Cedar Roe Library in Roeland Park to close for repairs

By Sydnie Holzfaster
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

ROELAND PARK, Kan. — Starting Monday, the Cedar Roe Library in Roeland Park will close for two weeks for maintenance.

The Johnson County Library branch will be closed from Monday, Aug. 8, through Friday, Aug. 19.

Book returns will not be accepted during the closure. Patrons with books or other materials on hold will need to pick it up at the library by 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.

Any items checked out from the library that will be due during the closure can be returned to other Johnson County Library locations or renewed online.

Public computers and other library services will remain available at other Johnson County Library locations . The Cedar Roe Library is set to reopen Saturday, Aug. 20.

