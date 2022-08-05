University of Michigan parts with hockey coach Mel Pearson following investigation into team culture

Read on www.clickondetroit.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan football ranked No. 6 in preseason Coaches Poll
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan football team is ranked No. 6 in the preseason Coaches Poll after making its first College Football Playoff appearance last year. Michigan is coming off a 12-2 season that included a dominant win over Ohio State and a blowout victory in its first Big Ten Championship Game. The Wolverines earned the No. 2 seed in the playoff before losing handily to No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl semifinal.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: How do you like Vernors’ new black cherry flavor?
This summer’s highly anticipated new Vernors flavor has finally hit the shelves throughout Michigan and part of Ohio. Vernors’ Black Cherry Ginger Soda launched exclusively in Michigan and near Toledo last week, and many are getting their first taste of the limited-time flavor. It is reportedly the ginger ale’s first flavor variation in decades.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand
Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Virginia research beagles aboard HSHV’s ‘Love Train’ headed to Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Beagles rescued from a research facility in Cumberland, Virginia, are headed to Tree Town to find their forever homes. The dogs made national news in July after 4,000 were pulled from an Envigo breeding facility after it was alleged the company had broken numerous federal animal welfare regulations.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Storms moving into SE Michigan as heat advisory continues
Heat Advisory: Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties until 10:00 PM Sunday Night. Heat index values of 95°-100° are expected through the weekend. The combination of warm muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress in Metro Detroit. The affects...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Celebrate the summer harvest with two award-winning chefs at this pop-up event
Summer in Michigan is great for many things, we have beautiful lakes, some of the best sunsets around, and a great summer harvest. There are lots of fruits and vegetables that are ripe and ready to eat right now, and that is what inspired a pop-up event being put on by two award-winning chefs.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Kroger donates $10K to Eastern Michigan University’s food pantry
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Kroger has donated $10,000 to Swoop’s Food Pantry at Eastern Michigan University which aims to eliminate hunger among EMU students. This is the fifth consecutive year Kroger has contributed to the food pantry, with a total of $70,000 in contributions over the years. Swoop’s Food...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meet the local singer-songwriter whose talent has put her in the national spotlight
On Music Monday, we had a special guest on the show. She is a singer-songwriter from Dearborn Heights who goes to Wayne State University. She has even performed her music on a national stage. Isrra Darwich appeared on “Live In The D” to talk about her musical journey.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Heat advisory for Metro Detroit in effect till Sunday night -- what to know
Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties are under a heat advisory until 10 p.m. Sunday. Heat index values of 95°-100° are expected through the weekend. The combination of warm muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress in Metro Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Detroit family pushes police for closure of brother’s murder that happened 35 years ago
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 35 years since Detroit man’s murder, family pushes police for closure. It was August 21st. It was a Friday. It rained that day, and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 Insider Debates: Sanders vs Stroh’s
There’s nothin’ like grabbing a sweet treat in the sweet summertime. And when you’re in Metro Detroit, the options are, quite literally, endless. But amid all of the trendy shops with unique snacks and flavor pairings are the lasting, memorable classics woven thoroughly into the hearts of Metro Detroiters, their brands aging like fine wine ... except it isn’t wine. It’s chocolate. It’s ice cream. Sometimes, it’s both.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Live stream: 4 charged in man’s 2014 death at Northland Mall in Southfield due in court
The four former security guards charged in the 2014 death of a man at Northland Mall are due in court on Monday. Lucius Hamilton, John Seiberline, Gaven King and Aaron Maree were charged with involuntary manslaughter last year as part of the reopening of a case that involved the death of 25-year-old McKenzie Cochran at the mall in 2014.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Inside the efforts to rescue a veteran firefighter who became trapped when Detroit house collapsed
DETROIT – A Detroit firefighter was trapped for hours as other firefighters rushed to get him out after a home collapsed. No major injuries were reported. Detroit firefighters believed they were dealing with a suspected serial arsonist. The same crew had been called to three vacant houses on West...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Infamous house for sale next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena burns down
The infamous house that has been for sale next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena burned down early Monday morning in the Cass Corridor. The house, known for its hold out position around major developments in the Ilitch “District Detroit” plan, burned to the ground on Monday. The cause of the fire is currently not known.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor’s New York Pizza Depot celebrating 25 years with downtown block party
ANN ARBOR – Whether you’ve grabbed a slice midday or at midnight, it’s likely you’ve paid a visit to New York Pizza Depot over the years. And if you haven’t -- do it. In honor of its 25-year anniversary serving up New York Style Pizza...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What can be done to combat gun violence in Detroit? Former police chief Ike McKinnon weighs in
DETROIT – Two separate mass shootings happened in Detroit last weekend. The first shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Five people were shot at a known drug house on Saratoga Street near Gratiot Avenue. Two people were killed. The second shooting happened during a dice game on Andover Street....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s how to celebrate National Book Lover’s Day in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Tuesday is National Book Lover’s Day!. Held on August 9, the unofficial bookworm holiday celebrates reading and literature. Luckily for book lovers, Tree Town is full of independent bookstores, several little free libraries, book-based events and its own book society. Here’s how to spend National...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding homicide suspect on city’s west side, officials say
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department wants help finding the suspect involved in a homicide on the city’s west side, officials say. Police say the homicide took place at a home in the 11500 block of LaSalle Street in Detroit. Officials say the incident occurred on Saturday (Aug....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor extends ‘Feet on the Street’ recycling monitoring program
ANN ARBOR – Recycling “detectives” will continue tagging recycling carts for an extra week, according to the City of Ann Arbor. Through the city’s annual “Feet on the Street” recycling monitoring program, individuals are sent out to investigate residential recycling carts and give Tree Town residents real-time feedback.
