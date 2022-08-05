Read on comicbook.com
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
ComicBook
Bray Wyatt Delivers Another Twitter Message, This Time Loaded With References to the Pro Wrestling Industry
Bray Wyatt (Wyndham Rotunda) popped up on Twitter on Sunday with yet another obscure message, this time discussing his thoughts on the pro wrestling industry while dropping a few nods to various wrestlers and promotions. The message reads, "Wrestling is not a love story, it's a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can't understand, a spectacle no one can deny. Lines are blurred. Heroes are villains. Budgets are cut. Business is Business.
ComicBook
Ric Flair Brawls With Carlos Colon in Puerto Rico One Week After His Last Match
Ric Flair competed in his final match at the Ric Flair's Last Match event in Nashville one week ago, but a mere six days later he was back at another wrestling event getting physical with fellow wrestling legend Carlos Colon. As previously announced, Flair was in Andrade El Idolo's corner for a match against Carlito and World Wrestling Council's 49th Anniversary show. Flair tried to interfere in the match, then poked Eddie Colon (aka Primo) in the eyes when he tried to get him to head to the back.
ComicBook
WWE Reportedly Axed Absent Superstar's SmackDown Return
The Triple H era of World Wrestling Entertainment continued this past Friday on SmackDown. The final moments of the show saw Karrion Kross and Scarlett make their surprise return to the company, with Kross attacking upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Champion challenger Drew McIntyre. Scarlett would then approach the squared circle occupied by The Bloodline, placing an hour glass on the the ring, symbolically setting Kross's sights on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While Kross's reemergence was the only return on the show, original plans had another absent star making his way back to WWE television.
Popculture
John Laurinaitis Reportedly Fired by WWE
WWE just fired one of its top executives. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, John Laurinaitis has been released by WWE. This comes after he was placed on administrative leave for his involvement in former WWE CEO and chairman Vince McMahon allegedly paying $3 million for a former employee in order to keep an affair quiet. Sean Ross Sapp of Fighful confirmed the news but added that Laurinaitis still is on the mailing list.
PWMania
Another Former WWE Star Returning on Tonight’s RAW?
Tommaso Ciampa has devoted tonight’s United States Title bout to the late great Harley Race, as was previously mentioned. Ciampa seemed to imply in another post that a former WWE superstar might return tonight on Monday Night Raw. While there have been whispers about Johnny Gargano’s next step in...
411mania.com
WWE News: Asuka Is Looking for a New Tag Partner, SummerSlam 2022 Behind-the-Scenes Gallery
– As noted, a Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament will kick off next week’s Raw. Former Raw, SmackDown, and Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka appears to have her sights on winning the titles, but she noted on Twitter that she needs a tag team partner. Asuka tweeted...
stillrealtous.com
Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Former WWE Champion
Brock Lesnar has been in the professional wrestling business for decades now and throughout the course of his career he’s faced off against some of the biggest names the industry has to offer. On the road to Survivor Series in 2017, Brock Lesnar was the Universal Champion, and it...
The Undertaker recalls most bizarre storyline of his WWE career involving kidnapping and marrying Stephanie McMahon
THE UNDERTAKER revealed kidnapping and marrying Stephanie McMahon against her will was the most bizarre storyline of his career. Before Stephanie, daughter of WWE boss Vince, became an on-screen authority figure she was abducted during an episode of Raw by The Undertaker’s Ministry of Darkness. The clan then carried...
ComicBook
NXT Star Teases Jumping to WWE's Main Roster for the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament
WWE's Adam Pearce announced on Friday that the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships would be returning and that the winner of a tournament will be crowned the new champs. The former champions, Sasha Banks and Naomi, were suspended and stripped of the titles back in May after walking out on an episode of Raw over creative disputes (though there are already numerous reports that they're heading back to the company). WWE announced at the time that a tournament to crown new champions would take place, but updates about said tournament dried up almost immediately and the idea seemed to be scrapped.
ComicBook
WWE Report Reveals New Details on Karrion Kross and Scarlett Returns and USA Network Title Pitch
The Triple H era of WWE continued to deliver surprises on this week's SmackDown, as Drew McIntyre was blindsided by the returning Karrion Kross and Scarlett, and it looks as if they are targeting Roman Reigns and The Bloodline too. A new report from Fightful Select indicates that they've heard of a pitch within creative to insert Kross into the McIntyre and Reigns feud, specifically involving Kross in a match for one of Reigns' Titles instead of both Titles. The report also references a want from USA Network, which is tied to the bottlenecked Title scene.
ComicBook
AEW Star Reportedly Injured at Battle of the Belts 3
All Elite Wrestling will spotlight Title gold at tonight's Battle of the Belts III special on TNT, but unfortunately, there was an injury during the event. The event was taped before Rampage this week, and it's now been revealed that Jamie Hayter, who faced Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's Championship at the event, suffered a broken nose during the match. The news was announced by Jerry Sorrentino of Icons of Wrestling Convention and Fanfest, where Hayter was scheduled to appear. Unfortunately because of her injury, she had to cancel that appearance, and you can find the full post and details below. We wish Hayter all the best and a speedy recovery.
ComicBook
Update on Three WWE Stars Who Have Been Absent From TV Since Vince McMahon Left
WWE is officially under new creative leadership in Paul "Triple H" Levesque and between SummerSlam and this past week's lineup of weekly TV programming, changes in booking philosophy have already started popping up. But a few wrestlers have suddenly vanished from TV, leading to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select to post an update regarding three of them over the weekend. The first, and the most accomplished of the trio is Kevin Owens. The former NXT and Universal Champion hasn't been seen since the July 18 episode of Monday Night Raw where he hosted The Kevin Owens Show and continued the storyline between Seth Rollins and Riddle leading into SummerSlam.
ComicBook
WWE Reportedly Considering Bringing Back Another Former NXT Superstar
After taking over as Head of Creative for WWE, Paul "Triple H" Levesque is quickly reshaping a large portion of the active roster, relying heavily on stars that shined under his tutelage during the beloved Black and Gold era of NXT. Dakota Kai and IYO Sky were brought back at SummerSlam, followed by a US Title push for Ciampa and the return of both Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Triple H is nowhere near finished with his aggressive roster moves, as WWE is continuing to look at bringing back talent that was released under the previous regime, including Dexter Lumis.
WWE Women's Tag Title Tournament Match Set For 8/15 WWE Raw, Riddle Interview Also Announced
The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament will continue on the August 15 episode of WWE Raw. As announced on the August 8 episode, Alexa Bliss and Asuka will face Doudrop and Nikki ASH in a first round-bout. The tournament kicked off on Monday night; Dakota Kai and IYO SKY beat Tamina and Dana Brooke to advance to the next round.
wrestlingrumors.net
Backstage News On Triple H’s Plans For WWE Roster
It’s time to shake things up again, but this time in a very different way. A new report from Fightful Select outlines some of the plans for the WWE roster now that Triple H has taken over for Vince McMahon and is now EVP of Talent Relations. According to...
Nikkita Lyons’ spot in WWE’s Tag Team Tournament is big for NXT
After being absent from television for the entire summer, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship is officially back, and business is picking up for the brand-less belts. Initially secured at WrestleMania 38 by the dynamic duo of Sasha Banks and Naomi, the belts were officially vacated back in May, when, after the duo walked out of an episode of RAW due to “creative differences,” Michael Cole announced their indefinite suspension and the decision to hold a tournament to decide on the next set of champions.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On WWE Reaching Out To Former NXT Stars
Recently in WWE, we have seen the returns of released “NXT” stars Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett. We have also seen the main roster debut of IYO SKY (formerly known as Io Shirai), shooting down rumors she would let her contract expire and return to Japan. Earlier this week, it was reported that this recent resurgence of former “NXT” talent wouldn’t be stopping soon, as Head of WWE Creative Triple H, has big plans for the future.
Dexter Lumis Appears To Be Apprehended By Security At The End Of 8/8 WWE Raw
Dexter Lumis returns to WWE TV, but not in the way anyone could have ever expected. WWE, under the creative control of Triple H, continues to provide surprises every night. On the August 8 Monday Night Raw, there were even more apparent changes. Throughout the night, there was a chaotic...
ComicBook
More Details on AEW Fight Forever Ahead of THQ Nordic Showcase
More details regarding All Elite Wrestling's first console video game, AEW Fight Forever, dropped via Fightful Select on Sunday ahead of THQ Nordic's digital showcase this week where the game's first trailer will officially drop. Pre-orders for the game popped up on Amazon last week and included information about the different game modes that will be offered. There was also a cover image for the game featuring CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Dr. Britt Baker and Jade Cargill. That was apparently designed by THQ Nordic and not AEW's graphics team — which is why the wrestlers themselves were apparently surprised to learn they had been chosen for the game's cover.
