City of Eastland enters Stage 4 water restrictions, reduces supply by 40%
EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Eastland moved into Stage 4 of its drought contingency plan Monday, due to a mechanical issue with the city’s water supply. According to the City of Eastland, Stage 4 entails the following restrictions: NO outdoor watering of any kind, including; Grass/ lawns Vehicles Sidewalks Driveways Buildings NO filling […]
Splash pad, tax rate, third police officer among items discussed at Bangs City Council meeting
BANGS – The Bangs City Council chambers were packed with residents and the mayor, city secretary, all council members and new City Administrator Erica Berry were in attendance as a potential splash pad, the proposed tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal year, and the possibility of adding a third police officer were among discussion items at Monday night’s meeting.
Jacky Reed Cochran
Jacky Reed Cochran, 63, of Dubuque Iowa, formerly of Brownwood, Texas, entered into the gates of Heaven on July 26, 2022. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held for Jacky at the Depot Civic & Cultural Center in Brownwood, Texas on Sunday, August 21st from 2pm to 6pm. Jacky...
Cross Plains teens injured in weekend wreck
According to BigCountryHomepage.com, two Cross Plains teens were hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 84 Sunday morning just 12 miles northeast of Coleman. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the agency is investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury to the driver and passenger.
Coleman Livestock Auction Market Report for August 3, 2022
Below is the Market Report for Coleman Livestock Auction Comm. Co. for Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Receipts totaled 2520, compared to 2354 last week. Comments: Another active across the board as this drought continues. Pairs and bred cows sold steady. Another active week for Feeder Steers and heifers 2-3 higher. Pray for Rain!
GALLERY: High Point Fire cause, burns 100+ acres of Eastland County land
DESDEMONA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fire, dubbed the High Point Fire by the Texas A&M Forest Service, has burned more than 100 acres of Eastland County land just outside of Desdemona. It’s believed to have started accidentally by an individual grinding a tree stump. Sheriff Jason Weger with the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office told KTAB/KRBC […]
Clinton “Clint” Pack, 48, of Brownwood
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Clinton “Clint” Pack was called home at the age of 48. The world lost an amazing father, husband, brother, and friend. Clint was born on March 6, 1974, in Fort Worth, Texas. Clint grew up on a farm in Perrin and he graduated from Perrin-Whitt High school. He loved living on the farm with his Granny and Papa. He spent most of his life in the Fort Worth area before relocating to Brownwood, Texas. Clint loved cars and was one of the most ambitious and knowledgeable men when it came to ideas and starting new adventures. He worked most of his life as a mechanic. He was always there to help people when they needed it and was very well loved in his community and in his church.
Eastland Co. Sheriff’s Office urges Desdemona residents near large grass fire to prepare to evacuate
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large grassfire began burning Friday afternoon just outside of Desdemona. The Texas A&M Forest Service has been asked to assist. According to Sheriff Jason Weger with the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office, the large grassfire is located about five miles north of Desdemona, between County Road 509 and Highway 16. […]
Jake Villa
Jake Villa, age 32, of Early, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022. Funeral services for Jake will be held at 2:00P.M. on Saturday, August 13 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service starting at 12:00 P.M.
‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: George Hine
One of the great characters I’ve ever run into in my life and certainly the biggest character I’ve ever worked with is a man named George Hine. I worked with him from the mid 60’s to the mid 70’s when he was Sports Information Director at Howard Payne. He was promoted from that but stayed at Howard Payne for many, many more years. Always called me, ‘Dallas Boy.” Here’s my favorite George Hine story.
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Aug. 5
On Monday, July 25 at 10:10 p.m. Deputy Ricky Herring was dispatched to W. US 67. This was in reference to a complainant being dog bit. Information was gathered on Friday, July 29 at 1:13p.m., and a report was taken. On Tuesday, July 26, Deputy Saydie Bradley received a call...
Bess Wilcox
A memorial service for Bess Wilcox, 89, of Goldthwaite, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at First Baptist Church in Goldthwaite. Interment will follow at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery. Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She passed away July 29, 2022 in Goldthwaite. She was born...
Early police make recent arrests for cocaine, marijuana possession
The Early Police Department posted the following information on its Facebook page Monday afternoon:. In the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 6, shortly after midnight, a vehicle was stopped in 100 block of Early Blvd. for traffic violation. While officers talked to the driver an odor of alcohol was coming from the vehicle causing officers to check further during the stop. Officers located where an open container had spilled into the floorboard. The 2 occupants were removed from the car, The driver, Cesar A. Zamora Palomo, was provided a field sobriety test which he failed and was taken into custody for DWI with open container. Both occupants admitted to marijuana in the vehicle which officers found along with cocaine. The passenger, Jesus Luis Gaspar was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of controlled substance (Cocaine).
Cross Plains Senior Football Player Badly Injured in Crash
CROSS PLAINS, TX — Senior starter Ryan Hopkins on the Cross Plains Buffalo football team was badly injured in an early morning crash on Sunday. According to the Texas DPS, at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, a teen driver of a 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling southeast in US 84. At about 12 miles northeast of Coleman, tragedy struck.
Elaine Coleman
Elaine Coleman, 67, of Winters, died August 6, 2022 at her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Slight Chance for Rain This Week
Small, subtle changes in the weather are evident this weekend and more are to come this week. You may have seen additional cloud cover and even a few small showers on Saturday afternoon. The extra cloudiness resulted in a high temperature of 98 degrees at Coleman Municipal Airport, the first day below 100 in quite some time. The low Sunday morning was 75. It sort of felt cool. Looking ahead to this week, there is a slight 20% chance for rain Tuesday, up to a 30-40% chance Wednesday and 20% Thursday. Don't expect totals to be much. Forecast models suggest a tenth to a quarter inch in areas that receive rain. High temperatures this week continue to range between 97-100. Small, subtle changes but at least a diversion from the low 100's and no chance for rain.
Coleman man ejected, killed in Brown County crash
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Coleman man was ejected and killed during a crash in Brown County Friday evening. Jesse Joe Guerrero, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on FM 585 3 miles northwest of Bangs just before 9:30 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
Weekend arrest for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, other charges
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday morning:. On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 11:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Duke St. regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they met with an adult female who...
