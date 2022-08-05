Lansing School District: Bus provider, high school start time changing

Read on www.wilx.com
Related
WILX-TV
Bicyclist Safety Enforcement Week: Lansing police to focus on reducing injuries, fatalities
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Aug. 7 to Aug. 13 is Bicycle Safety Enforcement week, which aims to bring awareness to all aspect of bicycle safety. The Lansing Police Department has partnered with the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning to remind drivers about the rules for vehicles and bicycles sharing the road together.
New program launched for future Greater Lansing area pilots
A new program could get kids into an entirely different kind of classroom – the sky.
WILX-TV
Traffic alert: Grand River Avenue in Brighton to see lane closures for resurfacing project
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in Livingston County who travel along Grand River Avenue might need to find a new route Tuesday. There will be traffic shifts and lane closures as the first phase of a project to resurface Grand River Avenue will begin Tuesday. As underground utility work is done during the daytime, Grand River Avenue will be reduced to only one lane in each direction.
wkar.org
Eaton County officials hope Crandell Park upgrades encourage more residents outdoors
Officials in Eaton County are hoping upgrades in Crandell Park will make the park more accessible to visitors, along with encouraging residents to spend more time outdoors. Crandell Park is the county’s newest recreation area and is fairly undeveloped. County officials are working on building a two and a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WILX-TV
Two-way traffic begins on Capitol, Grand in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers can now legally drive north and south on two major streets in downtown Lansing. Saturday, the city of Lansing uncovered stoplights and signs while crews repainted lanes on Grand and Capital between Oakland and Washtenaw. The city had been planning for the conversion for several...
bridgemi.com
Flint may ditch year-round school, but other districts say it helps students
FLINT — Flint Community Schools Superintendent Kevelin Jones said he hopes this new school year will be the last in which the district uses a year-round school calendar, an approach intended to avoid long, knowledge-draining summer breaks. Flint’s experiment with a “balanced calendar” was well-intentioned, Jones said. But there...
WILX-TV
Traffic alert: Single block of Wildwood Avenue to close in Jackson through August
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A single block of Wildwood Avenue in Jackson will be closed through the end of August. The single block closed is between Steward Avenue and Lydia Street. City officials said the closure is due to a water main replacement. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and...
‘Open the windows’ temperatures coming to Michigan; See when
We have a new kind of air heading into Michigan. It’s cooler and less humid air. It won’t take long to get here. Winds are turning to blow out of the north across northern Lower Michigan as of now, 6 p.m. Monday. The north winds are down as far south as Big Rapids and Saginaw right now, and will continue to push south into far southern Lower overnight.
Grand Rapids Public Schools appoints new deputy superintendent, communications director
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A new deputy superintendent and communications director are joining the administrative ranks at Grand Rapids Public Schools. The Grand Rapids Board of Trustees has appointed Brandy Lovelady Mitchell as the district’s new deputy superintendent of preK-12 academics and leadership, and Leon Hendrix as the new executive director of communications and external affairs, the district announced in a news release this week.
BWL cracks open 100-year-old time capsule
100 years ago, a time capsule was stored at the former Municipal Power Plant Moores Park Station.
Arriving to a nightmare: College Towne Apartments
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For many young adults, it’s a dream come true when getting your first apartment.But some people who moved into one mid-Michigan complex are calling it a nightmare. What was suppose to be a normal move in process has now turned into one big headache. As dozens at College Towne apartments received […]
GRBJ—Hospitals in Grand Rapids rank best in Michigan, according to report
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — BHSH System’s Spectrum Health Blodgett and Butterworth and Trinity Health St. Mary’s are the best hospitals in the metro Grand Rapids area, as well as among the best hospitals statewide, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 best regional hospitals list.
WILX-TV
3 teens arrested in Lansing shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three teenagers were arrested and charged in connection with a Friday afternoon shooting in Lansing. According to authorities, three teenagers were taken into police custody Friday just before 3 p.m. Police said the shooting happened just before 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Jolly Road.
Drunken crash in Birch Run Township leaves two hospitalized, one jailed
BIRCH RUN TWP, MI — A Flint woman is in jail after allegedly causing a drunken crash in Saginaw County that seriously injured two people. About 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, the 55-year-old woman was driving on Birch Run Road/M-83 near Dixie Highway in Birch Run Township when she rear-ended a vehicle in front of her, Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter said.
Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Michigan case preventing abortion-related prosecutions
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may have to testify next week in a hearing that could decide whether Michigan prosecutors are allowed to criminally charge abortion providers under a state law that bans almost all abortions. Whitmer was served a subpoena Monday issued by David Kallman, an attorney representing prosecutors from Kent and Jackson counties. The prosecutors are among 13 previously sued by Whitmer in a case the governor hopes results in the Michigan Supreme Court finding that the state Constitution...
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
3 arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in Lansing area
Michigan State Police troopers with the Lansing Post were busy over the weekend, having found multiple guns while patrolling.
WILX-TV
Huron River no-contact recommendation extended
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The no-contact recommendation for the Huron River issued on Wednesday was extended Saturday until further notice. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy extended the recommendation Saturday after looking over water samples. Background: Residents warned to...
Barry Co. sheriff, others could face charges for taking tabulators
Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf and eight others could face charges in connection to their actions after the 2020 election of President Joe Biden after an investigation by the Michigan attorney general, the Detroit News reports.
theportlandbeacon.com
Seats still available for Knights of Columbus casino bus trip on September 14th
The Portland Knights of Columbus Council 2168 will be sponsoring a bus trip to Firekeepers Casino on Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022 The cost is $35.00 with each participant receiving $20 in casino play and a $5 food voucher. The bus will leave the Knights Hall parking lot located at 690...
Comments / 2