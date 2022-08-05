Trashed Altoona home leads to drug, child endangerment charges

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona man is now facing child endangerment and drug charges after police said they found meth in a deplorable home.

David Winters Jr., 34 has been charged with endangering the welfare of children and possession of a controlled substance after police said they were called a residence at the 900 block of 3rd Avenue on Thursday at 9:36 p.m., according to the charges filed by Altoona police.

When police arrived they then went to talk to Winters who was standing outside next to a silver Chevy SUV that also had his 2-year-old child in it. Police noted that the windshield of the car had holes in it that looked like someone hit it with an object.

While speaking with police, Winters seemed like he was under the influence of a drug because he was slurring his speech and struggled to give police any information, according to the criminal complaint.

Police asked Winters how long he had been staying at the house to which he told them a few days. When Winters was asked if there was any running water in the home, he said that he was trying to fix the water but there were gallons in the basement. Winters told police that he was going to take the child to another place, but could not tell them where or how.

When police went inside the home, they smelled animal urine and saw a large amount of insects, water and dirty diapers scattered on the floor. Police also found dirty dishes on the countertops and garbage pilled up in various rooms. There was also only one bed in the house that was covered in plastic without a sheet, according to the criminal complaint.

Police called Blair Children and Youth services who said that the child was going to have to be removed from the house. When police were trying to find items in the house that the child would need, they found a binder that had a bag of meth, drug paraphernalia and 9mm ammo.

In February, Winters stole a 12-pack of beer before he broke into a residence with a knife under the influence of meth. From that incident he faced charges of theft, criminal trespass and drug possession.

Winters is currently in Blair County Prison with bail set at $45,000. He has a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 17.

