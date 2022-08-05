ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

University of Michigan parts with hockey coach Mel Pearson following investigation into team culture

ClickOnDetroit.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan football ranked No. 6 in preseason Coaches Poll

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan football team is ranked No. 6 in the preseason Coaches Poll after making its first College Football Playoff appearance last year. Michigan is coming off a 12-2 season that included a dominant win over Ohio State and a blowout victory in its first Big Ten Championship Game. The Wolverines earned the No. 2 seed in the playoff before losing handily to No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl semifinal.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Poll: How do you like Vernors’ new black cherry flavor?

This summer’s highly anticipated new Vernors flavor has finally hit the shelves throughout Michigan and part of Ohio. Vernors’ Black Cherry Ginger Soda launched exclusively in Michigan and near Toledo last week, and many are getting their first taste of the limited-time flavor. It is reportedly the ginger ale’s first flavor variation in decades.
TOLEDO, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand

Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Storms moving into SE Michigan as heat advisory continues

Heat Advisory: Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties until 10:00 PM Sunday Night. Heat index values of 95°-100° are expected through the weekend. The combination of warm muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress in Metro Detroit. The affects...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Kroger donates $10K to Eastern Michigan University’s food pantry

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Kroger has donated $10,000 to Swoop’s Food Pantry at Eastern Michigan University which aims to eliminate hunger among EMU students. This is the fifth consecutive year Kroger has contributed to the food pantry, with a total of $70,000 in contributions over the years. Swoop’s Food...
YPSILANTI, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Pearson
Person
Red Berenson
Person
Warde Manuel
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 Insider Debates: Sanders vs Stroh’s

There’s nothin’ like grabbing a sweet treat in the sweet summertime. And when you’re in Metro Detroit, the options are, quite literally, endless. But amid all of the trendy shops with unique snacks and flavor pairings are the lasting, memorable classics woven thoroughly into the hearts of Metro Detroiters, their brands aging like fine wine ... except it isn’t wine. It’s chocolate. It’s ice cream. Sometimes, it’s both.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Live stream: 4 charged in man’s 2014 death at Northland Mall in Southfield due in court

The four former security guards charged in the 2014 death of a man at Northland Mall are due in court on Monday. Lucius Hamilton, John Seiberline, Gaven King and Aaron Maree were charged with involuntary manslaughter last year as part of the reopening of a case that involved the death of 25-year-old McKenzie Cochran at the mall in 2014.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Infamous house for sale next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena burns down

The infamous house that has been for sale next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena burned down early Monday morning in the Cass Corridor. The house, known for its hold out position around major developments in the Ilitch “District Detroit” plan, burned to the ground on Monday. The cause of the fire is currently not known.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s how to celebrate National Book Lover’s Day in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Tuesday is National Book Lover’s Day!. Held on August 9, the unofficial bookworm holiday celebrates reading and literature. Luckily for book lovers, Tree Town is full of independent bookstores, several little free libraries, book-based events and its own book society. Here’s how to spend National...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor extends ‘Feet on the Street’ recycling monitoring program

ANN ARBOR – Recycling “detectives” will continue tagging recycling carts for an extra week, according to the City of Ann Arbor. Through the city’s annual “Feet on the Street” recycling monitoring program, individuals are sent out to investigate residential recycling carts and give Tree Town residents real-time feedback.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy