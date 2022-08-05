All Elite Wrestling will spotlight Title gold at tonight's Battle of the Belts III special on TNT, but unfortunately, there was an injury during the event. The event was taped before Rampage this week, and it's now been revealed that Jamie Hayter, who faced Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's Championship at the event, suffered a broken nose during the match. The news was announced by Jerry Sorrentino of Icons of Wrestling Convention and Fanfest, where Hayter was scheduled to appear. Unfortunately because of her injury, she had to cancel that appearance, and you can find the full post and details below. We wish Hayter all the best and a speedy recovery.

