ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

India's financial regulator raids director of Binance-owned crypto exchange and freezes funds over potential fraud and money-laundering

By Jennifer Sor
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eANUB_0h6KL1CI00
  • India's Enforcement Directorate raided properties associated with a director of WazirX, a crypto exchange owned by Binance.
  • The exchange is accused of helping 16 fintech firms launder money through crypto transactions.
  • Authorities froze $8.16 million of the exchange's funds, according to Reuters.

India's Enforcement Directorate (ED), the nation's financial regulator, raided properties associated with a director of Binance-owned crypto exchange WazirX, alleging the company assisted in fraud and money laundering.

WazirX is India's largest crypto exchange and was acquired by Binance in 2019. Regulators have conducted a search of properties related to Sameer Mhatre, a director at WazirX, and have now frozen $8.16 million of the exchange's funds, according to Reuters.

Scrutiny over WazirX comes amid a crackdown on India's fintech scene, with ongoing investigations in companies that use "predatory lending practices," the ED said in a statement on Friday. Currently, regulators have identified 16 Indian-based fintech firms they suspect of purchasing crypto assets to launder their money overseas.

When WazirX was asked about the activity, regulators said the crypto exchange was uncooperative.

"They are giving contradictory and ambiguous answers to evade oversight by Indian regulatory agencies," the ED said, noting that the exchange failed to give information on relevant transactions to regulators when asked on multiple occasions.

The company also claimed that they didn't even record details of funds that flowed into the exchange until July 2020, regulators said, adding that the "non-cooperative stand" of Mhatre led them to search his related properties.

It's not the first time WazirX has been accused wrongdoing. Last year, the ED found that the exchange laundered 570 million rupees by converting them into cryptocurrencies on Binance, according to Reuters.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Financial Regulator#Web3#Enforcement Directorate#Reuters#Ed#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Crypto
Daily Mail

Russia is mocked over video boasting of 'beautiful women, cheap energy, no cancel culture and an economy that can withstand sanctions' in bid to get people to move there

Russia has been mocked over a bizarre promotional video intended to encourage emigration to the pariah state entitled 'Time to Move to Russia'. With a gravelly voiceover that sounds comedic and a monotonous listing of national qualities that feels satirical, it has baffled viewers as to whether it is a parody or actually serious.
ENTERTAINMENT
IFLScience

China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report

India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
WORLD
Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Fortune

China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last month, Shanghai-based billionaire Yimeng Huang—the CEO and chairman of gaming company XD—announced in a company memo that he and his family would relocate from China. The note leaked onto the internet and went viral on Chinese social media, sparking netizen discussions on the growing number of prominent businesspeople leaving China.
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan

The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
FOREIGN POLICY
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

70K+
Followers
13K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy