ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4 News

Sunnyvale police arrest felon, confiscate ghost gun

By Caelyn Pender
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13MjA2_0h6KLzdH00

( KRON ) — The Sunnyvale Police Department arrested a felon and confiscated an illegally-owned rifle and a ghost gun early in the morning of Aug. 5, according to a tweet from the department.

The arrest came after a parole search conducted by detectives and patrol officers.

KRON On is streaming news live now

“It’s always a good day when we get guns out of the hands of felons who intend to use them to victimize others,” the tweet reads.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

Related
KRON4 News

Palo Alto woman robbed of jewelry, arrests made

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – Two men were arrested Sunday following an incident where one of the men robbed a woman of her necklace and phone, according to Palo Alto Police. Walter Randall Stokes, 28, of Oakland and Melvin Caldwell King, 24, of Antioch were arrested. The woman was walking in the 300 block of […]
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

4 arrested, guns seized as SFPD officers serve warrant in Bayview-Hunters Point

SAN FRANCISCO – Two men and two boys were arrested last week in San Francisco's Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood on suspicion of crimes that include possession of firearms, police said.Officers served a search warrant about 2:30 p.m. Aug. 4 in the first block of Reuel Court and the four suspects were detained after they were found in possession of firearms, according to a news release.One suspect tried to escape and when officers were able to stop him, they found he had a pistol. Two of the suspects were 16-year-old boys and the two adults were identified as 19-year-old Jacob Webster and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Police#Gun Rights#Law Enforcement#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

18-year-old hospitalized after Benicia stabbing

BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old man was hospitalized after he was stabbed on Sunday night, the Benicia Police Department said. A 19-year-old suspect was taken into custody. Officers responded to the 300 block of Allen Way at about 9:49 p.m. for the stabbing. The victim had multiple stab wounds and was taken to a […]
KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville PD arrested wanted felon on numerous gun and drug-related charges

WATSONVILLE, CALIF, (KION TV): Watsonville PD arrested 21 year old Fredy Angelis on felony firearms charges and possession of marijuana for sales on Sunday night. At 9:30 p.m., Police pulled over Angelis on the 1300 block of Freedom Blvd. Officers quickly learned that Angelis had a felony warrant for his arrest and a suspended driver’s The post Watsonville PD arrested wanted felon on numerous gun and drug-related charges appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pleasanton domestic dispute leads to shooting near Highway 680/580 exchange

PLEASANTON --- Police in Pleasanton are asking the public for any information about a shooting that resulted from a domestic dispute Monday.In a tweet at 1:15 p.m. Monday, Pleasanton police said the shooting happened in the area of the 7000 block of Johnson Drive. The area is adjacent to the Interstate Highway 580/680 exchange.In a subsequent tweet at 3:14 p.m, police said Johnson Drive was now open to the public and there was no threat to the community.Shots were fired at an unoccupied vehicle, police said. There was no suspect information provided and the circumstances leading up to the shooting were not available.No injuries were reported. Pleasanton police urged anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department at (925) 931-5100. 
PLEASANTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Cannabis business owner in Oakland robbed, threatened with gun

OAKLAND, Calif. - A brazen robbery at an Oakland cannabis delivery service has the owner asking for the public’s help in catching the thieves. The theft happened early Saturday morning and the owner says one of the robbers brandished a gun at him when he showed up at the store.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Two victims shot after an attempted robbery in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were shot in Richmond after an attempted robbery on Friday, according to Richmond Police Department. Officers responded to the scene after receiving multiple ShotSpotter activations in the 200 block of Curry Street. Police located an AR-15 rifle in the victim’s vehicle. The two victims were admitted to a local […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Arrest made in July shooting, victim remains hospitalized

(BCN) — A San Francisco man was arrested last week in Fairfield on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and other charges, police in San Francisco announced this morning. Acie Green, 30, is accused of shooting a 25-year-old man on the 2600 block of San Bruno Avenue on July 30. The victim sustained life-threatening […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fremont PD: 300 suspected stolen catalytic converters found at metal recycler

FREMONT – Police in Fremont said that a metal recycling business is at the center of a lengthy investigation into stolen catalytic converters, after finding hundreds of emissions control devices believed to be stolen.In a statement released Monday, police released details of the investigation involving Arrow Recovery located on the 46000 block of Warm Springs Boulevard.According to detectives, Arrow Recovery allegedly accepted stolen catalytic converters that were later recovered. Detectives then began an operation where an undercover officer sold devices marked or etched with "stolen" or other markings suggesting they had been illegally obtained. Police said the business "repeatedly" purchased...
FREMONT, CA
svdaily.com

Man Arrested for Bike Shop Robbery

PALO ALTO — Police arrested a 23-year-old man Friday afternoon after he robbed an open bicycle shop of cash. No one was injured. On Friday, August 5, 2022, at about 2:43 p.m., the Palo Alto dispatch center received a call reporting an in-progress robbery at the Cardinal Bike Shop at 1955 El Camino Real. Officers arrived on scene within three minutes and detained the suspect without incident as he was just about to drive away in his vehicle (a gray 2009 Lexus ES-350).
KRON4 News

2 dead in violent Sunday in East Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) — Two men are dead, including an Oakland one, in shootings Sunday in East Oakland, police said Monday. A man was shot just after 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of 84th Avenue. Someone called police and reported the shooting. Officers as well as firefighters and paramedics responded. The man was taken to […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police search for missing, at-risk woman

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is looking for a woman who went missing on Monday morning. Linda ZeaZeas, 70, is considered at risk because she has Alzheimer’s. ZeaZeas was last seen around 10:00 a.m. Monday in the 7100 block of Weld Street. She was wearing a pink jacket and black pants, OPD […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Watch stolen from man after armed robbery in Danville: police

DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Officers responded to an armed robbery Saturday afternoon in Danville, police said in an email to KRON4. The incident happened around 2:44 p.m. in the Livery Shopping Center on the 200 block of Sycamore Valley Road. Three armed suspects worked together to rob a man who recently walked out of a […]
DANVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy