Driver strikes 5 bicyclists near Mapleton
Authorities are investigating a collision near Mapleton on Friday that left a group of bicyclists – most of them children – injured after being struck by a car. According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 7:40 a.m. on County Road 7 near 111th Street when a 30-year-old motorist traveling southbound collided with a group of bicyclists traveling the same direction.
5 Bicyclists Struck by Car on Rural Southern Minnesota Highway
Mapleton, MN (KROC-AM News) - Serious injuries were reported this morning after a car struck 5 bicyclists along a rural highway in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office is reporting the crash occurred around 7:40 AM on a County Road south of Mapleton. The news release indicates one adult and seven juveniles were riding bikes and five of them suffered injuries that ranged from minor to serious.
Dealing with a fire-damaged road
While most of the resurfacing scheduled to be done this summer on Faribault County’s highways has already been completed, there is one blacktop that is already going to need some repair. “There was an RV (recreational vehicle) fire on County Road 31 between Kiester and Walters,” Public Works director...
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning. At around 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, near Easy Street. The driver, identified as 17-year-old Madison Kay...
Damages in Albert Lea fire could exceed $100k
(ABC 6 News) - A fire broke out at Nasby's Radiator and Auto Repair in Albert Lea Saturday morning. The Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Police Department were able to extinguish the flames but damages are expected to exceed 100 thousand dollars worth of damages. No one was in the...
FedEx driver falls asleep moments before head-on crash in Carver County
A Carver County crash that involved two vehicles was caused by a FedEx driver falling asleep at the wheel Tuesday night. The State Patrol crash report says the collision happened just after 9 p.m. on Hwy. 7 at Maple Drive in Watertown Township. According to the report, the driver of...
Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
On August 4th at 2:32 AM deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on County Road 9 east of Lake Crystal near Easy Street. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and lifesaving measures were unsuccessful at the scene. Initial investigation suggests the 2005 Buick LeSabre was traveling...
Motorcycle crash in Winona County injures Albert Lea man
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – An Albert Lea man is hurt after crashing his motorcycle in Winona County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 9 am Thursday on Interstate 90 in St. Charles Township. Terry Duane Sigurdson, 72, was riding east when left the road near mile marker 233 and crashed in the right ditch.
Mankato Ribfest closes Saturday due to stormy weather
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Saturday’s stormy weather caused the closure of Mankato’s Ribfest. The Mayo Clinic Health System Events Center posting on social media that Ribfest would close for the day at 4:00 Saturday due to the worsening weather conditions. The events center says refunds for tickets bought...
Overnight storms leave downed trees, damage across Twin Cities
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- The strong storms that passed through the Twin Cities overnight into Wednesday morning downed a lot of trees and branches.Off Minnehaha Avenue in Minneapolis, the strong winds toppled a huge tree onto two cars, covering much of the street. It also took out a light pole.Off 31st Avenue, a WCCO crew saw police at the scene of a bad motorcycle crash a huge tree also toppled nearby. WCCO saw a body at the scene. We're still waiting for more information from police about what happened and whether it was weather related.Leland Nelson was taking shelter in a parking garage near Cedar Avenue and Hopkins Crossroads, waiting out the storms."It sounds and looks pretty nasty out there and scary," he said. "Real high winds and lightning and now it's raining real fiercely so I hope it subsides and goes away."Nelson also said he had a close call with a downed tree overnight."A big branch come underneath the underpass there by the gas station [and] hit my car and all the power went out," he said.As of 5:20 a.m., Xcel Energy reported about 40,000 Minnesota customers were without power.
Eagle Lake man charged with 2nd felony DWI in ATV crash
An Eagle Lake man is facing his second felony DWI. Mark Bradley Anstett, 55, was charged Thursday in Blue Earth County court with one count of 1st-degree driving while intoxicated. A criminal complaint says officers were dispatched on May 13 to the area of 211th St and 598th Ave in...
Mankato man arrested, charged for workplace stabbing
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-5-22 - clipped version. A relatively quiet week will come to an end tonight as showers and thunderstorms return to the area ahead of a cold front Saturday. Lane restrictions on I-90 between Sherburn to Fairmont removed. Updated: 24 hours ago. This project,...
Hutchinson hit by severe storms once again
Hutchinson was hit with strong storms for the third time this summer. Strong winds toppled trees causing damage to a home and cars.
Rittenhouse attorney hired by Prior Lake man accused in deadly river attack
The man accused in the stabbing death of a Stillwater teen has hired the attorney who won a high-profile self-defense case in Kenosha, Wisconsin
Charges: Best Western employees helped Mall of America shooting suspects escape
Police responding to Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. on Thursday, Aug. 4. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. Three Twin Cities residents were charged Monday for allegedly helping two suspects in last week's Mall of America shooting escape. Charges filed in Hennepin County District Court identify...
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Missing: Shasha Thor, 13, last seen in Lakeville on July 29
LAKEVILLE, Minn. – Lakeville police need help to find a missing teenage girl.Shasha Thor, 13, was last seen late Friday night, and may be in or near Brooklyn Park. Thor is 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She frequently wears a pink bonnet, but no longer wears the braids shown in her photo.She was last seen wearing a brown T-shirt, black bike shorts and black Crocs with two charms.Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 952-322-2323.
Chaska woman sentenced in Redwood County for drug offenses after deputies find her car
A Chaska woman, Amber Rose Lerbakken, age 27, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for drug offenses after she was found in a car parked in the middle of a Redwood County road. According to court documents, on July 15, 2021, at about 9:56 p.m., a Redwood County deputy was...
Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, charged in Apple River stabbings that left Stillwater teen dead, 4 injured
SOMERSET, Wis. -- On Monday afternoon, a 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged in the stabbings that happened along the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin over the weekend.Charges filed in St. Croix County against Nicolae Miu, from Prior Lake, include one count of first-degree intentional homicide and four additional counts of attempted first-degree homicide.The five victims range in age from 17 to 24 and were from Wisconsin and Minnesota. Investigators say that the five victims sustained stab wounds to their midsections. Two have since been released from the hospital, but one of them died as a result of his injuries.Authorities said the...
Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester
It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
