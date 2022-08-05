Read on www.northgwinnettvoice.com
Man arrested for deadly shooting inside metro area hibachi restaurant
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now under arrest for a deadly shooting inside a restaurant in Clayton County. The shooting happened at American Wings & Hibachi along Highway 138 near Lake Ridge Parkway in Riverdale on Jun. 20. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Clayton County man strangles 19-year-old woman to death during fight, police say
Clayton County police said a man has been arrested for murdering a 19-year-old woman at a Riverdale home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they responded to reports of a domestic dispute involving a death on Sunday around 9 p.m. Officers learned that the...
Hall Co murder suspect confesses
A suspect confesses to a murder in Hall County: 49 year-old Timothy Krueger is behind bars in Gwinnett County, charged in the murder of 19 year-old Sarai Gomez, the teenager whose body was found earlier this summer near Lake Lanier. Police say she was stabbed to death. Gomez was from Ecuador. Investigators in Hall and Gwinnett counties say she might have been a victim of human trafficking.
Suspect identified in shooting that left 2 dead, 4 injured at metro Atlanta park
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have released photos of a suspect they say was involved in a shooting on Sunday that left two people dead and four others injured. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The shooting occurred at the Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L....
4-year-old dead after shooting herself in mother’s car was excited to start Pre-K today, family says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 4-year-old girl died Sunday after she shot herself on Interstate 85 in DeKalb County. Police responded to a shooting call on the northbound lanes at North Druid Hills Road around 7:30 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When officers...
Man shot, wounded at convenience store in Gainesville
Gainesville Police have a suspect in custody after a man is shot and wounded at a convenience store in Hall County. The victim in the weekend shooting was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, where he was, at last report, listed in stable condition. From WSB TV... A...
Crash video shows danger of running red lights
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County released a video that shows why you should not run red lights. The Duluth Police Department posted the footage on their Facebook page on Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The video shows a car keep...
4-year-old dies after shooting herself in mother’s car on I-85, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police say a 4-year-old girl died after being shot on I-85 on Sunday evening and have charged the child’s mother, 26-year-old Kaelin Lewis in her death. Police say they were called to I-85 northbound at North Druid Hills Road just after 7:30 p.m....
Police: Missing 17-year-old girl last seen in Jonesboro
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police need your help finding a missing 17-year-old girl who has been missing for hours. Officials say 17-year-old Teoni Lanae Thomas was last seen Sunday at a home on the 10400 block of Iron Gate Lane in Jonesboro. The missing girl is described as...
Family fears 24-year-old woman was abducted at Midtown apartment
ATLANTA - Loved ones are organizing a prayer vigil for a Midtown woman who's been missing for more than a week. The Atlanta Police Department first issued an alert about 24-year-old Alliahnia Lenoir on Monday. She was last seen on July 30 near Peachtree Midtown Apartments at 1660 Peachtree Street....
‘How Disrespectful Is That?’: Mother of Atlanta Man Shot 59 Times Demands Officer Charged In Son’s Death Be Terminated After Learning He Is Training SWAT Officers at Gun Range
The mother of a Georgia man killed by police is calling for one of the officers indicted for murder in his death be fired from the force. Monteria Robinson told Atlanta Black Star that she lost it Tuesday after she found out Clayton County Police Officer Kristopher Hutchens was spotted at a training facility teaching SWAT officers to shoot. Hutchens was involved in the fatal shooting of her son, Jamarion Robinson, in 2016, and he is facing criminal charges for the case.
‘I’ll kill you:’ Woman says man stomped on her face, punched her and held a knife to her throat
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County man is in custody and facing assault and battery charges after a woman claims he attacked her in a hotel room. According to police reports, a woman reported that while an old friend of hers, Caleb Becker, was in prison from 2013 to 2021, she moved from Texas to Cobb County and moved in with his parents.
1 person dead after being shot at Atlanta apartment building, police say
ATLANTA — One person is dead after a shooting on Sunday afternoon, police say. Officers were called to Parkside Apartments on Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. near Pierce Ave. just before 2 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Investigators have confirmed that one person was...
Suspect in custody after person shot in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting someone at a gas station in Gainesville on Saturday, police said. The Gainesville Police Department said that it happened around noon at the Marathon station on Thompson Bridge Road. They said a "male subject was shot in the...
Man arrested 21 times facing drug, gun charges after arrest at Atlanta motel
ATLANTA — Three men are facing charges after a narcotics investigation led to a search and seizure of a Atlanta motel. According to officials, in July and August, officers found out that there was illegal drug activity occurring at the Deluxe INN Motel on Campbellton Road SW. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
North Georgia man charged in shooting at Cartersville tire store
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Police in Cartersville arrested a man accused of an afternoon shooting at a local business. Police charged 57-year-old James Edward Hardin from White, Georgia, for the Aug. 2 shooting on N. Tennessee Street. He's charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property and gun possession charges.
Police: 1 dead at apartments near Westside Park in Bankhead neighborhood
ATLANTA — One person was shot and killed Sunday at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta, police said. It happened at the Parkside at Quarry Yards apartments located at 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, not far from the Bankhead MARTA station and the Westside Park at Bellwood Quarry. Around...
Gwinnett police to shut down roadway for accident reconstruction Monday morning
The Gwinnett County Police Department plans to shut down a section of Braselton Highway in Dacula on Monday morning, Aug. 8, to reconstruct a traffic accident in which a Buford man was killed. Jeffrey Smith, 50, died Sunday, July 31. No charges have been filed in the accident case, but...
Mother says son gunned down at Smyrna pool had a 'heart of gold'
COBB COUNTY, Ga - A 21-year-old man was gunned down at a Cobb County apartment complex. As police search for the killer, the family of Jason Escoffrey is trying to heal. "I never imagined I'd be the mom to say I lost my kid to gun violence, but here I am," said Tanisha Stephens, Jason's mother.
Man flips car with 3 kids inside into woods near I-20 after chase, GSP says
ATLANTA — A chase with Georgia State Patrol on Sunday evening ended with a man flipping his car off of I-20 and into the woods, troopers say. Troopers say they tried stopping a Chevrolet Camaro that was speeding down Moreland Avenue just before 6:15 p.m. on Sunday. They say...
