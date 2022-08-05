Is First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FNK) a Strong ETF Right Now?

TRGP - Free Report) , Calumet Specialty Products Partners (. GLP - Free Report) have lots of upside and are likely to see impressive revenue and cash flow growth. Master limited partnerships (or MLPs) differ from regular stocks since interests in them are referred to as units, and unitholders (not shareholders) are partners in the business. Importantly, these low-risk hybrid entities bring together the tax benefits of a limited partnership with the liquidity of publicly traded securities that earn a stable income. The assets owned by these partnerships are typically oil and natural gas pipelines and storage/infrastructure facilities. The Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining & Marketing MLP industry is a sub-sector of this business model. These firms operate refined products' terminals, storage facilities and transportation services. They are involved in selling refined petroleum products (including heating oil, gasoline, residual oil, jet fuel, etc.) and a plethora of non-energy materials (like asphalt, road salt, clay and gypsum).

INDUSTRY ・ 20 HOURS AGO