Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly wrong-way crash near Branson; victim identified

Neal V Summers
3d ago
my condolences to the family may God help them find peace in their time of Sorrow
KTLO
Woman, child taken to hospital following 1-vehicle accident in Baxter County
A woman and child from Corning were taken by ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center following a one-vehicle accident late Friday afternoon in southeastern Baxter County. Twenty-seven-year-old Mahalie Hathaway had what was described as a suspected minor injury, and the 4-year-old male was possibly injured. According to the Baxter County...
houstonherald.com
Two die in south-central Missouri accidents
Two fatalities occurred Saturday in south-central Missouri, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. A 5:20 p.m. wreck occurred when a 1999 Dodge Caravan driven by Tangala M. Brown, 64, of Mountain Grove, ran off Highway AD south of Mountain Grove, traveled off the right side of the roadway before striking an embankment. Troopers said she was not wearing a seat belt.
KYTV
Springfield overdose numbers increasing according to Springfield Police Department, Mercy
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield police responded to more than 376 overdose calls from January to July. They’ve used Narcan 101 times since January. Candy Radcliff is Higher Ground Recovery Center’s certified alcohol and drug counselor. She says they see an increase in overdoses, a steady increase over the past three years. Something we’ve seen through the pandemic.
Kait 8
Woman killed in head-on collision
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A White County woman died early Friday morning in a head-on collision near Branson, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 12:41 a.m. on U.S. Highway 65, seven miles north of Branson in Taney County. Carla J. McSpadden, 50, of Bradford,...
KTLO
Marion County woman accused of threatening, inappropriately grabbing deputy
A Marion County woman reported for drunk driving is accused of threatening a deputy and grabbing him in an inappropriate manner. Thirty-eight-year-old Crystal Sanford has been charged with a felony count of aggravated assault on a law-enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of second-degree terroristic threatening and public intoxication. According to...
Three teens dead after Cedar County crash
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenage men died after a rollover crash in Cedar County on Thursday. At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call about a vehicle crash three miles east of Jerico Springs in Cedar County. A 2006 Toyota Scion with five teenage men in it […]
KYTV
Benton County, Ark. Sheriff’s Office inactivates SILVER Alert for man reported missing
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office inactivated a SILVER Alert for a man reported missing on Sunday. Billy F. Camp, 53, disappeared from 865 Earl Lane in Pea Ridge. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office tells KY3 they could not release any information about if Camp is safe. To report...
KYTV
Springfield Police Department investigates Friday evening drive-by shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating another case of gun violence. A drive-by shooting happened Friday at the 600 block of West Silsby Street around 8 p.m. Neighbors say the street is very quiet, and this violence is not typical for the area. “A couple of...
Deputies make arrest in deadly shooting at Faulkner County apartment complex
Deputies in Faulkner County said a man has been arrested in connection with a deadly early Friday morning shooting at a Mayflower apartment complex.
KCTV 5
Motorcycle crashes rising in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri ranks as the No. 7 state in the nation for motorcycle mortality. According to the National Highway Safety Administration, motorcyclists are 28 times more likely to die in a crash than a car driver. And they are four times more likely to be injured. Additionally, only 45% of riders regularly wear their helmets in Missouri.
KYTV
Porch pirates targeting Springfield homes despite surveillance
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Porch Pirates appear to be making the round in Springfield. One woman caught a thief on camera swiping her expensive package costing over $500. The crime happened in the Oak Grove neighborhood, where other packages have been stolen recently. The victim shared she feels violated and will no longer have items shipped to her home.
KYTV
Police say several vehicles hit by bullets in West-Central Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are trying to find the person who fired several shots Friday morning. Officers found several shell casings near the intersection of Scenic Avenue and Lombard Street just after 4-30. Police say bullets hit several vehicles at a nearby business. Witnesses say they saw the driver of a motorcycle speed off shortly after the shots were fired.
KTLO
Man is both suspect and victim
A 26-year-old man listing a Yellville address pled guilty to charges in two open criminal cases during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and was put on probation for six years. Both of Kevin Andrew Gerts’ arrest came in 2021 and stemmed from traffic stops – one in...
KYTV
Authorities reveal the identity of a suspicious package at Springfield-Branson National Airport
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The investigation into a suspicious package at the Springfield-Branson National Airport delayed three flights Saturday morning. Police determined the suspicious package was a ‘urine warmer.’ Investigators say under the x-ray machine, it looked similar to a bomb. The urine warmer kit is identical to a flask, helping keep the urine warm for passing a drug test.
Kait 8
Suspect that was shot after attacking officer, deputy identified
CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Saturday morning attack on two law enforcement officers is under investigation in Cleburne County. According to Sheriff Chris Brown, a Cleburne County deputy and Heber Springs police officer went up to the suspect. However, at the time they didn’t say when or where this took place.
Sinkhole closes portion of U.S. Highway 59 in Douglas County
A sinkhole has closed westbound traffic at North 1200 Road at U.S. Highway 59 in Douglas County until further notice.
KATV
Faulkner County Sheriff's Office investigating a Saturday shooting; young female dead
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a shooting incident that resulted in a female juvenile being shot in the head. According to deputies of the office, deputies were dispatched to Grassy Lake Apartments in reference to a shooting at around 5:45 a.m. When...
KYTV
Bullfighter injured at Ozark Empire Fair event Friday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A bullfighter suffered injuries during Friday night’s Extreme Freestyle Bullfighting event at the Ozark Empire Fair. The bull hit the fighter several different times. Fair officials say he suffered a broken leg but otherwise is doing okay. Fair officials did not release the name of...
KYTV
Thunderation reopens at Silver Dollar City 2 weeks after deadly incident
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Thunderation’s amusement park ride reopened at Silver Dollar City two weeks after an incident claimed the life of a maintenance worker. A state fire marshal’s report obtained by KY3 News found “no adverse conditions on the ride.” The fire marshall approved it for operation.
Monday storms leave many rural homes without power
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Storms blowing through Southwest Missouri on Monday evening have brought outages to many residences in the area. As of 8:30 p.m., City Utilties in Springfield is reporting over 50 customers are without power. But regionwide, the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives reports that over 1,300 customers in the Southwest Missouri region are experiencing […]
