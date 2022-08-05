Oktoberfest Zinzinnati returns to downtown Cincinnati in September

The Ohio River may not be a body of water you'd typically associate with fresh seafood, but this weekend, Newport's Festival Park will be inundated with delicious sea creatures of every stripe. The Great Inland Seafood Festival brings multiple vendors to the riverfront, offering everything from oysters on the half-shell and shrimp po' boys to a crab boil bucket and seafood paella. Whole Maine lobsters will also be available for $11.95. Complement your crustaceans with beer and live local music all weekend. Read CityBeat's list of everything you can eat there. 5-11 p.m. Aug. 11 and 12; noon-11 p.m. Aug. 13; noon-9 p.m. Aug. 14. Free admission. Festival Park, Newport on the Levee, thingstodocincinnati.com.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO