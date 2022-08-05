Last 5 players who will make Rams’ roster in 2022 training camp

Read on clutchpoints.com
3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns
The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Baker Mayfield, Rashard Higgins berated by Matt Rhule over TD celebration at Panthers’ practice
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule wants spirits to be high ahead of the upcoming season. However, he also isn’t a huge fan of taunting during practice. And according to Panthers beat writer Ellis L. Williams, that is exactly what happened at a recent Panthers’ scrimmage. Baker Mayfield...
Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage
It’s no secret that Geno Smith has the edge for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback spot. Pete Carroll has said it himself that Smith is atop the hierarchy until further notice. But after the latest Seahawks scrimmage, it looks like Drew Lock is making his presence felt and isn’t simply going to roll over as […] The post Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs: 3 biggest surprises from Andy Reid’s first depth chart for 2022
Andy Reid is entering his tenth season as the Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach, as hard as it is to believe. Under his guidance, KC has experienced unprecedented success over the last decade. The Chiefs snapped their 50-year title drought with a Super Bowl LIV victory, and are a consistent contender every year.
Tyreek Hill makes shocking admission on why he can’t wait Dolphins to face Buccaneers
All Tyreek Hill does when he is on the field is leave defenders in the dust, but he just couldn’t seem to do that more consistently in Miami Dolphins training camp whenever he’s up against stud Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard. It’s for that reason why Hill can’t wait to finally see a non-teammate trying to cover him, as he reveals he is looking forward to facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a joint practice next week.
Panthers’ trade plans for Sam Darnold amid QB battle with Baker Mayfield
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule had already made it clear that he will not be making a decision on the quarterback battle between Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield until at least after the team finishes its preseason game on Aug. 19 against the New England Patriots. Even if Mayfield ultimately gets the QB1 gig […] The post Panthers’ trade plans for Sam Darnold amid QB battle with Baker Mayfield appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Falcons Sign Another Chicago Bears Ex, Adding to DL Depth
Follow along with Falcon Report for up-to-date news on the NFL firings and hirings
Jameis Winston gets big update following foot injury in Saints practice
Jameis Winston and New Orleans Saints fans can breathe a sigh of relief. After the Saints starting quarterback left practice due to a foot injury on Monday, it appears that the former No. 1 overall pick has avoided a major injury, according to NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill. That’s great news...
Matt Rhule gets 100% real on potentially making ‘wrong decision’ in Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold QB battle for Panthers
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is not yet ready to name their starting QB amid the intense battle between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, and for good reason. Rhule emphasized that the important thing for the Panthers is to determine the “right guy” for the job, and if it means taking their time and being thorough with everything, then so be it. The veteran head coach doesn’t want to make a mistake for QB1 and end up regretting it later on.
Saquon Barkley sparks flames for Giants’ wild training camp brawl
Punches were thrown at New York Giants’ practice on Monday. Giants Wire reported that an overly-aggressive hit from running back Saquon Barkley sparked the fire and led to a fight at practice. Center Jon Feliciano, LB Tae Crowder, LB Cam Brown, and offensive coordinator Bobby Johnson headlined the Giants’ brawl.
Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram snubbing Pelicans teammate CJ McCollum’s calls
Do you still remember when CJ McCollum revealed that he had not spoken to Zion Williamson weeks after the former’s trade to the New Orleans Pelicans was made official? This was some odd behavior from Zion, as most expected at least a welcome call from the Pelicans star to his new teammate.
Jerry Jones drops truth bomb on Cowboys’ wide receiver concerns
The Dallas Cowboys have a problem with their wide receiver depth, but team owner Jerry Jones is not one bit concerned about it. Instead, he expressed his confidence that the weapons the team has are enough to help them contend. With James Washington sustaining an injury recently and Michael Gallup...
Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay’s horrendous scrimmage have Giants fans reconsidering their life choices
The New York Giants have not found a modicum of success in the last few years. Quarterback Daniel Jones has shown flashes of good play in the last four years. However, more often than not, Jones looked like he didn’t belong in the NFL. Inaccurate passes and fumbled balls have led some fans to call him “Danny Derps”, and has started some trade rumors for the team.
Todd Bowles sounds off on Tom Brady’s early chemistry with a promising Buccaneers WR
Through the early days of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp schedule, Tom Brady has spent plenty of time working with the team’s new additions on offense. Among them, he has strived to continue to build chemistry with Russell Gage. After being a regular over the Buccaneers’ offseason programs, Gage, who signed with Tampa Bay […] The post Todd Bowles sounds off on Tom Brady’s early chemistry with a promising Buccaneers WR appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaquiski Tartt gets brutally honest on one major what-if from 49ers’ NFC title game loss vs. Rams
There were multiple what-if moments in the 2022 NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams. Among them, now-former 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt had a golden opportunity in the second half to provide San Francisco with a game-changing play. With the 49ers leading the Rams by a 17-14 score in […] The post Jaquiski Tartt gets brutally honest on one major what-if from 49ers’ NFC title game loss vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The millions of dollars Browns QB Deshaun Watson cost himself by not settling first civil claim
The end is in sight for Deshaun Watson and the ongoing legal saga that has kept him under the microscope since March 2021. He’ll have to serve a suspension for at least the first six games of the Cleveland Browns season — maybe more if the NFL wins their appeal — but once he serves his […] The post The millions of dollars Browns QB Deshaun Watson cost himself by not settling first civil claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is one of the most successful college football coaches in history. Saban has won seven national championships with two different schools in his coaching career, winning one with LSU and six with Alabama. Given all his success, let’s take a closer look at Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022.
2 Saints first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
The New Orleans Saints are in a state of transition this year as they begin a new era. After spending 16 seasons with the Saints in which he brought the team to three NFC Championships and a Super Bowl, Sean Payton elected to step down. Payton is undeniably the most successfull coach in Saints history […] The post 2 Saints first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines when he admitted to using the powerful psychedelic ayahuasca. Fortunately for Rodgers, while the substance is considered a Schedule I drug by federal law, there is no NFL rule preventing Rodgers from using ayahuasca. Effectively, the NFL has given Rodgers the green light to continue his psychedelic […] The post Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: The explanation behind Yankees trading Jordan Montgomery to Cardinals
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman pulled off quite a surprise ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline, as he elected to send starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader. The move brought many to speculate that Cashman was planning to then complete a late deal for a […] The post Rumor: The explanation behind Yankees trading Jordan Montgomery to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
