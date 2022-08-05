Read on www.digitaltrends.com
Digital Trends
Best smart ambient lighting by room
By now, we're all familiar with smart lighting. Smart lights have the ability to operate on a schedule and do things like change color or be turned on or off with just your voice. A smart light bulb is perhaps the simplest form of connected lighting, but there are many more smart lighting options out there. In this post, we'll take a look at how you can achieve the best lighting effects for each room in your home.
Digital Trends
Be honest. Your next laptop doesn’t need a headphone jack
It’s been years since we’ve had to debate the merits of analog headphones jacks. But like it or not, we’ve all moved on from there in our smartphones, accepting the fact that wireless earbuds, USB-C (or Lightning) headphones, and the occasional dongle will suffice. Even the iPad Pro moved on from the beloved headphone jack.
Digital Trends
Will Amazon’s iRobot purchase turn your Roomba into a spy?
Amazon’s $1.7 billion acquisition of robot vacuum cleaner brand iRobot is currently the talk of the town. But despite all the ways Amazon’s ownership could make Roombas better, the overwhelming sentiment is concern about dwindling privacy and shrinking competition. If you’re already paranoid about Echo speakers listening in on your conversation, the Roomba-maker’s buyout should set off some blaring alarm bells.
Digital Trends
OnePlus 10T vs. Google Pixel 6: Should you spend $649 or $599?
In the market for the latest flagship? Comparing specs to choose the perfect phone can be a chore, and if you’re struggling to choose between the new OnePlus 10T and Google Pixel 6, we hear you. With its stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, powerful Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, and 4,800mAh battery with 125W SuperVOOC charging, the OnePlus 10T seems like a no-brainer. But what about the Google Pixel 6’s Tensor chip, wireless charging, and outstanding cameras?
Digital Trends
How to get Apple TV on Roku: Everything you need to know
Roku streaming devices are some of the best streaming devices around, trust us. They're the gateway to all the best services for movies, TV, live TV, sports, and more, giving you access to Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, ESPN+, and so many others it's hard the shake a stick at them. But what about Apple TV?
Digital Trends
When is my phone getting Android 13? Google, Samsung, OnePlus, and more
Android 13 is almost here, and it’s a pretty minor update from Google. Well, we say minor, but that’s only in comparison to the positively gargantuan number of changes that were in Android 12 — as well as Google’s policy of trickling out improvements to Android apps over the course of a year as soon as they’re ready. Android 13 is more of a tune-up to the engine that powers your phone than anything else. But it’s still one worth getting excited for.
Digital Trends
‘Wordle’ today, August 8: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#415)
Trying to solve Wordle #415 for August 8, 2022, and need some help?. Happy Monday, everyone! Let’s kick off the week with an easy Wordle win to feed that win streak. Let’s try to get this one in under three guesses to really stick it to your Wordle friends and family.
Digital Trends
Private cloud vs. public cloud: What is the difference?
If you’ve been happily using iCloud or Google Drive for cloud storage, you probably haven’t been too concerned about exactly what type of cloud data management you’re using. But when you start to consider more specific cloud applications to solve problems for organizations or find the best ways to secure data, the type of cloud quickly becomes very important.
Digital Trends
Fitbit Sleep Profiles is just what I needed to start sleeping better
Sleep is something that I’ve struggled with my entire life. As I grew into an adult, I took a lot of steps to ensure that I would be getting the best sleep possible. I’ve allowed myself to have some time without screens before bed, done mindful relaxation exercises, and settled into a regular sleep schedule. By the start of my senior year of college in 2019, I was getting the best sleep of my life, thanks to a lot of hard work and mindful practices. Then 2020 hit and the world slid into a downward spiral — and with it, so did my sleep.
Digital Trends
How to empty Trash on Mac
When you get rid of an item on your Mac like a file, image, or application, it goes into the Trash folder. Trash on Mac is similar to Recycle Bin on Windows. Your items remain there until you empty it. Because the Trash folder can become full of items that...
Digital Trends
Apple AR headset price just leaked, and it’s as expensive as you’d expect
Apple’s AR/VR headset has been in the works for a very long time. While we are yet to see any official announcement, the leaks haven’t stopped popping up. Now, yet another leak, tells us how costly Apple’s AR/VR wearable could be. There’s no surprise here as it’s tipped to be highly expensive, like most Apple products.
Digital Trends
I built my own gaming keyboard for the price of buying one — and it’s so much better
I’m fed up with mainstream gaming keyboards. They’re just too expensive for what you get. My frustration to find something I really loved led me to finally bite the bullet and build my own. It’s a hobby that’s billed as niche and prohibitively expensive, but that’s not the case. You can build a keyboard for the same price as buying one from a mainstream brand, and you’ll come out with a much better result.
Digital Trends
This 8-quart air fryer is $100 off at Best Buy
If you’re looking to purchase an air fryer, whether to add to your kitchen or to give as a gift to a loved one, you might want to take advantage of Best Buy’s $100 discount for the Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer. It’s yours for a very affordable $50, a whopping 66% off its original price of $150. Best Buy’s air fryer deals don’t usually last long, and this limited time offer isn’t an exception. You have to hurry if you want to avail the kitchen appliance’s special price before the clock runs out.
Digital Trends
Skip tiny solar on your next camping trip. There is a better, easier way
With the sun out and everyone enjoying the outdoors, you may be thinking that a portable solar panel can keep your various electronics charged on your next outing. Just prop it up against the cooler at the beach and everyone’s phones can be snapping selfies all day, right? All while using sustainable power? That’s downright wholesome as heck.
Digital Trends
Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti gets an unprecedented $1,000 price drop
Nvidia board partners are continuing to apply aggressive price cuts to Team Green’s flagship GPU, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. EVGA is offering an absolutely massive $1,000 discount in the form of a rebate for both the RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 model and the RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 Ultra version.
Digital Trends
The Dell XPS 17 isn’t cheap, but it is $700 off
While some laptops are very affordable, you’re going to have to spend some cash if you need a machine that’s powerful and dependable. Fortunately, there are laptop deals that will let you enjoy savings in the process, such as Dell’s $700 discount for the Dell XPS 17 Touch Laptop, which brings its price down to $2,100 from its original price of $2,800. It’s still not cheap by any means, but this clearance sale will let you stretch your budget to get one of the best laptops in the market right now — take advantage of it while it’s still online.
Digital Trends
HP Spectre x360 13.5 review: back on top
The HP Spectre x360 has long been some of the best laptops over the years, especially in the category of convertible 2-in-1. Last year’s 14-inch model, which was excellent, has now been rebranded as the Spectre x360 13.5, still carrying the same size screen but sporting a clean new design.
Digital Trends
The latest iOS 16 beta just added back one of my favorite features
The notch on the iPhones changed some things forever. It changed the way the iPhones looked. It changed the way we unlock our phones. But it also removed one of the features that we didn’t know we needed until it was gone. We are talking about the battery percentage level, which used to be shown in the iPhone status bar. Well, guess what? It is making a comeback in iOS 16 beta 5.
Digital Trends
Nvidia just lost a billion dollars in gaming business as AMD continues to thrive
Nvidia’s second-quarter earnings look as if the company lost over a billion dollars in revenue since last year, according to preliminary numbers released by the company today. All this while AMD grew its gaming business by over a billion dollars. Nvidia reported $2.04 billion in gaming revenue for the...
