Variety Nominated for Nine Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards

Click here to read the full article.

Variety has been nominated for nine Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards , including best issue for Leaving the Kingdom, which looked at Robert Iger’s long tenure at the helm of Disney, and best website for Variety.com.

The Leaving the Kingdom issue was published on Dec. 12, 2021, and featured a lengthy interview with Iger by then- Variety editor-in-chief Claudia Eller. Design of the issue was overseen by design director Ted Keller and art director Elliot Stokes, with photography overseen by visual content director Jennifer Dorn. Art Streiber was the photographer for the cover and feature, which was designed by Haley Kluge.

Other Variety finalists are co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh and deputy music editor Jem Aswad , who are recognized for range of work by a single author, and chief film critic Owen Gleiberman for essays and criticism. Variety ’s streaming series “ The Take ,” presented by Apple TV+ and hosted by chief correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister and senior awards editor Clayton Davis, is a finalist for video.

In addition to its bid for website, Variety.com is a finalist for website design.

The Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards recognize excellence in editorial and design across print and digital media. “In a digital age, content is everywhere. Individuals have more options when it comes to the content they consume on a daily basis.”, said Bill Amstutz, publisher of Folio. “The Eddie & Ozzie Awards place the spotlight on leading editorial and design talents for their exceptional work. They are creators of the most thoughtful, in-depth and engaging content that breaks through the noise and their communities are highly engaged. The Eddie & Ozzie Awards is a celebration of their exceptional talent and often inspire innovation in media.”

Winners will be announced at an awards gala set for Sept. 13 at the City Winery in New York City.

A complete list of finalists is available at eddie-ozzie.com .