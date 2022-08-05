ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins, WV

20 new citizens from 14 countries as Chief Judge Kleeh presides over Elkins, West Virginia, naturalization ceremony

By From Staff Reports
WVNews
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation

A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jordan, WV
State
West Virginia State
Elkins, WV
Government
City
Elkins, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peru#Naturalization#Yemen#Politics State#Wv News
The Associated Press

Palestinians say Israel troops kill 3 in West Bank raid

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli troops killed three Palestinians and injured dozens more in a shootout Tuesday during an arrest operation in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The shootout came a day after a cease-fire ended three days of fighting between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group in the Gaza Strip. Israeli police said forces encircled the home of Ibrahim al-Nabulsi, who they say was wanted for a string of shootings in the West Bank earlier this year. It confirmed that al-Nabulsi and another Palestinian militant were killed in a shootout at the scene, and that troops found arms and explosives in his home. The Israeli military said that troops came under attack from Palestinians throwing rocks and explosives, and that soldiers responded with live fire. It confirmed Palestinians were shot, but did not elaborate on their condition.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Philippines
Country
Vietnam
Country
Germany
Country
Thailand
Country
China
Reuters

Oil dips on chance of Iran supply boost

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as traders eyed the latest progress in last-ditch talks to revive the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran, which would clear the way to boost its crude exports in a tight market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy