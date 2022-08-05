Read on www.uppermichiganssource.com
WLUC
County Road 601 closes Tuesday for repairs
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - County Road 601 will be closed between County Road 478 and County Road LLH for maintenance on Tuesday. The portion of CR 601 will be closed for a culvert replacement between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. For more information, call the Marquette County Road Commission...
WLUC
1 dead following early morning house fire in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: One person was found dead following a structure fire at 185 Silver Street early Monday morning. Ishpeming Township Fire Department responded to a fully engulfed structure fire at 3:26 a.m. The department said firefighters were able to get the flames under control quickly. An...
wnmufm.org
Power pole severed, man arrested in Escanaba crash
ESCANABA, MI— A man was arrested after his car severed a power pole in Escanaba early Wednesday morning. Department of Public Safety officers were dispatched around 12:55 a.m. to Danforth Road, east of the Danforth hill train crossing. They say the vehicle was westbound when it went into the...
wearegreenbay.com
US 141 closed due to an incident in Marinette County
NIAGARA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting an incident that has shut down a large portion of US 141 in Marinette County. According to WisDOT, US 141 near the City of Niagara for traffic heading north and south is blocked off due to an incident, which began around 6:00 p.m.
WLUC
County prosecutor: Marquette County felony drug cases ‘lower than last year’
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Drug-related crime remains an issue for Marquette County. In 2022, however, cases could be coming down. Last year, Marquette County led the state in felony meth cases based on population with 351 in total. Marquette County Prosecutor Matt Wiese said this number is now trending downward.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Man Arrested After Late-Night Rollover Crash In Escanaba
A vehicle rolled over into a utility pole late Tuesday night on Danforth Road in Escanaba. Escanaba Public Safety says the drier, Fred Patterson, was able to free himself from the vehicle after it went in the ditch, went airborne, and flipped over into the power pole at 12:54 Wednesday morning. He was not injured, but was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs…third offense.
WLUC
Sawyer International Airport to drop one of two Detroit flights
KI SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County may soon be down another commercial flight. This comes as Sawyer International Airport looks to begin its expansion and rebranding process. Sawyer International currently has two daily round-trip flights to Detroit, as well as a roundtrip to Chicago six days per week. Starting Oct. 6, Delta Airlines will drop its early departure and late arrival flights to and from Detroit.
WLUC
Dive teams help clean Marquette Harbor waters
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Divers cleaned up the Lower Harbor waters to help future generations. Dive teams collected trash like tires, fridge doors and even old wire underwater. Boy Scouts even helped carry trash to dumpsters after it was brought to the surface. This was the fourth annual clean up....
wtaq.com
Man Arrested in Connection to Green Bay Murder Formally Charged with Another Murder in Alabama
COLUMBIANA, AL (WTAQ) — The man arrested in Alabama in connection with a murder on Green Bay’s west side earlier this week is also wanted for a homicide in Alabama and an assault in Iron County, Michigan. Green Bay Police Captain Gary Richgels says that makes the case...
wearegreenbay.com
Michigan man linked to murder in Green Bay charged with burglary, murder in Alabama
(WFRV) – A man who was wanted in Green Bay for a suspected homicide case was captured in Alabama, a day after leaving Green Bay in the victim’s car. While in Alabama, the 23-year-old from Iron Mountain, Michigan, became a suspect in another homicide case. According to a...
wnmufm.org
L'Anse woman sentenced to 5 to 20 years on meth charge
BARAGA, MI— A Baraga County woman has been sentenced on a drug charge. Kelsey Brennan, 30, of L’Anse was arrested as part of a six-month-long investigation conducted by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team. She pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute meth, habitual...
wnmufm.org
Suspect in Green Bay homicide, Iron County attack in custody
ALABAMA— A man suspected in a Green Bay homicide and an Iron County, Michigan attack has been found in Alabama. Michigan State Police say the Iron County Prosecutor’s Office issued a felony warrant for the arrest of Caleb Scott Anderson, who is in custody. Anderson is the suspect in an attack on a teen girl in Gaastra on Monday morning. He’s also the suspect in a Tuesday homicide on Packerland Drive in Green Bay.
WLUC
Munising DDA helps business owners plant flowers
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Now, Munising’s businesses look beautiful thanks to a Munising Downtown Development Authority grant. The flower beautification grant covers 50% or $250 of costs for businesses to plant new flowers. This is the second year the grant has been available. It has helped 18 businesses in...
WLUC
Yoopers pull FedEx trucks for Honor Flight fundraiser
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit hosted a fundraiser in Escanaba this weekend. On Saturday, U.P. Honor Flight held Pulling for Honor. U.P. Honor Flight flies veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit their memorials. Teams competed to see who could pull a FedEx truck 30 feet the fastest. 80 people contended in eight teams of ten. The event raised about $11,000.
WLUC
Marquette applying to be EV smart community
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission is applying to become an electric vehicle smart community. The commission unanimously agreed to apply to a program by Clean Fuels Ohio, the Ecology Center and the Michigan Municipal League. 25 communities will be selected to participate, half of which will be...
U.P. man suspected in homicides in Alabama, Wisconsin, assault in Michigan
An Upper Peninsula man is accused of a slew of crimes, including two homicides, across three states this week. Police announced today that Caleb Scott Anderson, of Iron County, is a suspect in a homicide and arson in Alabama where he was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 3, WLUC reports. He was already suspected of a homicide in Green Bay, Wis., and an assault on a jogger in Gaastra, both from earlier this week.
WLUC
Start the week with strength based workout
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Reset from the weekend and start your Monday on an active note. Personal trainer Travis Alexander of TM Fitness shares a free-weight workout routine and explains the benefits of starting off the week with light movement. Do each workout for 12-15 repetitions and repeat the set...
WLUC
Local association honors veterans with boat parade
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents of Marquette gathered at Lower Harbor to watch a parade celebrating veterans on Saturday. Nearly 100 veterans visited the lake for a morning of fishing followed by a boat parade. Some veterans were in the parade, while others just watched. South Shore Fishing Association spearheaded its eighth annual event.
WLUC
Iron Area Health Foundation looks to connect with community partners
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Area Health Foundation is looking to connect with the community. The foundation hosted a meet and greet with 18 community partners at Young’s in Iron River Monday night. The groups networked and heard a small presentation about the foundation’s mission. President Chris...
WLUC
Marquette Township community gathers for Catch the Vision Day
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The community listened to local music and watched softball at Lion’s Field for “Catch of the Vision” day on Saturday. Local businesses played softball while Super One Foods provided food for spectators, including brats and soda to drink. Music was provided by a local band named “The Reveal.” Participants like Hannah Morrison say Saturday’s event is all about celebrating the community.
