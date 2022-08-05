ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Congratulations to Tractor Work - Bravo Lima Services LLC on their ribbon cutting yesterday!

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 3 days ago

Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce

Congratulates Tractor Work - Bravo Lima Services LLC on their ribbon cutting yesterday!!

Welcome to the Chamber and thank you for being a part of our community!

Bravo Lima Services LLC is a mowing and dirt work company.

They use only the best, most efficient equipment for your job.

Always operated by a skilled professional, who is knowledgeable and proficient in their work.

No Job too big or small, call us today

(409) 392-3981


https://www.bravolimaservices.com/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kh3Ef_0h6KPiaM00
Tractor Work - Bravo Lima Services LLC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2ZnT_0h6KPiaM00
Tractor Work - Bravo Lima Services LLC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ETq6l_0h6KPiaM00
Tractor Work - Bravo Lima Services LLC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ecvd9_0h6KPiaM00
Tractor Work - Bravo Lima Services LLC

Comments / 0

Related
Lefty Graves

Co-worker spiked sandwich so lunch thief will stop stealing lunches

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working at a large corporation can have its pros and cons. One of the major cons was becoming a huge issue among my co-workers. Someone was stealing lunches out of the refrigerator. Since we only had 30 minutes for lunch, this was quite annoying. We had to spend part of our time searching for another lunch, usually at a fast food place packed full of other people in quest of a lunch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lima#Tractor#Business Industry#Linus Business#Chamber#Bravo Lima Services Llc
Mashed

Dollar Tree Has Deals On Name-Brand Frozen Foods — But There's A Catch

From bagged chips and canned goods to seasonal decor and cleaning products, Dollar Tree has a huge variety of merchandise for sale. Everyone loves a good bargain, and that's the idea the company was founded on in 1986 when it priced every item at $1 (via Dollar Tree). However, that lasted about three decades when the company announced in a November 2021 press release that they would raise the base price to $1.25 for many items.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
CJ Coombs

The Park Lofts in North Kansas City, Missouri used to be the Sears, Roebuck & Company Warehouse that opened in 1913

Original Sears, Roebuck & Co. Warehouse is now apartments.Crewbrom, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons. I used to drive by this building pictured above every day on my way home from work. As far as I remember, it's been used as a living space called Park Lofts. Recently, I learned it was a warehouse constructed in 1912 for Sears, Roebuck and Company. If you work in downtown North Kansas City, it's a convenient find.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
Bay Area Entertainer

Fourth and final 2021 tax payment due

The last day for disaster, senior, disabled person and disabled veteran fourth quarter installment for 2021. . Payments may be mailed or left in GCTO drop boxes, paid online. (www.galcotax.com) via electronic check ($1 bank fee) or credit card (2.5% merchant fee), credit or debit card.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
595K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy