ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

How Much is Former Vice President Mike Pence Worth?

By Michelle Tompkins
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FYKG3_0h6KNP7f00

It hasn’t been that long since former Vice President Mike Pence, 63, walked arm in arm with former President Donald Trump , but since he certified that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election, it seems like his connection to the famously wealthy businessman — and 45th President of the United States — has been quite rocky.

See: 20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check
Find: 7 Things You Should Never Do When Planning For Retirement

Given that Trump and Pence backed different candidates in the Arizona gubernatorial race, it doesn’t look like there will be a reunification anytime soon.

Pence’s future is unwritten, but Gov. Chris Christie did suggest that Pence may still be among a handful of potential names who may put their names on the ballot for the 2024 Presidential Election. However, since the Trump-backed candidate Kari Lake won the Republican Arizona primary, Pence may not have the backing necessary to beat his former boss.

Mike Pence’s Net Worth

Pence is a millionaire, but barely. He has an estimated net worth of $1 million, with most of it coming from his pension — which is worth around $500,000 per year, according to Celebrity Net Worth .

In 2021, he signed a multi-book deal with Simon & Schuster that has been rumored to be worth seven figures, but specifics have not been elaborated on by Pence or his team.

While serving as vice president, he earned $230,700 per year. Prior to running for president, he detailed his financial assets filed with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics. In 2017, Pence’s sole source of income was his approximately $174,000 salary as governor of Indiana.

Mike Pence entered the realm of politics in 2000, becoming a state representative for Indiana at the age of 40. He managed to be elected to his post six times, believing in a platform of “limited government, fiscal responsibility, economic development, educational opportunity and the U.S. Constitution,” according to his official White House biography.

In 2013, Pence stepped down from his post on Capitol Hill and moved back to Indiana — taking office as the 50th governor of the Hoosier State. He eventually returned to D.C. in 2017, but this time with a new address — Pennsylvania Avenue — thanks to his role as second in command behind then-President Trump.

Mike Pence’s Personal Life

Born on Jun. 7, 1959, in Columbus, Indiana, Michael Richard Pence was one of six children born to Edward and Nancy Pence. He attended Hanover College, earning a bachelor’s degree in history in 1981, then moving on to Indiana University School of Law and meeting his future wife, Karen Pence.

Discover: 8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret
More: Can I Draw Social Security At 62 and Still Work Full Time?

During his time in college, Pence also became reaffirmed in his Christian faith — something that has defined his political career and “remains the driving force in his life,” according to the official White House website. Pence also has three children: Michael, Charlotte and Audrey.

Rachel Farrow and Laura Woods contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Much is Former Vice President Mike Pence Worth?

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Indiana State
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Pence
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#Simon Schuster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
Newsweek

Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?

As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
POTUS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
178K+
Followers
13K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy