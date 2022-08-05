Read on kxoradio.com
Free Health Fair
Free Health Fair
(Free Health Fair set for Brawley)...It will be held a August 10th. The Farmacia del Pueblo and Brawley Senior Center will host the Health Fair at 575 J Street in Brawley. It will run from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. A variety of agencies will be available to serve the community. Chairs and tables will be set up for the public. Organizers say masks will be required.
kxoradio.com
Summer Taking A Toll On Residents
(Imperial County Summers always dangerous)...The County Public Health Department has issued a report on heat related issues. The report was posted on the Health Departments website last week. So far this summer, 121 individuals have suffered heat related issues. The issues ranged from Heat Stroke, Heat exhaustion, Fatigue and dehydration. Victims have ranged from 1 to 83 years of age. Most of those effected have been male. Just over 14 % have been homeless. While some issues were work related, most were not. The report indicates there have been 14 heat related deaths in Imperial County so far this summer. The majority of the heat related incidents did not require hospitalization.
thedesertreview.com
Imperial County Teacher of the Year uses similar upbringing to relate to students
IMPERIAL COUNTY — When Imperial County Teacher of the Year Mayra Armenta was 10 years old – moving to Imperial County from Mexicali, Baja California – she found herself struggling to learn the ways of a new country, a new language, and adapt to a new way of life after her family emigrated to the U.S. for a chance at a better life.
thedesertreview.com
IID debates raising rates to pay for rising energy costs
EL CENTRO — Jaimie Asbury, Imperial Irrigation District energy manager, asked for an amended budget increase of over $15 million to bridge the gap between actual and forecast energy costs at the August 2 IID board meeting. She said actual increased market costs, the Yucca unplanned outage and higher than forecasted customer energy demand spiked expenses and overshot the budgeted allotment. Asbury called the circumstances a “perfect storm.”
Locked in Bank
Locked in Bank
El Centro Police and an alarm company were able to free a woman locked inside a bank. At about 7:30 a.m. Sunday, police were notified that a janitor was inadvertently locked inside a bank on Main Street. The janitor was unable to contact anyone with the bank to let her out. Police were called and officers were able to identify the bank's alarm company and then have them remotely unlock the doors of the bank. The woman was set free after about 20 minutes.
County Road Work
County Road Work
(Road work on Butters Road)....A section of Butters Road will be closed. The closure starts Tuesday and will continue until August 11. The County Public Works Department says Road repairs will be conducted on Butters, from Rutherford Road to Shank Road. Motorists are encouraged to take an alternate route. Work that has been completed includes work on Rutherford Road near Highway 111. That area is now open to traffic. Highway 111, south of Rutherford, is now open to thru traffic, without interruption.
Money giveaway contest for Latino restaurants
If you ever wanted to celebrate "taco Tuesday" seven days a week, this could be your chance. The post Money giveaway contest for Latino restaurants appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
Calexico Fire Kept Busy
(A couple fires late last week)....They were in Calexico. Crews responded to a structure fire Thursday. It was in the 400 block of Second Street. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the two story office building. After forcing their way into the office, they discovered a fire in a pile of paper products. The fire was quickly extinguished. They were able to keep the fire from spreading, and no injuries were reported. Calexico fire also responded to a homeless encampment. They were able to quickly extenguish the blaze. No injuries were reported. Cause for fire are under investigation.
kxoradio.com
Boys And Girls Club Of Imperial Valley
(Annual Fundraiser)....The Boys and Girls Club of Imperial Valley. They will be holding their largest fundraiser of the year. It is the Annual Combo Auction. This year it is scheduled for Saturday October 15, It will be held at the Stockman's Club of Imperial Valley in Brawley. The theme this year is The Sky Is The Limit, I Can Be Anything I Want To Be. Organizers say last year's auction was a huge success. They need the public's help in making this year's event even better than last year. The Club has served local kids for the past 56 years, serving over 450 kids annually in Imperial Valley. They are currently seeking donations of merchandise and/or services. For information or to make a donation or service, contact CEO Anita Martinez at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
kxoradio.com
Several Fires Reported
El Centro Police and Fire officers are investigating a series of fires that were intentionally set. The apparent arson fires were set in the south alley of the 1200 block of State Street Sunday afternoon. El Centro Fire was able to extinguish the fires before any damage was done. About an hour later another fire was reported in the area of 500 S. 4th Street. A possibly abandoned vehicle was set on fire. An IID utility pole was also damaged.
kyma.com
Fire broke out in Calexico near port of entry
Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro
The Imperial County Sheriff's Office announced a missing juvenile alert on Carter Weekley, a 15-year-old teenager who was last seen on August 1, 2022 in El Centro, California. The post Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro appeared first on KYMA.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Imperial, Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 14:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-08 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near the Salton Sea, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Imperial; Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Imperial County in southeastern California Riverside County in southern California * Until 330 PM PDT. * At 244 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast of Bombay Beach, or 16 miles southeast of Chiriaco Summit, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chiriaco Summit, Bombay Beach and Imperial Hot Mineral Springs. This includes the following highways CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 75 and 89. CA Route 111 between mile markers 48 and 65. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
kyma.com
Agents arrest convicted murderer illegally entering the United States
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - US Border Patrol Yuma Sector made a post regarding the arrest of a convicted murderer. 52-year-old Burt Lawrence Thomas was found after illegally entering the United States and hiding in thick brush past the Andrade, California Port of Entry. Thomas was found to have been...
thedesertreview.com
Fatal accident involving pedestrian on I-8
kxoradio.com
Man Dies in Friday Accident
A man died after apparently being hit by a truck. The accident occurred at about 1:25 p.m. Friday on Interstate 8 near the Sunbeam Rest Area. The man was found on the side of the westbound lanes of the freeway. Emergency responders from the Imperial County Sheriff's Office, U. S. Border Patrol, Imperial County Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol. The westbound lanes of the highway were closed and traffic diverted through the rest area. The truck involved did not stop and investigators are looking at debris left behind at the scene. The identity of th victim has not been released. The accident remains under investigation.
kyma.com
One firefighter injured after trailer fire extinguished on Fifth St, Vaughn Ave
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post from Rural Metro Fire says a trailer was extinguished after one person was displaced and one firefighter was injured. At about 6 a.m., fire crews arrived in the area of Fifth St. and Vaughn Ave. where they noticed a trailer with heavy smoke.
kyma.com
NBC 11 Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Severe thunderstorm warnings, blowing dust advisories and flash flood advisories make their way into the Desert Southwest on Monday evening. KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
kxoradio.com
Friday Fatal Accident Updated
A 57-year-old man died Friday afternoon after being struck by a truck. The California Highway Patrol says the man was walking on the shoulder of Interstate 8 near the Jaime Obese Sunbeam Rest Area when, for an unknown reason, the man walked into the path of a box truck that was westbound on the freeway. The driver of the truck, 27-year-old Alonso Miramontes - Marquez, was unable to avoid the pedestrian and struck the man. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident remains under investigation. The identity of the victim is pending notification of next of kin.
kyma.com
Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on I-8 Westbound near Seeley
