More Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC Courses May Have Leaked

Read on comicbook.com
Related
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Is Getting One of Gaming's Most Beloved Franchises
Sony is gearing up to bring one of gaming's most beloved franchises to PlayStation Plus before 2022 comes to a close. In a general sense, the number of titles on PS Plus have already expanded greatly in recent months following the creation of PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra. Now, those tiers of the service are about to become even more worthwhile as the entire Yakuza series from Sega will soon be accessible via the PlayStation subscription platform.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Claims Another New Pokemon Was Hidden in Newest Trailer
A Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaker claims that one more new Pokemon was secretly introduced during this week's Pokemon Direct. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company introduced three new Pokemon that will appear in this fall's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games. However, a notorious leaker with a track record of insider knowledge about the new Pokemon games claims that the most recent trailer showed off one additional new Pokemon hidden in plain sight. Riddler Khu, who hinted at the appearance of both Fidough and Cetitan before the release of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, claims that a floating hot rod that appears within the trailer contains a Poison/Steel-type Pokemon that resembles an engine. You can check out the full tweet below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Street Fighter 6 Roster: All the Confirmed and Leaked Characters
Street Fighter 6 will be coming out with a roster consisting of both new and returning characters. Here’s the complete Street Fighter 6 Roster. Street Fighter 6 Roster: All Confirmed Characters While what’s presumed to be the complete list of characters joining the fight in the game has already been leaked and revealed, here are […] The post Street Fighter 6 Roster: All the Confirmed and Leaked Characters appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Reveal Event Announced
Activision has finally announced when it will be revealing more details on Call of Duty: Warzone 2. We've known for quite some time now that the follow-up battle royale shooter, which Activision is only referring to as "Warzone 2.0," would be releasing at a time later in 2022. And while the end of the year is rapidly approaching, we still haven't seen anything about what will be next for Warzone. Fortunately, Activision has now confirmed that more information will be coming around the corner in a new event next month.
NME
‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3’ studio says DLC will tease the franchise’s future
Developer Monolith Soft has shared a message with Japanese players about the launch of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 whilst teasing the future of the Japanese RPG (JRPG) franchise. After the third entry in the Xenoblade Chronicles franchise came to Nintendo Switch in July, a newly translated email penned by Xenoblade Chronicles 3 senior director Tetsuya Takahashi thanked players for their support and teased what they can expect going forward (via Nintendo Everything).
Dragon Ball Fighters Z and Samurai Shodown get rollback netcode
Both Dragon Ball Fighters Z and Samurai Shodown delighted fans during Evo 2022 by revealing that they will soon have rollback netcode. Since it’s the biggest event for the fighting game community, it’s only natural that publishers and developers would choose Evo 2022 as an avenue to connect with their fans. That’s exactly what Bandai Namco and SNK did today when they announced some pretty sweet news about their games.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Bandai Namco teases new ‘Tekken’ game with Evo 2022 clip
Bandai Namco has shared a brief teaser video at Evo 2022 which suggests a new Tekken game is on the way. Tekken 8 hasn’t been officially announced, nor has it been named, but a short teaser shown at the event features the infamous cutscene of Kazuya launching Heihachi from a clifftop, which was originally from the 1994 PlayStation game.
ComicBook
New Tomb Raider Remaster Rumored to Have Been Canceled by Square Enix
A new remaster of Tomb Raider: Anniversary, which was a 2007 remake of the original entry in the series, is rumored to have been canceled by Square Enix within recent years. In 2021, the Tomb Raider franchise as a whole celebrated its 25th anniversary, which led some fans to believe that Square Enix would do something special to mark the occasion. And while nothing ever came about in the form of a new game, it seems like Square at one point was planning to re-release Tomb Raider: Anniversary before eventually scrapping the idea.
IGN
Tera Pokemon and Terastal Phenomenon Guide
The Terastal Phenomenon is a new Pokemon battle form exclusive to the Paldea region in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. With this, Pokemon can Terastallize, which causes them to take a gem-like appearance and increases their powers. The Terastal Phenomenon is similar to past special Pokemon battle techniques like Gigantamax from Galar and Z-Moves from Alola.
ComicBook
Pokemon Up Your Place With This Homewares Sale
Live like a Pokemon trainer with a housewares sale at GameStop that's offering 25% off a wide range of fun Pokemon-themed items that include the legendary Snorlax bean bag chair, mugs, waffle makers, coffee makers, bookends, and more. You can shop the entire sale right here while it lasts, and we've picked out some highlights from the sale below.
Nintendo eShop Sale: Bandai Namco Deals
Bandai Namco currently has various of its most popular titles on sale on the Nintendo eShop, as of Aug. 8.
The Nintendo Wii Supreme Is The Most Expensive Game Console Ever Created
The title for the most expensive game console ever made belongs to the limited-edition Nintendo Wii Supreme, but is it truly worth its weight in gold? When the Nintendo Wii officially debuted in 2006, it came with a $249 price tag. It easily became among the company's most successful home consoles, selling about 100 million units in the process. Unbeknownst to Nintendo, however, were the various unofficial luxury variants of its popular console.
Tekken 8 seemingly revealed during fighting tournament
A TEKKEN teaser trailer was revealed during the Grand Finals of this year's EVO 2022 fighting championships. The teaser from Bandai Namco showed the famous cutscene from the end of the original Tekken game, where Kazuya Mishima throws series antagonist Heihachi Mishima off a cliff. Even using the original Playstation’s...
ComicBook
X-Men Game Details Revealed
WizKids provided GenCon attendees with an early sneak peek of their upcoming X-Men board game. Expected to come out later this year, Marvel: Age of Heroes X-Men is a new game that involves sending team of X-Men to defeat various iconic villains. According to ICV2, players will spend their turn gathering resources and recruiting allies so they can deal damage to various villains. Each character will have different unique mutant abilities that can be used in the game, and players will be able play three distinct scenarios in the game. X-Men confirmed for Marvel: Age of Heroes includes Cyclops, Jean Grey, Wolverine, Storm, Forge, Lockheed, Jubilee, Gambit, and Rogue, all of which are represented by plastic 2D stand-ins.
Upcoming Nintendo Switch games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022
The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first and third-party games since its release in 2017, and even when it’s technically been outperformed by the Xbox and Playstation consoles, its software is tough to beat.Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries, and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to. This year has already been big for Nintendo, with the release of Triangle Strategy, Kirby and the Forgotten Land,Lego Star Wars,Nintendo Switch Sports,Live A Live, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3,and we’re only just over...
Live-Action Pac-Man Movie in the Works from Wayfarer, Bandai Namco (Exclusive)
A live-action film is in development based on the classic arcade game with an endless appetite, PAC-MAN. The project hails from Bandai Namco Entertainment — the company behind PAC-MAN, as well as games like Galaga and Tekken — and Wayfarer Studios, the production company founded by Justin Baldoni and Steve Sarowitz. More from The Hollywood ReporterTake-Two Interactive CEO: "I Don't Believe the Entertainment Business Is Recession Proof"Actors Raise Alarm Over Stressful Video Game Voiceover Gigs: "Your Throat Is Carrying a Heavy Load" Olivia Newton-John, Australian Songstress and 'Grease' Star, Dies at 73 First introduced in the U.S. in 1980 — and originally...
Polygon
The next Nintendo Direct is all about Splatoon 3
The next Nintendo Direct will focus on one of Nintendo’s biggest 2022 games: Splatoon 3. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT, the company revealed Monday morning, and will run for roughly 30 minutes. Like all Nintendo Directs, the Splatoon 3 Direct will launch on Nintendo’s YouTube channel as a pre-recorded video.
ComicBook
Xbox Series S Consoles Getting Big Upgrade
Microsoft has revealed that it's making a big upgrade to Xbox Series S consoles moving forward. Currently, Microsoft has two next-gen Xbox consoles available with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. And while the Series S model has less power when compared to the Series X, Microsoft is looking to improve the hardware in a notable way so that developers can more easily create games for the platform.
Comments / 0