Durham Police arrest 2 in April shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured at apartment complex

Durham Police said Friday that they've made two arrests in an April shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

The shootings happened April 15 shortly before noon at Cadence At RTP, an apartment complex popular among North Carolina Central University students in the 1400 block of East Cornwallis Road.

DPD arrested Jayon Smith-Sherman,19 and Mujahid Muhammad, 23 in the death of Raheem Sharaf Clark Jr., 21, who died at the scene, and the shooting of another person who was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Smith-Sherman was arrested and charged with murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Muhammad was charged with murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Both are being held with no bond.

Investigators said at the time that the shootings did not appear to be random. One resident told ABC11 that she heard about 14 gunshots.

Anyone with additional information is asked to please contact Investigator A. Ramos (919) 560-4440 x 29245 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews said Wednesday she's forming a special team to address violent crime head-on. In the next 90 days, they'll be targeting those hot zones impacted by gun violence.