Feds arrest Youngstown man accused of making over 2,400 calls to Virginia-based power company

Bond reduced for Youngstown murder suspect
The suspect in a July 31 shooting death waived his preliminary hearing Monday in municipal court.
Man with protection order charged with weapons offense in Youngstown
Reports said police Saturday found three guns in the home of a man who is not allowed to have them because he has a temporary protection order against him.
Charges filed after fight at asst. prosecutor’s home in Warren
A Warren City assistant prosecutor and his son were hurt in a fight at a home in Warren late Saturday.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police name Most Wanted suspects
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help with locating their eight most wanted suspects. State Police say as of August 8, all but 2 of their 10 Most Wanted individuals remain at large. Michael Edward Akerly is wanted for an alleged 1998 rape and...
Charges pending after neglected dog found wandering in Boardman neighborhood
The Mahoning County Dog Warden was called to do a welfare check on Melrose Avenue in Boardman on Friday because a neighborhood dog was running loose.
Newton Falls man pleads guilty in shooting death of Warren woman
A Newton Falls man pleaded guilty Monday in the shooting death of a Warren woman.
Report: YPD finds gun in car of man who almost hit cruiser
Reports said police early Sunday found a gun in the car of a man who almost hit a police officer.
More details released after Sebring woman charged with animal cruelty
Ashley Crawford, of Sebring, is due in court later this week, charged with child endangering and animal cruelty.
Man convicted of charges related to unlicensed Ohio funeral homes
Shawnte Hardin maintained his innocence after a Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge found him guilty Friday on 31 counts, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year.
UPDATE: Youngstown police find missing child
Mason Thompson left his house on West Chalmers Avenue at 3 p.m. Friday
Jury selection underway in Youngstown murder trial
Jury selection is underway for a man accused of a double shooting in 2018 that killed a man.
27 First News
Phillip George Davis, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phillip George Davis, 64, passed away Thursday morning, August 4, 2022 at his home. Phillip was born on February 17, 1958 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the Phillip and Catherine Davis. He was a graduate of Maplewood High School and proud veteran of the...
West Virginia Sheriff says he’s no longer responding to certain 911 calls in WV city
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The city of McMechen is no longer under the watchful eye of the Sheriff. A letter has sparked discrepancies between McMechen’s Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office. The letter, written by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, says if a 911 call is not serious or violent, they are asking the […]
27 First News
Josephine M. Hougelman, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine M. Hougelman, 62, of Masury, Ohio, formerly of Cleveland, Ohio, died at 5:11 p.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022, in UPMC Presbyterian due to a brain aneurysm. She was born on April 19, 1960, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Dorothy Dages Capretta and John Capretta, both...
WFMJ.com
Newton Falls man awaits sentencing for shooting death of Warren woman
Jury selection had been slated to begin Monday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court in the murder trial of an 82-year-old Newton Falls man accused of murdering a Warren woman. Instead, Richard Stevenson pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter. Stevenson was indicted in December for murder and...
Report: Traffic stop leads to assault, multiple charges
Around 11 p.m. Aug. 5, a deputy pulled over a driver, later identified as Phillip Clingerman, 25, for a traffic stop along Route 422 in Southington, the report states.
27 First News
June D. Uler, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June D. Uler, 96, passed away early Thursday morning, August 4, 2022, in the comfort of her daughter’s home. A native of Youngstown, June was born June 18, 1926, a daughter of the late Paul and Betty (Reha) Koval. She was a graduate of...
27 First News
Daniel “Danny” Alan Peek, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Alan Peek “Danny” passed on Sunday, July 31, 2022. He was 46. Danny was born September 5, 1975 in Youngstown, Ohio to Daniel Weidner and Lois Jean Desanti. Danny worked very hard throughout his life and for the past 25 years, he...
wfmd.com
Motorcycle Crash On 270 In Frederick County Kills Man From Ohio
Crash happened Sunday morning near Doctor Perry Road. Frederick, Md. (DG) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Sunday morning in Frederick County. At about 9 a.m. troopers responded to the area of 270 Northbound after Doctor Perry Road in Ijamsville for a report...
americanmilitarynews.com
West Virginia man arrested over alleged Twitter terror threats to VP Harris and more
A Romney man remained jailed Thursday, two days after he was arrested for allegedly making terrorist threats on Twitter against Gov. Jim Justice, Vice President Kamala Harris and other elected officials over the state’s abortion issue, according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. Michael Edward Herman, 35,...
