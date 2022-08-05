The NIU SQi Is An E-Bike That Looks Every Bit An Electric Motorbike

Read on insideevs.com
Related
insideevs.com
Lectric's New E-Bike Battery Claims Up To 45% More Range
As technology advances, electric bikes have become faster, lighter, and more capable than ever before. While e-bike speeds have, for the most part, been capped at around 28 miles per hour, per rules and regulations, manufacturers have been working hard to increase range, enabling cyclists to go further, explore more, and depend on their products as reliable, daily commuters. Such is the case with Lectric and its new battery upgrade.
insideevs.com
The Buxus Eva Blurs The Line Between E-Bike And E-Motorcycle
Motorcycles are certainly not for everyone, but e-bikes are the next best things and appeal to a much wider audience. Of course, as with most things in life, imagination unlocks endless possibilities, so we can always imagine that our electric bikes are in fact powerful motorcycles. The whole imagining process is indeed a lot easier if your e-bike is designed like a motorcycle.
Top Speed
Dad Builds Mercedes Vision AVTR For Son’s Birthday
Back in May 2022 we reported about this cool dad who built his son a ‘drivable’ wooden replica of the Lamborghini Vision GT. Now the guy is back with something even cooler: his son will get to "drive" a toy model of the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR - a concept car inspired by the Avatar movie. Now that’s a cool birthday present!
hypebeast.com
Volkswagen Launches Working Prototype of Flying Passenger Drone
As other established automakers such as XPeng and Aston Martin reveal ambitious plans of stepping into the world of air mobility, Volkswagen now ventures into aircraft design for the first time with the launch of a new “state-of-the-art passenger drone prototype.” Dressed in a black and gold livery, the four-seated automated vehicle is officially named VMO and nicknamed “Flying Tiger,” coinciding with this year’s zodiac based on the lunar calendar.
IN THIS ARTICLE
RideApart
Kawasaki Poised To Introduce ZX-4R Supersport In 2023
Since Kawasaki unveiled the ZX-25R in June, 2020, small-capacity supersport riders outside Asian markets have been chomping at the bit for the model. Those same fans breathed a sigh of relief when rumors of a potential ZX-4R model surfaced in May, 2021. However, the ZX-4R airwaves went dead for over a year. Now, new information suggests that Kawi could roll out the red carpet for the new green machine in 2023.
insideevs.com
Tesla Model Y Expected To Become World's Best-Selling Car
The Tesla Model Y has undoubtedly been a resounding success. By far the most dominant electric crossover from a sales perspective, the Model Y is now on track to become the world's best-selling car. Speaking at Tesla's annual shareholder's meeting, CEO Elon Musk claimed the Model Y will be the...
insideevs.com
Schwinn Releases Stylish Mendocino Commuter E-Bike
Most of us have grown up with some exposure to the Schwinn brand. Given that Schwinn bikes have been around since 1895, you can assume that the majority of bicycle enthusiasts worldwide are familiar with them. It appears that this firm is just as active as they were more than 125 years ago, since they continue introducing new models, and are now keeping up with the latest cycling trends by making their own e-bikes.
insideevs.com
2023 MG4 EV Starts At £25,995 In The UK, Offers 218 Miles of Range
MG Motor has announced UK pricing for the all-new MG4 EV, which it describes as an "affordable compact EV without compromise." Arriving in the United Kingdom in September, the all-electric compact hatchback will be offered in three specifications at launch: MG4 EV SE Standard Range, SE Long Range and Trophy Long Range.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
First Ride: Polaris’ New All-Electric UTV Delivers Serious—but Silent—Grunt
Click here to read the full article. If you own a hobby farm, ranch or huge tract of hunting land somewhere, you need an off-road utility vehicle. Whether it’s hauling hay to the horses, checking fences or getting to your favorite fishing hole, these compact, go-anywhere four-wheel drive vehicles are a must-have tool for any property owner. And if you want a UTV that will let you tread lightly on your land, take a look at the battery-powered Polaris Ranger XP Kinetic. The Polaris Ranger XP Kinetic is more than the current Ranger XP with a battery and electric motor replacing...
insideevs.com
2022 Polestar 2 Happens To Be Slower Than Expected In Moose Test
The 2022 Polestar 2, in the all-wheel-drive version with a 78 kWh battery, was recently tested in the "moose test," but it did not impress. The all-electric Polestar 2 is considered a driver's car with very good driving characteristics, however, according to km77.com, the car was able to successfully complete the test at a maximum initial speed of 74 km/h (46 mph). At higher speeds some understeer comes into play and it was hitting the cones.
Top Speed
A Celebration of the Motorcycle Sidecar
For many years, the motorcycle sidecar combination was the mainstay of a family’s means of transport, before the small car became popular in the post-war years. They can still be bought new and can be either the most frightening or exhilarating thing to ride in. Here, we celebrate the humble sidecar with some interesting facts.
insideevs.com
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro: InsideEVs 70 MPH Range Test
Just three weeks ago we published the InsideEVs 70 mph range test for the Ford F-150 Lightning with the extended range battery. Now we're back with another Lightning range test. This time we got our hands on an F-150 Lightning Pro with the standard range battery and took it out on the exact same course that we tested the extended range version on.
insideevs.com
The Ford F-150 Lightning Will Eventually Make Gasoline Obsolete
Our friend Andy Slye, who has owned multiple Tesla vehicles, including a Model 3 and Model Y, finally got a chance to check out the Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. As you can probably gather from his title choice, he was impressed with the truck, and it seems that's been the case with most reviewers.
insideevs.com
Plug-Ins At 10.3% In June As Italy’s EV Sales Gain Traction
Signs of recovery in Italy’s car market as plug-in registrations go up at the end of the first half of the year. With a new incentive scheme now fully operational, sales of electrified powertrains were widely expected to pick up, and so it was. Editor's Note: This article was...
RideApart
A New Large-Displacement V-Twin From Qianjiang Is On The Way
Chinese motorcycle manufacturers have been upping their game as of late, with brands like CFMoto and Benelli making a name for themselves in the global market. The case is no longer true for small displacement commuters, but for premium, performance-oriented models, as well. Bikes like the CFMoto 800MT, which was built around KTM's 790 platform, is a testament to this.
Engadget
This powerful mini flashlight is on sale for under $20
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Most smartphones feature a flashlight, which may be helpful if you need to tackle a quick chore in the dark. But if you work in dimly lit spaces often or enjoy outdoor activities like and night hikes, you might want to reconsider relying on your phone too much.
Road & Track
Somebody Dropped a K20 In a Mercedes C240
There's nothing inherently novel about a K20 swap. The engine, with its lightweight, high redline, and unbeatable reliability, is a great way to get reliable, engaging performance for a decent price. What's wild, though, is doing a K20 swap on a Mercedes C240. We're used to seeing these kind of...
insideevs.com
BYD Plug-In Car Sales Surge To Over 162,000 In July 2022
BYD highlights spectacular plug-in electric car production and sales results for the month of July, setting massive new records. According to the company's report, in July, BYD plug-in car sales amounted to 162,216, which is 224% more than a year ago and a new monthly record. The previous one of 133,762, set in June, has been improved by almost 30,000.! That's amazing, as there are not that many manufacturers that even produce 30,000 plug-in cars a month, while here this is just the monthly difference.
insideevs.com
Kia EV9 Electric SUV Spied With Less Camo, We Finally See Its Shape
Our spies have sent us new photos that show next year’s Kia EV9 electric SUV in even more detail. They reveal the actual shape of the EV9’s body, including the front and rear sections that were completely hidden in previous photos where the car was wearing much heavier camouflage.
Nico Rosberg Takes Delivery Of First Production Rimac Nevera
The first production-spec Rimac Nevera is complete, and Nico Rosberg is taking delivery of it. He records the whole experience at the automaker's headquarters in Zagreb, Croatia, while hanging out with company boss Mate Rimac. Before Rosberg takes delivery of his Nevera, he and Rimac take a tour through the...
Comments / 0