WGAU

Hall Co murder suspect confesses

A suspect confesses to a murder in Hall County: 49 year-old Timothy Krueger is behind bars in Gwinnett County, charged in the murder of 19 year-old Sarai Gomez, the teenager whose body was found earlier this summer near Lake Lanier. Police say she was stabbed to death. Gomez was from Ecuador. Investigators in Hall and Gwinnett counties say she might have been a victim of human trafficking.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Man shot, wounded at convenience store in Gainesville

Gainesville Police have a suspect in custody after a man is shot and wounded at a convenience store in Hall County. The victim in the weekend shooting was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, where he was, at last report, listed in stable condition. From WSB TV... A...
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Missing 17-year-old girl last seen in Jonesboro

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police need your help finding a missing 17-year-old girl who has been missing for hours. Officials say 17-year-old Teoni Lanae Thomas was last seen Sunday at a home on the 10400 block of Iron Gate Lane in Jonesboro. The missing girl is described as...
JONESBORO, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family fears 24-year-old woman was abducted at Midtown apartment

ATLANTA - Loved ones are organizing a prayer vigil for a Midtown woman who's been missing for more than a week. The Atlanta Police Department first issued an alert about 24-year-old Alliahnia Lenoir on Monday. She was last seen on July 30 near Peachtree Midtown Apartments at 1660 Peachtree Street....
ATLANTA, GA
newyorkbeacon.com

‘How Disrespectful Is That?’: Mother of Atlanta Man Shot 59 Times Demands Officer Charged In Son’s Death Be Terminated After Learning He Is Training SWAT Officers at Gun Range

The mother of a Georgia man killed by police is calling for one of the officers indicted for murder in his death be fired from the force. Monteria Robinson told Atlanta Black Star that she lost it Tuesday after she found out Clayton County Police Officer Kristopher Hutchens was spotted at a training facility teaching SWAT officers to shoot. Hutchens was involved in the fatal shooting of her son, Jamarion Robinson, in 2016, and he is facing criminal charges for the case.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Suspect in custody after person shot in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting someone at a gas station in Gainesville on Saturday, police said. The Gainesville Police Department said that it happened around noon at the Marathon station on Thompson Bridge Road. They said a "male subject was shot in the...
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

North Georgia man charged in shooting at Cartersville tire store

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Police in Cartersville arrested a man accused of an afternoon shooting at a local business. Police charged 57-year-old James Edward Hardin from White, Georgia, for the Aug. 2 shooting on N. Tennessee Street. He's charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property and gun possession charges.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mother says son gunned down at Smyrna pool had a 'heart of gold'

COBB COUNTY, Ga - A 21-year-old man was gunned down at a Cobb County apartment complex. As police search for the killer, the family of Jason Escoffrey is trying to heal. "I never imagined I'd be the mom to say I lost my kid to gun violence, but here I am," said Tanisha Stephens, Jason's mother.
COBB COUNTY, GA

