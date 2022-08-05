Oktoberfest Zinzinnati returns to downtown Cincinnati in September

Read on www.fox19.com
cincymusic.com
Concerts to Attend this Week: August 8th - August 14th
There are a plethora of events to attend each and every day in and around Cincinnati! Can't keep track? We got you. Check out a list of note-worthy concerts happening this week! AND enter to win FREE tickets to a number of them!. The Southgate House Revival (The Sanctuary) 7pm...
Cincinnati CityBeat
12 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (Aug. 12-14)
The Ohio River may not be a body of water you'd typically associate with fresh seafood, but this weekend, Newport's Festival Park will be inundated with delicious sea creatures of every stripe. The Great Inland Seafood Festival brings multiple vendors to the riverfront, offering everything from oysters on the half-shell and shrimp po' boys to a crab boil bucket and seafood paella. Whole Maine lobsters will also be available for $11.95. Complement your crustaceans with beer and live local music all weekend. Read CityBeat's list of everything you can eat there. 5-11 p.m. Aug. 11 and 12; noon-11 p.m. Aug. 13; noon-9 p.m. Aug. 14. Free admission. Festival Park, Newport on the Levee, thingstodocincinnati.com.
cincinnatirefined.com
Everything Cincy: Weekend To-Do's
Our friends at Everything Cincy are sharing their top picks for events going on this weekend. Check out their site and sign up for their newsletter to learn about more events and savings in Greater Cincinnati. Frisch's Roller Rink - Court Street Plaza. Friday, August 5 - Sunday, August 7.
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Covington, KY
Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Covington Kentucky neighborhood so unique. At the confluence of the Ohio and Licking rivers, Covington offers an eclectic mix of relaxed taverns, bistros, shops, and waterfront hotels and restaurants. The charming MainStrasse Village district features classic pubs and chic eateries along Main Street, plus Goebel Park’s quirky clock tower. The expansive Devou Park is known for its Cincinnati skyline views, and the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge has been an iconic landmark over the Ohio River for more than 150 years.
spectrumnews1.com
Cincinnati's Sawyer Point Tennis Courts converted to world-class pickle ball facility
CINCINNATI — One of Cincinnati’s largest public tennis facilities is being converted into a world-class place for pickleball and the largest of its kind in Ohio. The city is spending $500,000 to repave and repaint the courts with pickleball dominating the new layout, said Greg Lessis, president of the club Pickleball at Sawyer Point.
Fox 19
First annual Boards and Brews event brings beer and cornhole together for charity
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On Sunday, folks who went to the first annual event had food, beer, raffles, FC Cincinnati Street Team and a cornhole tournament to raise funds to support People Working Cooperatively (PWC). Ryan McLane, Emerging Leader Board President of PWC, explained what the local nonprofit does in an...
WKRC
Dear Restaurant & Butchery to hold 'Meat Up' on Aug. 14
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The folks at Dear Restaurant & Butchery in Hyde Park Square want you to "meat up" on August 14. Executive chef and butcher Brian Young from Dear talks about the event and explains what a chicken cushion is.
spectrumnews1.com
'Not again': Community leaders call for more support in light of latest shooting in OTR
CINCINNATI — Residents and business owners are calling on the community for support a little more than a day after a mass shooting in a popular Cincinnati neighborhood left nine people injured. What You Need To Know. Nine people were shot in the popular Over-the-Rhine neighborhood this weekend. OTR...
WLWT 5
Jungle Jim's to host first ever 'Fizzz Fest'
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Jungle Jim's in Fairfield is hosting a 'Fizzz Fest' the area's first non-alcoholic sampling show on Saturday. The event will include unlimited samples of all things hydration, soda, water, energy drinks and more. The Fizzz Fest will be held at The Oscar Station and will be...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Private West Side Amusement Park Stricker's Grove Opens to Public One Day Only This Weekend
Cincinnati amusement park fans will have a novel opportunity this weekend to explore the private Stricker's Grove. The family-owned and -operated, 25-acre old-fashioned amusement park located near Ross, Ohio is closed to the public for most of the year, except for Labor Day, the Fourth of July, Customer Appreciation Day and Family Day, which takes place this weekend.
Space Celebration happening at Air Force Museum
Space Celebration is happening at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force all weekend.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Water Works reports a watermain break in Blue Ash
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Water Works reported a watermain break in Blue Ash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the Cincinnati Water Works twitter, a watermain break was reported in the 4300 block of Glendale Milford Road. This...
Fox 19
Findlay Market celebrates National Farmers Market Week
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first full week of August marks National Farmers Market Week and Findlay Market is joining in the celebration. Events to mark the occasion are scheduled from Sunday, August 7 through Saturday, August 13. “We’re going to be sampling some local fruits, vegetables from some of our...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Madisonville Food Hall Element Eatery Announces First Three Tenants
Madisonville's forthcoming Element Eatery food hall has just announced its first three tenants. Locals MashRoots, Taco Oso and Four Mile Pig are the spot's first "chef partners," according to a release. Element Eatery — slated to open in September — will eventually host eight culinary options in its 34,500-square-foot space...
WKRC
Cincy's Hottest Real Estate
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 8446 US Route 42 | Waynesville, OH 45068. Waynesville Schools, 3800 sq. ft., 4-bed home, finished basement, 2 huge barns on almost 14 acres. Entry to formal dining & 2-story living room. Kitchen w/ island, pantry, view of private back yard. 1st floor owner suit, fireplace, bath w/ double vanities, tub, shower & walk in closet. Laundry & 1/2 bath complete first floor. 2nd floor w/ 3 large bedrooms. Finished basement w/ full bath, wet bar, barrel accents & shelves. 3 car garage. Barns are amazing! 56x40 & 56x20 gas heat, water, power.
WKRC
'I'm so grateful to be here': Donut shop reopens months after an explosion
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) -- A popular Clermont County donut shop is back open after an explosion at the shop in March. The owner of Pop's Donuts was also injured in that explosion nearly five months ago. Holtman says all the glass at the front of the shop had to...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Zoo announces gender of baby hippo
CINCINNATI — It's a boy!. The Cincinnati Zoo has announced the gender of its newest baby hippo, born last Wednesday, live on the TODAY show Monday morning!. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
destinationluxury.com
Need a Reason To Visit Cincinnati This Summer? Here Are the Top Black-Owned Spots and Events to Attend
When it’s time to plan your summer travel, don’t overlook Cincinnati. Yes, this Ohio city has so much to offer, it’s well worth the trip for solo travelers and families, too. From shopping to music and cultural landmarks that recognize key events in Black history, you’ll discover a lot to love here.
kvnutalk
Multiple injuries in shooting in downtown Cincinnati
At least nine people were injured in a shooting in Cincinnati, Ohio, in the early hours of Sunday, police said. Gunfire broke out at about 1:45 a.m. near the 1300 block of Main Street in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood, the Cincinnati Police Department told ABC News affiliate WCPO. The total number...
614now.com
Our favorite small towns for a cozy Ohio getaway
Who says a getaway has to be complicated? Sometimes all you need in a vacation is an escape to the simple, quaint life in a storybook-esque small town. Assimilating into each village’s traditions and everyday life is an experience in itself to get lost in. Here, we’ve compiled five of the most charming villages and towns in Ohio for a long weekend.
