Arko Corp. (NASDAQ: ARKO) reported Q2 EPS of $0.24, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.19. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.54 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO