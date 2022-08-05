Chandlersville Community Building Cuts Ribbon on New Stage Ahead of Homecoming Weekend

Read on whiznews.com
WHIZ
‘Mark Twain Day’ Held At Blue Rock State Park
BLUE ROCK, Oh – Mark Twain Days of Fun kicked off at Blue Rock State Park where families and friends got together to play games, eat food and get reconnected with the heritage. According to the Blue Rock State Park Naturalist, Caden Sauerbruy, he said that it’s a way...
Wheeling bar Generations axes live bands
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s the day the music died at Generations Restaurant & Pub in Wheeling. The establishment announced on its Facebook page Sunday that they “will no longer be having live bands.” They gave no reason for this decision, but stated they will still be open 7 days per week for breakfast, lunch […]
spectrumnews1.com
Tom's Ice Cream Bowl celebrates state honor, tradition
ZANESVILLE, Ohio — When you have a long family history in the ice cream-making and restaurant industries like Joe Baker, you know where your destiny lies. “I started getting into this because Tom was telling me about my own family. He said yeah, I used to work for your great-grandpa,” said Joe Baker, owner of Tom's Ice Cream Bowl in Zanesville.
WHIZ
MCJFS Meets With County Commissioners
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Job and Family Services executive director met with the County Commissioners Office today to update them on their work. They discussed things happening within MCJFS and factors affecting their work, as well as numbers relating to caseloads, food assistance, Medicaid cash assistance, and Child Support.
WHIZ
Chandlersville Celebrates Homecoming with ATVs
CHANDLERSVILLE, OH- Chandlersville held a three day celebration in their town to bring families and friends together and help raise money for local communities through games, food, and ATV rides. President of the Chandlersville community building, Mathew Janicki, spoke about how he loves seeing the community come together to help...
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
WHIZ
Lace Up For Kids
ZANESVILLE, OH- Lace Up For Kids is making sure that students start the new school year on the right foot. This morning members of Eastside Community Ministry and West Muskingum’s Boys Soccer Team started setting up for their big distribution day. This is the 34th year for the event put on by Eastside, WHIZ and Wendy’s. Over 1,400 pairs of shoes were unloaded that will help over 1,100 kids this year.
WHIZ
Painters Hollow Road closure
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office is alerting motorists of an upcoming road closure. Painters Hollow Road will be closed between SR 666 and Church Hill Rd, beginning Tuesday, August 9, for approximately 2 weeks. Crews will be replacing a bridge. Motorists should plan their routes accordingly.
WOUB
An unexpected birth in the O’Bleness Hospital parking lot brings two women together.
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Two women met in an unexpected way earlier this summer thanks to an unexpected delivery. Rachel Sharp’s day started off fairly normal, with her going to work. But after painful contractions, she decided to go to her mother-in-law’s house with her two children. From there, Sharp, her mother-in-law, and two children made their way to O’Bleness Hospital.
WHIZ
David Lee Searles
David Lee Searles, 92, of White Cottage passed away at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the Morrison House in Zanesville, Ohio. He was born November 21, 1929, in White Cottage, son of the late James & Mildred Searles. On March 11, 1949, he married Leona Driggs. He...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Washington County Job and Family Services suspends child clothing voucher program
MARIETTA — A post on the Washington County Department of Job and Family Services’ Facebook page has caused some concern with local families. “I have directed the Washington County Clothing Voucher Program be suspended until such time as our funding stabilizes and the most basic needs of our fellow residents are being met,” states JFS Director Flite Freimann in the post.
WHIZ
Theresa J. LaCrone
Theresa Julia LaCrone, 92, of Zanesville went home to Jesus on Saturday, August 6, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on March 27, 1930 in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of Evart Hartley and Grace Hartley Warner. Theresa spent her entire life in Zanesville, attending Saint Nicholas Catholic Church, graduating from Saint Nicholas High School, raising her family, embarking on a long and successful professional career, and making many lifelong friends throughout the community. She was well known for her beautiful smile, her generous heart, and her incomparable homemade cinnamon rolls.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Monday night
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio that is in effect until 9:15 p.m. Monday night.
WHIZ
Walter William Dillon, Jr.
Walter William Dillon, Jr., of Cambridge, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Genesis Hospital, in Zanesville. Walter was born September 8, 1967 to Walter W. Dillon, Sr. and Linda (Kirkbride). Walter leaves several loved ones to cherish his memory. You may call on the family Tuesday, August 9,...
For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road before the streets turn into a freeway […]
WHIZ
Anna B. Crabtree
Anna Belle Crabtree, 78, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Genesis Hospice Morrison House. She was born November 29, 1943, in Wakeman, OH to the late Ernest and Lula Richardson Godby. She was a 1962 graduate of John Glenn High School and worked at the Beckett House as a cook. She formerly attended East Union Presbyterian Church in New Concord. Anna loved flowers and gardening. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed doing word searches and puzzles.
wtuz.com
Tuscarawas Designated as “high” on COVID Community Level
Some of the latest data is showing that COVID-19 community level is rising in many counties, including Tuscarawas. The Centers for Disease Control noted, on August 4th, that 97% of the state’s 88 counties are at the medium (yellow) or high (orange) community level. Tuscarawas County was bumped into...
Intel in Ohio: What kind of pollution does a semiconductor plant make?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel, which is on track to start building a massive semiconductor chip factory in Licking County later this year, is eager to talk about environmental concerns that might arise when a major manufacturer comes to town. Intel currently has factories in Chandler, Arizona, Hillsboro, Oregon and Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Police: Car chase from Belpre to Parkersburg nets two arrests
PARKERSBURG — An attempt to pull over a reportedly stolen vehicle in Belpre on Friday morning sparked a car chase that traveled into and around Parkersburg. Michael Westfall, 50, of Coolville, was arrested on two counts of fleeing with reckless indifference resulting in injury and possession of a stolen vehicle, Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said.
