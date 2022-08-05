ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Methuen, MA

Nino De Leon Guzman, a/k/a “Chino,” of Methuen Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Trafficking

By Tom Duggan
Methuen Man, 31, Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Drug Dealing in Methuen and Lawrence

A 31-year-old Methuen man pleaded guilty last Wednesday in federal court in Boston to his involvement in dealing in the deadly drug fentanyl. Nino De Leon Guzman, also known as “Chino,” pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, two counts of distribution of fentanyl, distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
