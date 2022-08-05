Antitrust lawsuit filed against PGA Tour cites Augusta National Golf Club and Chairman

Read on www.wrdw.com
WRDW-TV
One on One with Richard Rogers│Augusta Technical College outlook
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s already been a big year for Augusta Technical College. Back in April, Augusta National Golf Club announced a new partnership and donated $1 million to the school for a new automotive training center. Dr. Jermaine Whirl is the president of Augusta Tech, and he...
WRDW-TV
Air Force veteran finds joy teaching in Jenkins County
MILLEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After serving 23 years in the Air Force, a retired lieutenant colonel has settled in Jenkins County. We tracked him down at his new job teaching high school students. “I’d say the biggest challenge I’ve faced in everything I’ve done,” said Bob Russell....
WRDW-TV
Gas prices continue to dip in Augusta and across U.S.
AUGUSTA, Ga. - The nation’s average price of gas continues to fall for the eighth week in a row and is expected to dip just below $4 Monday. It’s already low in Georgia, where AAA reports the statewide average stands at $3.62 on Monday, down from $3.76 a week ago. In Augusta, the average on Monday is $3.54, down from $3.68 a week ago.
WRDW-TV
Aiken stage production to showcase fight for voting rights in U.S.
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new play titled “The Big Debate,” based on the fragile friendships of three important figures in American history, will have its national premiere in Aiken. The performance will take place at 7 p.m. Aug. 23 at Etherredge Center at the University of South...
WRDW-TV
Aiken Regional free-standing ER opening in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Regional is opening a brand-new free-standing emergency room off Exit 5. If you live in the area, you’d have to drive over 20 minutes to get to Aiken Regional. Piedmont and Augusta University are closer. It would take you about 15 minutes to get to from Exit 5.
WRDW-TV
Piedmont Augusta longtime CEO announces retirement
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - James R. Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Piedmont Augusta and Piedmont McDuffie announced his retirement Wednesday. Under Davis’s direction, University Health Care System secured a $1 billion partnership with Piedmont Healthcare, Georgia’s largest healthcare system. “In Augusta, I’ve had the pleasure to...
WRDW-TV
All about kayaking: Where and how to enjoy it in Augusta!
[FULL] Morning Mix - International Cat Day, another back-to-school day, and more!. It's the first day of school for Richmond County middle and high school students. We have the latest on a new bus tracker app, plus a look into staffing and security in more of our local school districts. Here are your top headlines.
WRDW-TV
Local rural health efforts get boost from state, federal funds
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An AU-led program and two hospitals in the CSRA are in line for some state and federal funding that’s meant to improve rural health care. The Georgia Department of Community Health awarded $9 million in grant funds to 10 rural hospitals across the state, with each hospital receiving $900,000.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Chronic absenteeism seen with Richmond County students
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The ITEAM uncovered more than 11,000 students were chronically absent from schools across Augusta since the start of the pandemic. And a thousand of those students were even referred to juvenile court to face fines or even jail time. And behind this data is this truth:...
WRDW-TV
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 8
WRDW-TV
New prosecutor named after Washington County stun-gun death mistrial
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A new prosecutor has been assigned to consider retrying three former Georgia sheriff’s deputies accused of killing a man they shocked with stun guns while he was walking down a rural road in 2017. Columbus-based District Attorney Stacey Jackson was assigned to the case...
WRDW-TV
One on One with Richard Rogers
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Standard summer heat, humidity, and hit/miss afternoon and evening storms can be expected through Wednesday. Thanks to an onshore flow off the Atlantic, there will be a considerable amount of cloud cover, which will keep high temperatures a degree or two below average in the lower 90s.
WRDW-TV
New Richmond County bus tracker launched to ease parents’ minds
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - School is starting up again in Richmond County. One concern on parents’ minds is transportation. The Richmond County School System has had issues with its previous bus tracking app launched in 2018. But officials are trying to improve it this time around. Parents are cautious...
WRDW-TV
Construction from 13th Street bridge project will change bike & walk routes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s the next big construction project over the Savannah River. Not on I-20, but in downtown Augusta. Officials in Augusta and North Augusta are planning to repair the 13th Street bridge by SRP Park. Georgia Department of Transportation says the current design does not meet standards.
WRDW-TV
Amid blood crisis, Augusta VA hospital to host 2 drives for donors
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center will partner with Shepeard Community Blood Center to host blood drives. On Tuesday, Shepeard will host a blood drive at the Charlie Norwood Uptown Division, 1 Freedom Way, from 10 am to 3 p.m. inside the hospital. On Sept....
WRDW-TV
Richmond County Marshal’s Office discuss blighted properties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve talked about new development possibilities in Augusta, including a complete overhaul of old Regency Mall. Another issue is getting blighted properties torn down. Last summer, commissioners passed a blight ordinance that was supposed to help make that process easier. We met with the Richmond...
WRDW-TV
HUB for Community Innovation to hist little free library
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A “little free library” showcasing the work of local artist Porkchop will be installed at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the HUB for Community Innovation, 631 Chafee Ave. It’s one of 13 of the libraries being installed throughout the Harrisburg and Laney Walker neighborhoods of...
WRDW-TV
One person dead after a fatal car accident in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG, S.c. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car accident that left one person dead early Sunday morning. According SCHP, a 2011 Ford Taurus was travelling northbound in the Southbound lane of U.S. Highway 1 when it crashed head on with a 2019 Freightliner 18-wheeler. The...
WRDW-TV
These suspects sought in Augusta aggravated assault
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are seeking information about three suspects wanted in connection with an Augusta aggravated assault. The incident happened Monday in the 2300 block of Travis Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. The suspects, who are considered armed and dangerous, left in a Dodge...
