Florida manatee tails alligator in wild video

By FOX Weather
 3 days ago

A Florida man recently spotted a manatee chasing an alligator at a state park, and the entire event was captured on video.

FOX13 reports Dennis Osha was at Myakka River State Park in Sarasota on Saturday when he spotted the chase.

Both creatures appeared to be enjoying the plentiful sun in the calm waters of Central Florida.

A representative for the park said it is common for alligators and manatees to coexist, especially when water temperatures are warmer during the spring and summer.

Park officials said despite the differences between the two species, they tend to leave each other alone.

Manatees are vastly outnumbered in the park, with only around a handful of the giant sea cows compared to an alligator population that is estimated to be in the thousands.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says adult manatees typically can weigh 1,000 pounds and grow to around nine to ten feet long.

A Florida man caught a manatee swimming closely behind an alligator on video.
Officials said it is common for alligators and manatees to coexist.

Officials estimate there are only around 7,500 manatees left in Sunshine State.

A park official compared the encounter to a rabbit meeting a deer – the two know about each other’s presence but will peacefully head in their own directions.

