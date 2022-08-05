"Frightening" - Pundit makes major Mo Salah claim Liverpool fans will love

Read on www.sportbible.com
Lionel Messi scores outrageous bicycle kick goal for PSG, it's an absolute worldie
Lionel Messi produced a moment of magic to score an extraordinary goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Clermont Foot. Messi scored his second goal of the game in outrageous fashion in his side's 5-0 victory on Saturday. His goal completed the rout as he saved the best for last. Leandro Paredes...
Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Sterling, Koulibaly and Cucurella after Chelsea debuts
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken on his side’s new summer signings amid the potential arrival of more players before the end of the transfer window. So far this window, the Blues have been able to acquire Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella, with all of them making their competitive debuts in the 1-0 win against Everton on Saturday evening.
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister likes and comments on post mocking Lionel Messi's incredible bicycle kick
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister has been accused of being "obsessed" with Lionel Messi after liking and commenting on a post mocking the PSG star's incredible bicycle kick goal against Clermont Foot. Messi stunned the football world with an acrobatic effort to round off an impressive 5-0 win for PSG on Saturday.
Barcelona and Lionel Messi ‘open negotiations’ for stunning return in 2023
Barcelona have started contract negotiations with club legend Lionel Messi in the hope that he would make a sensational return to the club in 2023. This news was first reported by Catalunya Radio on Sunday evening after Barcelona thrashed Mexican side Pumas UNAM 6-0 in the Joan Gamper Trophy. According...
Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem
If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
Gary Neville explains how Cristiano Ronaldo can fix the Manchester United problems he has caused Erik ten Hag
Cristiano Ronaldo’s future has been the single biggest talking point this summer, with the Manchester United forward desperate to leave the club. Erik ten Hag has been adamant that he wants the player to stay and that he has Ronaldo in his plans for next season. Gary Neville has...
"Football's worst" - Former Chelsea striker slams recent comments from senior Liverpool man
Pundit and former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has slammed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for his excuses following Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage. The Reds fell behind twice to goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic, including a penalty given away by Virgil van Dijk. Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah salvaged...
Arsenal ‘played like 2011 Barcelona’ during Premier League win against Crystal Palace
Arsenal received high praise for their performance against Crystal Palace on Friday night, a game where the Gunners came out 2-0 winners. According to former Aston Villa and England striker Gabby Agbonlahor, Arsenal were so good they reminded him of the stunning Barcelona side of 2011 managed by Pep Guardiola.
Man United star absolutely destroyed by fans online after 2-1 defeat to Brighton
Manchester United fans ruthlessly slammed Scott McTominay following his disastrous showing against Brighton on Sunday. Erik ten Hag's reign as Man United boss got off to the worst start possible as his side succumbed to Graham Potter's Brighton at Old Trafford. The visitors went into the break two goals up...
Fans are convinced Lionel Messi 'meant' his astonishing assist for Neymar
Fans are convinced Lionel Messi 'meant' his astonishing assist for Neymar in Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 opener against Clermont Foot. Messi wasted no time influencing the game, incredibly setting up Neymar in the ninth minute of their fixture on Saturday. Pablo Sarabia played a ball into Messi who delicately flicked...
Man United vs Brighton referee: who are the officials for the Premier League game today?
Brighton face Manchester United at Old Trafford this afternoon in what will be both team’s first game in the new Premier League season. Erik Ten Hag will certainly be hoping to get off to a good start as United manager and improve on their disappointing 6th place finish last campaign.
"If I find him, he will score" - Kevin De Bruyne sends warning to Premier League rivals with Erling Haaland relationship
Kicking off the 2022/23 Premier League season against West Ham, Manchester City were expected to have a fight on their hands on the first day of the campaign. However, Pep Guardiola’s side put every doubt to bed with a dominant 2-0 win at the London Stadium, as Erling Haaland starred with a stunning brace.
Paulo Dybala took the worst corner in football history for Roma against Shakhtar Donetsk
Paulo Dybala took the worst corner ever seen in football history for Roma in the 5-0 friendly thrashing of Shakhtar Donetsk. The Argentina international is one of five new signings for the Europa Conference League winners and joined Jose Mourinho's side on a free transfer after his contract with Juventus expired.
Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney claims the club ‘should allow Cristiano Ronaldo to go’.
Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney has claimed that United should allow last season’s top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club this summer. Ronaldo has been at the heart of a weeks-long transfer saga, with the 37-year-old desperate to play Champions League football this season however, United are yet to receive a serious offer for the striker.
How Phil Foden could bank up to £350,000-a-week in his new Manchester City contract
During his early years as a first-team player at Manchester City, there was constant clamour around Phil Foden heading out on loan due to a lack of game time at his boyhood club. However, the experience of training alongside some of Europe’s most acclaimed players, as well as under the...
Pablo Mari edges closer to Arsenal exit as offers arrive
Arsenal’s Pablo Mari looks set for a move to the Serie A after Hellas Verona joined the race to sign the wantaway centre-back. The Spanish defender has been one of a number of players linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium this summer, as the Gunners aim to free up some funds.
Manchester United told they should have re-signed Danny Welbeck this summer
Manchester United should have signed Danny Welbeck in the summer transfer window, according to former player Rio Ferdinand. Welbeck, who played for United between 2008-2014 started up front for Brighton and tormented Erik ten Hag’s defence to help seal a famous 2-1 win for Graham Potter’s side. The...
Liverpool ready to bid for 'complete' player with €50m release clause
After a disappointing start to their Premier League season, Liverpool have been encouraged to dip into the market to strengthen their squad. The Reds looked off the pace during their opening day fixture against Fulham at Craven Cottage yesterday. Their midfield in particular lacked impetus, with the starting trio of...
Illan Meslier is already in the top 50 for most saves in Premier League history, after 74 games
Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier is already in the top 50 for saves made in the Premier League - despite playing just 74 games. The 22-year-old joined Leeds on a permanent basis in 2020 after impressing on loan in the Championship the season prior. Since then he's been no.1 under...
Match Report: West Ham United 0-2 Manchester City (Premier League)
After a disappointing defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the FA Community Shield last weekend, Manchester City opened their Premier League campaign with a convincing 2-0 victory over West Ham United away from home. Two goals from Erling Haaland capped off a controlled, professional performance from the Premier League...
