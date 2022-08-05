ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 43

Police investigating 'suspicious' deaths in York

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating after two people died and three others were taken to the hospital after being found unconscious in York. On Aug. 7 around 7:00 p.m., authorities responded to the 600 block of W. Locust St. in York for reports of multiple unconscious people. Upon...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Reading murder suspect at-large, wanted by police

READING, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is wanted after a fatal shooting in Reading last month. The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a shooting on the 400 Block of Spring Garden St on July 31, 2022, at approx 3 a.m. Reading Police say an arrest warrant...
READING, PA
phl17.com

Cumberland County manhunt suspects stole State Police vehicle, captured; PSP

MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men stole a marked State Police vehicle and fled Troopers after a traffic stop in Cumberland County on Thursday. State Police conducted a traffic stop on I-81 around 11:34 a.m. in Silver Spring Township. The driver, identified as Hanif Malik Hall, and the passenger, identified as Malik Lamar Clover, attempted to flee and entered a marked patrol vehicle.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
abc27 News

Lumber taken from Lititz school, police investigating

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is looking for information regarding lumber taken from the Lititz Christian School on July 28. Police say they responded to the school for a reported theft of lumber on Aug. 7. They were told that a large wood wall used as a soccer […]
LITITZ, PA
FOX 43

Lower Paxton Township Police searching for missing teen

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing teen. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, red shorts, and white shoes and was on a black bicycle, but may have changed clothing. Authorities believe Natal may be...
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Teen Shot In Central Pennsylvania: Authorities

A teenager was shot in central Pennsylvania on Sunday, August 7, authorities say. The teenage boy was found shot around 2 a.m. around the corner of Pine and Front streets, according to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel. The boy suffered "non-life threatening injuries," and "as of this...
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading Police looking for suspect in deadly Church Street shooting

READING, Pa. - The Reading Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a man suspected in a deadly shooting. Jayquan Miguel Sánchez is charged with homicide in the death of Quadell Spradley, according to a news release from city police. The shooting happened July 31 at the 1200 block of Church Street in the early morning hours of July 31.
READING, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Evergreen St
abc27.com

Cumberland County man sentenced for indecent assault, endangering child

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man was sentenced for indecent assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Andrew Shields was sentenced on August 2 before Judge Albert H. Masland on three counts of Indecent Assault and one count of Endangering the Welfare of Children, to an aggregate sentence of 9-21 months incarceration.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Dauphin County boy reported missing: police

Lower Paxton Township police say Antonio Natal has been missing since Monday morning. Natal, age not provided by police, was last seen leaving his home wearing a black T-shirt, red shorts and white shoes, police said. He was on a black bicycle and may have changed clothing. Natal may be...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Two in Shamokin charged for counterfeit vehicle state inspection sticker

Shamokin, Pa. — Two individuals in Shamokin were charged for allegedly placing a counterfeit state annual inspection sticker on a vehicle. State police at Stonington say Noel Tirado Reyes, 32, put the counterfeit sticker on a 2006 Honda owned by Marangelie Ayala-Reyes. Reyes, 32, did not take the vehicle to a mechanic to be inspected, according to police. Police found out about the counterfeit sticker on July 29 and filed misdemeanor forgery charges at the office of District Judge John Gembic. Docket Sheet Tirado Rios Docket Sheet Ayala-Reyes
SHAMOKIN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc27.com

22-year old dies in York County crash

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died in a single vehicle accident in East Manchester Township, York County. According to the York County Coroner, the crash occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 at around 4:52 a.m. There was a motor vehicle accident with entrapment at 2nd street/Wago Road and Gut Road in the township.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

Investigation finds Reading Police Officer discharged weapon lawfully in self-defense and defense of another

District Attorney John T. Adams has determined that the actions of a Reading police officer on July 14, 2022, was a reasonable act of self-defense and defense of another. Adams says the officer involved was justified in deploying deadly force against Tyvan Maurice Barnett to ensure the safety of himself and another officer. As a result, the officer will not be charged with any criminal offenses in connection with the incident that day.
abc27.com

One killed in Cumberland County Amazon warehouse accident

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed after a forklift accident at an Amazon fulfillment center in Cumberland County. According to the Cumberland County Coroner’s office, a 22-year-old man was injured in a forklift accident on August 1 at the fulfillment center. Get daily news, weather,...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man found dead at Harrisburg home: police

Harrisburg police are considering a man’s death suspicious after he was found in a home late Thursday night. According to police, officers were called at 11:45 p.m. to the 100 block of Evergreen Street where the man was dead inside. Police say they are investigating how the man died...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy