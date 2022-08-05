Antitrust lawsuit filed against PGA Tour cites Augusta National Golf Club and Chairman

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The nation’s average price of gas continues to fall for the eighth week in a row and is expected to dip just below $4 Monday. It’s already low in Georgia, where AAA reports the statewide average stands at $3.62 on Monday, down from $3.76 a week ago. In Augusta, the average on Monday is $3.54, down from $3.68 a week ago.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO