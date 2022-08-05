American Airlines To Significantly Slash Flights In This Major City As Travel Demand Soars

Read on www.ibtimes.com
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Dallas Based American Airlines Cutting Back on Fall FlightsLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Storms ground US air travelers as airlines cancel flights
NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of thousands of flyers had their travel plans upended Friday after airlines canceled about 1,400 U.S. flights as thunderstorms hit the East Coast. Another 6,300 flights had been delayed by early evening, according to tracking service FlightAware. It was the second straight day of...
American Airlines announces hundreds of flight cancellations out of PHL
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - The summer of travel woes will most certainly continue into the fall. American Airlines is the latest to announce hundreds of flight cancellations in the coming months. The security lines at the airport are the least of the concerns at Philadelphia International. With a summer filled with...
Adams condemns Texas governor for busing migrants to New York
Some 4,000 asylum seekers have sought refuge in city shelters since late May — an influx the mayor recently blamed for the city's failure to place newcomers in a timely fashion.
Buffalo, NY, resident charged after threatening black people on Twitter
A Black resident of Buffalo, New York, told investigators he anonymously tweeted out a fake threat to commit mass killings against Black people in his community, days after a real mass shooting, because he wanted to see if racists would cheer him on, according to federal prosecutors. The U.S. Attorney's...
Exclusive: Philadelphia Couple’s Dream Wedding Nearly Derailed After $20,000 Check Stolen From Collection Box
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia couple’s dream wedding set for this weekend was nearly derailed after a $20,000 check meant for a caterer never made it to the business. The U.S. Postal Service is reminding people to be on the lookout for mail theft. Temple alums Cara Graeff and Conor Lyons are tying the knot at a big 240-person wedding in Philly on Saturday. “We’ve been together for eight years nearly so we’ve kind of waiting a while,” Graeff said. The most expensive check they wrote for their big day was about $20,000 to their catering company. “It was the biggest payment we had...
Pennsylvania pipeline developer pleads no contest in pollution case
The developer of a major pipeline system that connects the Marcellus Shale gas field in western Pennsylvania to an export terminal near Philadelphia pleaded no contest Friday to criminal charges that it systematically polluted waterways and residential water wells across hundreds of miles. Dallas-based Energy Transfer Operating agreed to independent...
NYC’s Smallest Apartment Is 55 Square Feet and Costs $1,400 per Month
NYC has always been an expensive place to live, and with accommodations that are laughably small. This is no joke, though: there is a 55-square-foot rental that costs $1,400 per month. SoHo-based real estate agent Erik Conover recently posted on Instagram about New York City’s smallest micro apartment located at...
