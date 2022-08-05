Sunnyvale police arrest felon, confiscate ghost gun

( KRON ) — The Sunnyvale Police Department arrested a felon and confiscated an illegally-owned rifle and a ghost gun early in the morning of Aug. 5, according to a tweet from the department.

The arrest came after a parole search conducted by detectives and patrol officers.

“It’s always a good day when we get guns out of the hands of felons who intend to use them to victimize others,” the tweet reads.

