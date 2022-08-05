ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Want to be a star? Applicants needed for movie being filmed at Dollywood

By Paige Hill
wvlt.tv
 3 days ago
99.5 WKDQ

Dolly Parton Reveals Plans for Big Bear Mountain, Dollywood’s Longest Roller Coaster Ever

Dolly Parton's Pigeon Forge, Tenn.-based theme park, Dollywood, is about to get a little bit bigger. The singer recently revealed plans to open a new roller coaster called Big Bear Mountain, which -- at 3,990 feet long -- will be the park's longest coaster to date. According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, the $25 million ride is the "largest single attraction investment" in the park's history, and will include "three separate launches, multiple airtime hills, high-speed carousel turns, and tunnels, including a pass behind a waterfall." It'll also be the first ride in the park to feature on-board audio.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

6,000 attend ‘Shoes for School’ 20th anniversary in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An estimated 6,000 people attended Knoxville Area Urban League’s “Shoes for Schools” event on Saturday, Aug. 6. For the 20th anniversary of the event, community partners and the Knoxville Area Urban League worked together and doubled the number of children who received shoes from last year.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Ijams Hummingbird Festival to be held on August 13

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ijams Nature Center is getting ready to celebrate its hummingbird festival in August!. The 12th annual Ijams Hummingbird Festival: A Celebration of Wings will be held on August 13 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to a press release, the festival will include a bird...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wuot.org

Songs That Tear Us Apart: Tables Turned Edition

Stamatoula Kaousias returns to make her case that certain groups that Todd adores, may not be, in some cases, all that adorable. A Knoxville native, Todd began working at WUOT in 2006 as jazz coordinator and host of Improvisations. He is now the music director and host of of Studio 865/Flipside and Changing Course, and also produces podcasts such as Improvisations to Go and Raised in Knoxville. Todd got his start in radio at WUTK, where he served as both news and music director while earning his undergraduate degree in journalism at UT. He later earned a master’s degree in education, also at UT.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville artist proves its never too late to learn something new

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s never too late to learn something new. Take it from the story of renowned artist Russell Briscoe whose colorful paintings of East Tennessee capture its rich history. Briscoe didn’t start painting in earnest until his wife gave him a paint set for his...
KNOXVILLE, TN
americanmilitarynews.com

Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say

Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
visitmysmokies.com

6 Upcoming Events in Pigeon Forge and the Smoky Mountains You Will Want to Attend

No matter what time of year you decide to visit the Smokies, there are always exciting things happening! From car shows to parades and holiday events, you are sure to find an event around town that appeals to you. However, in the coming weeks, the Smokies are set to host some of the biggest festivals of the entire year! Here are 6 upcoming events in Pigeon Forge and the Smoky Mountains you will want to attend:
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee’s Simpson wins TGA Amateur at Cherokee

Man threatens to kill customers at Newport Little Caesar’s, injures 2 people. Officers responded to a report that a shirtless man with tattoos was threatening to “shoot everyone” at a Little Caesar’s in Newport, according to officials with the Newport Police Department. Updated: 9 hours ago.
NEWPORT, TN
WATE

6 free things to do in Knoxville Aug. 5-7

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Knoxville and have fun as the summer begins to wrap up. The Ijams Nature Center is a nonprofit nature center inspiring people who want to care for the Earth. The center has engaging education programs and outdoor experiences for people who want to learn more about the environment around them. Check out their Forest Bathing Workshop event where you can learn from an expert.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI issues Silver Alert for 76-year-old missing out of Gatlinburg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued a Silver Alert for a 76-year-old missing out of Gatlinburg Monday. The alert came out around 1:20 p.m., naming Claudene Whaley as the missing person. She may be travelling in a white Toyota Highlander with Tennessee tag EP1946, officials said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Great Smoky Mountains Rangers Find University of Tennessee Student Dead in National Park

The Knoxville, TN native was both an Eagle Scout and member of the National Guard before his death in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Tragedy marks the ending of a missing UT student, who was found in a remote area of the national park. The body of 23-year-old Tennessee National Guard and Eagle Scout alum Bryce Evans was located in a remote Smokies area near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina on Friday, August 5, 2022.
KNOXVILLE, TN

