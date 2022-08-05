2022 Monmouth All-City Golf Tournament Gets Underway on Saturday

Read on 977wmoi.com
2022 Monmouth All-City Golf Tournament Yields 3rd-Time, 1st-Time Champs
The 2022 Monmouth All-City Golf Tournament took place this weekend at the Monmouth Country Club and Gibson Woods Golf Course. Scott Weber won this 3rd career title in the men’s championship flight. Weber shot a 2-day score of 139, beating last year’s champion Matt Briggs by one stroke. It was a who’s-who of former champions at top of the leader board at day’s end on Sunday. Five former champions were the top-five finishers in this year’s tournament. Besides Weber and Briggs, 2-time champ Tristan Reimolds shot a 142 for 3rd, followed by fellow 2-time champ Jake Sottos in 4th with a 144 and 3-time former champ Scott McClintock in 5th, carding a 146. McClintock actually led the tournament after Saturday’s first round at the Monmouth Country Club, shooting the only round in the 60’s on the first day with a 69.
Luka Garza Giving Back to Second Home
Iowa a Special Place for Hawkeyes' All-Time Leading Scorer
Kelsey N. Lloyd
Kelsey N. Lloyd, age 38, of Galesburg, Illinois died at 10:15 P.M. on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Galesburg, Illinois. She was born on March 21, 1984 in Galesburg, Illinois the daughter of Irving E. and Peggy (Moore) Farley. She married Martin A. Lloyd on March 29, 2003 in Galesburg, Illinois. She graduated from Knoxville High School the class of 2002. She received her RN degree from Carl Sandburg College in 2006.
Donald D. Hillman, Sr.
Donald D. Hillman, Sr., was born to Max and Jane Hillman on May 14, 1937 in Monmouth, Illinois. He passed away in his home peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022 in Knoxville, Illinois. On May 17, 1956 he married Loreta “Rita” Ray, in Monmouth, Illinois. They had four children: Donald...
Margaret Louise “Peggy” Knosher
Margaret Louise “Peggy” Knosher, 86, of Galesburg, died at 2:28 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, at home. She was born October 26, 1935, in Eagleton, Wisconsin, the daughter of Raymond and Sarah Meyer. She married Harlan Knosher on December 24, 1956. She is survived by her husband of...
Jeannie Lynn Westbay (Crow)
Our beloved Jeannie Lynn Westbay (Crow) went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the age of 67 following an arduous battle with cancer, which she was determined to overcome until the end. She was born in Galesburg, Illinois to Leonard Junior and Imogene Crow on November 24, 1954 and raised in East Galesburg, Illinois. Jeannie shared an amazing legacy with her husband, Steve, reaching over 50 years of love and laughter.
Find Cool Summer Events In Illinois And Iowa In The Weekly FUN10!
It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
Iowa native ‘Idol’ winner returns to Davenport for holidays
Folk singer and Iowa native Maddie Poppe is set to perform music from her “Christmas From Home” EP in the Rhythm City Casino Event Center on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are...
After 3 years, new QC Thai restaurant opens inside tonight
A new authentic Thai restaurant is opening tonight in downtown Rapids City, Ill. Thai Town Café, 403 17th St., Rapids City, has operated as a food truck for three years, but the permanent restaurant is having a grand opening today at 6 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony involving the Rapids City Village President.
10 Things I’ve Learned At My First Mississippi Valley Fair
My first Mississippi Valley Fair experience is happening this week and I've learned a few things. The biggest thing is that I vastly underestimated the size of the MVF. I was told when I moved to Davenport that the fair was huge here but I didn't realize it was that big of an event. My hometown's tiny district fair in Arkansas cannot even hold a candle to it. For the standard of comparison, the hometown grandstand I emceed there last fall was literally 12 people attending. Not 12-hundred. Just 12.
Anna Sharp Says Grant Opportunities Available Locally Through IL Ag in the Classroom
The Illinois Ag in the Classroom has two grant opportunities for teachers to use in the upcoming school year. Warren-Henderson Ag in the Classroom Coordinator Anna Sharp explains the process of applying for the Book and Project Grants:. “The Book Grant and it is for up to $250 worth of...
Amtrak to use chartered buses as substitute for Carl Sandburg trains through Tuesday
QUINCY — Chartered buses will be used as substitute transportation for Carl Sandburg trains 381 (from Chicago to Quincy in the mornings) and 382 (from Quincy to Chicago in the evenings) through Tuesday, Aug. 9. Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said this decision will allow Amtrak’s shop forces more time...
Big year for St. Jude and its Peoria telethon
PEORIA, Ill. – A big year for some big milestones involving St. Jude. Peoria is the only city in the nation to host a telethon for the Memphis-based children’s research hospital, and on the 45th anniversary of the telethon on 25 News, $10.4 million was raised Saturday — $1 million more than the year before.
Part of walking trail closing
A portion of the River Trail of Illinois biking and walking trail will be temporarily closed starting Monday, August 8. The East Peoria Sanitary District, Fondulac Park District and City of East Peoria announced the trail area from behind Goodyear Auto Service at Main Street to Target at Clock Tower Drive will be closed for approximately three weeks.
Bridgeway’s West Central Illinois ROSC to Host Second Annual Overdose Awareness Candlelight Vigil
Bridgeway’s West Central Illinois ROSC is hosting its second annual International Overdose Awareness Candlelight Vigil on Wednesday, August 31st at the Public Square in Galesburg. This event begins at 7:30pm and all community members are encouraged to attend. Join Bridgeway’s West Central Illinois ROSC in remembering and honoring the...
Crash survivors work to recover after accident
MUSCATINE — Allyson Magnison does not like to drive and says she doesn’t drive - ever. She is afraid of cars. At age 22, she just recently got a learner's permit. She claims to be able to drive just fine in town, but it’s the highways that make her nervous. Magnison does not like the cars flying past her at high rates of speed. Whenever she needs to go somewhere, she will invariably be in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle rather than in the driver’s seat.
VIDEO: St. Jude runners make the trek from Galesburg to Peoria
Runners depart Galesburg to meet up with other participants from throughout the Midwest in Peoria to raise money for St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Three-vehicle accident seriously injures two
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say some serious injuries were caused during a late-morning accident Saturday. Peoria Police spokeswoman Semone Roth says the accident occurred at 11:22 a.m., at Knoxville and Maywood, not far from the intersection of Knoxville and Forest Hill. Three vehicles were involved, and from traffic...
1 dead, 1 injured in single car crash in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - One boy is dead and another teen is injured after a single-car crash in Burlington Saturday. Iowa State Patrol responded about 1:47 to a crash in the 4200 block of Sullivan Slough Road, according to a crash report. A 2007 Chevy Trailblazer was traveling southbound on...
Pedestrian killed by train in Macomb
One person is dead following a train accident Tuesday in Macomb. The Macomb Fire Department and Life Guard Ambulance responded to the train tracks west of Bower Road at 5:47 p.m. At the scene, first-responders determined a pedestrian died in the accident. Several rail crossings were closed during the investigation...
