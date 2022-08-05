Gallagher urges Governor Newsom to veto open air drug market bill

Read on www.oc-breeze.com
Washington Examiner
Recall of far-left DA Gascon threatened by 'failure' to follow law, group claims
District Attorney George Gascon's recall is being undermined by Los Angeles County officials who are not following the law, giving the prosecutor the edge, a campaign to unseat him explosively claims. The Registrar-Recorder’s Office is using illegal standards to verify and count recall petition signatures, increasing the odds that the...
Antelope Valley Press
City vows to not enforce mask rules
PALMDALE — Any future COVID-related mask mandates imposed by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department will not be enforced using Palmdale resources, the City Council declared, Wednesday. The Council did so by approving a resolution, on a 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Juan Carrillo dissenting.
foxla.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in California
LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
Canyon News
Newsom And Bonta End Fracking In Central California
CALIFORNIA—On August 1, the California Attorney General announced a Moratorium he and Governor Gavin Newsom signed with the Federal Bureau of Land Management, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the California Department of Water Resources, ending former President Trump’s plan to utilize 1 million acres of public land for the fracking/drilling for oil in central California.
Low-Income Californians Face Difficulty Buying, Charging Electric Vehicles
When Tulare resident Quentin Nelms heard California was offering a hefty state subsidy to help lower-income residents buy electric cars, he applied right away. But it wasn’t as easy as he thought it would be. Nelms spent four months on a waitlist before he was accepted into one of...
oc-breeze.com
LAO report: Improving California’s Unemployment Insurance program
The Legislative Analyst’s Office has just published the following report:. Improving California’s Unemployment Insurance Program. The Legislative Analyst’s Office has just released a report, Improving California’s Unemployment Insurance Program. The report traces recent failures back to the program’s basic design, which encourages the state and the Employment Development Department to place more emphasis on limiting fraud and business costs than getting payments to eligible unemployed workers quickly and easily. Although these problems are not new, the pandemic has highlighted the need to rebalance the state’s Unemployment Insurance (UI) program. The report includes about a dozen targeted changes to rebalance the UI program so getting payments to workers is a top priority.
Shamann Walton and the state of race in San Francisco
There, in three words, is a longtime Black San Franciscan’s terse summation of a June 24 incident in which Board President Shamann Walton and a Sheriff’s Department cadet working security at City Hall engaged in an angry early morning back-and-forth. Walton, displeased at the cadet asking him to...
Gavin Newsom is the surprise star of CPAC
Gavin Newsom was apparently on the brains of CPAC attendees.
SFGate
Not so fast: California's last nuke plant might run longer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An aggressive push toward renewable energy has run headlong into anxiety over keeping the lights on in California, where the largest utility is considering whether to try to extend the lifespan of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant. California is the birthplace of...
Study: Central Valley one of the most competitive rental markets in California
While home prices have started to cool from their highs, when it comes to renting in some California cities the competition remains cutthroat.
kusi.com
James Gallagher, Assembly Republican, reacts to the passage of SB 1100
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Legislators are weighing in after State Bill 1100 passed in the Senate on Thursday. The bill would allow presiding members holding public meeting to remove disruptive attendees. It now heads to Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk to be signed. Top Republican of the State...
Desperate California Anti-Gunners Wreck Junior Shooter Clubs
Organized youth shooting is disappearing in California as a result of a new law sold as banning advertising guns to kids but also potentially penalizes any promotion of firearms to minors. Rightfully criticized as a totalitarian attack on gun-oriented speech, the law is also an example of desperation on the part of those opposed to firearms, who lost big in the Supreme Court, see DIY firearms makers slipping beyond their grasp, and are now reduced to lashing out at an entire culture.
Do you support the idea of California counties seceding from the state?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — San Bernardino County residents now have the opportunity to vote on whether they want to potentially secede from California. The county’s board of supervisors agreed to put the question on the ballot in November. County leaders say San Bernardino is owed more state and federal funds than they currently receive. Despite […]
KCRA.com
A million Californians are eligible for federal student loan relief, only 10k have been reimbursed, lawmakers say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California state leaders are working to lessen the burden of the millions of residents in student loan debt. Lawmakers are creating a PSA to heighten awareness of the already in place Public Service Loan Program. The program is federally funded and forgives the remainder of a...
Bramson: When the numbers don’t add up
Since 2015, over 20,000 people have left the streets to find permanent housing in Santa Clara County. Let that sink in for a second. It’s the population of many small cities in California. How have they found these new homes? It’s a combination of supportive services, rental subsidies, new...
SFGate
This Orange County city to consider banning abortions, becoming 'sanctuary for life'
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — The San Clemente City Council is set to consider a resolution in a couple of weeks that would declare the city a "sanctuary for life," making it an abortion-free zone. The resolution, which was written and proposed by Councilman Steven Knoblock, states that the City...
Buying groceries in Tijuana helps Californians fend off inflation
Nauni says inflation has driven food prices way too high in her native Los Angeles, and that's why she makes a two-hour drive to Tijuana every couple of weeks to buy groceries.
davisvanguard.org
Monday Morning Thoughts: Did Jenkins Just Bring Back a Notorious Former Prosecutor?
San Francisco, CA – Attorney John Hamasaki tweeted on Friday, “as predicted, Brooke Jenkins brought back notorious dirty prosecutor Don du Bain. Famous for cheating to win a murder case, just like his new boss. No way we can let this happen to San Francisco.”. If true, Jenkins...
yovenice.com
LA BOARD OF SUPERVISORS “RIGGING DEMOCRACY” TO UNDERMINE THE DIRECT ELECTION OF THE SHERIFF THIS NOVEMBER!
4-1 VOTE BY FIVE LUNA BACKERS TO DISLODGE THE INTEGRITY OF THE COUNTY CHARTER FLIES IN THE FACE OF OPEN GOVERNMENT!. Voters have a right to select the next sheriff of Los Angeles County minus the meddling of a five-member Board of Supervisors that is detached from political reality. Ironically,...
