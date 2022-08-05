ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stifel Reiterates Buy Rating on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS), 'we think the entire package presents a relatively convincing picture'

Stifel analyst Annabel Samimy reiterated a Buy rating and $60.00 price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS).
Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (RADI) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.20), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.20). Revenue for the quarter came in at $32.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $34.04 million.
Xperi Corporation (XPER) Misses Q2 EPS by 45c, Offers Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.05), $0.45 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.40. Revenue for the quarter came in at $234 million versus the consensus estimate of $223.76 million.
UBS Downgrades Sanofi (SAN:FP) (SNY) to Neutral

UBS analyst Laura Sutcliffe downgraded
Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA) Misses Q2 EPS by $1.12

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Establishment Labs Holdings (NASDAQ: ESTA) reported Q2 EPS of ($1.52), $1.12 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.40). Revenue for the quarter came in at $41.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $38.39 million.
Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) Misses Q2 EPS by $1.68

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) reported Q2 EPS of ($1.75), $1.68 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.07). Revenue for the quarter came in at $24.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $38.82 million. For earnings history...
Deutsche Bank Downgrades Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) to Sell

Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick downgraded Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) from
3D Systems (DDD) Misses Q2 EPS by 7c, Lowers FY Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.07), $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $140 million versus the consensus estimate of $146.8 million.
Williams Trading Downgrades Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) to Sell

Williams Trading analyst Sam Poser downgraded Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) from Hold to Sell with a price target of $7.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Under Armour, Inc. click here. For more ratings news on Under Armour, Inc. click here. Shares of Under Armour, Inc....
Talkspace, Inc. (TALK) Misses Q2 EPS by 2c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.15), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.13). Revenue for the quarter came in at $30 million versus the consensus estimate of $31.45 million. For earnings history and...
Arko Corp. (ARKO) Tops Q2 EPS by 5c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Arko Corp. (NASDAQ: ARKO) reported Q2 EPS of $0.24, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.19. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.54 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion.
Tattooed Chef (TTCF) Reports Q2 Loss of $0.32

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.32), versus ($0.70) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $58.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $64.15 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on...
New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ: NMFC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.31, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.30. For earnings history and earnings-related data on New Mountain Finance (NMFC) click here.
Switch, Inc. (SWCH) Misses Q2 EPS by 4c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) reported Q2 EPS of $0.02, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.06. Revenue for the quarter came in at $168.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. For earnings history and...
NOHO PARTNERS PLC’S HALF-YEAR REPORT 1 JANUARY–30 JUNE 2022: The best quarter in the company’s history – turnover and profitability at record-high levels

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. HALF-YEAR REPORT 9 August 2022 at 8:15 a.m. NOHO PARTNERS PLC’S HALF-YEAR REPORT 1 JANUARY–30 JUNE 2022. The best quarter in the company’s history – turnover and...
Proximus (PROX:BB) (BGAOY) PT Lowered to EUR13.30 at UBS

UBS analyst Polo Tang lowered
