Wife of missing man found dead in Columbus appears in court

Suspect in fatal Lee County shooting arrested, charged with murder
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — An Opelika woman was arrested and placed in jail on a $250,000 bond after she was determined to be a suspect in a shooting that happened early this morning, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Lee County officials say that suspect Shakeisar Peavy, 38, faces murder charges connected with […]
Man found shot dead inside Lee County home, investigation ongoing
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County investigators are searching for the person or persons responsible for shooting and killing a 33-year-old man early Monday morning. According to Sheriff Jay Jones, they received a 911 call around 1:00 a.m., Monday about a possible shooting. Deputies responded to a home located in the 200 block of […]
Opelika woman charged with boyfriend’s murder
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika woman is facing a Murder charge in the shooting death of her 33-year-old boyfriend. Detectives have not said what the motive was. 38-year-old Shakeisar Peavy was arrested Monday afternoon by Lee County Investigators and is being held in the Lee County jail on a $250,000 bond. Family-Gun-Domestic Violence is […]
Alabama: Woman shot, man left in burning car according to Mobile police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating two deaths after they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and burns, and a man in a burning vehicle. More News from WRBL According to officials, at around 7:38 a.m. on Aug. 7, Mobile police and Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded […]
WTVM
7 Chattahoochee Valley suspects among 22 indicted in alleged drug ring
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several people from the Chattahoochee Valley face multiple drug trafficking charges following a federal indictment. On June 15, a federal indictment was decided, charging 22 suspects in an alleged drug trafficking organization in Middle Georgia. Investigators with the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces say the...
19-year-old shot dead in Columbus; homicides down compared to 2021
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Saturday late night shooting in Columbus claimed the life of a 19-year-old man, exactly one month to the day from his 19th birthday. News 3 arrived to the scene when daylight broke on Sunday morning. Leftover crime scene tape could be seen tied up to a trash can labeled, “Columbus, […]
GBI investigating one dead on Brookdale Drive in Americus
AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working on a homicide investigation in Americus, Americus Police confirmed to News 3. Police Chief Mike Scott tells News 3 there is one dead on Brookdale Drive. The deceased has not been identified. WRBL News 3 will continue to follow this developing story and provide […]
WTVM
Homicide investigation underway on Brookdale Dr. in Americus
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a homicide in Americus. Officials say the scene happened Monday morning, August 8, in the 200 block of Brookdale Drive in Americus. The investigation is active and ongoing. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more details.
wfxl.com
GBI investigating Americus homicide
The GBI is investigating a homicide in Americus. The homicide occurred in the 220 Block of Brookdale Drive. Shortly before 8:30 this morning, the Americus Police Department contacted the GBI regional investigative office in Americus and requested assistance with the death investigation. The investigation is active and ongoing. Stay connected...
Opelika-Auburn News
33-year-old Lee County man dies from apparent gunshot wounds early Monday morning
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting as a homicide after receiving calls to a residence in the 200 block of Lee Road 705, southeast of Opelika. Lee County Sheriff Communications received the call at 12:57 a.m., according to a press release. Deputies arrived on the scene...
33-year-old man killed in predawn Lee County shooting
An early-morning shooting in Lee County left one man dead. Sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call just before 1 a.m. Monday on a report of a possible shooting in the 200 block of Lee Road 705. That location is southeast of Opelika. Deputies made entry into the home and...
Opelika-Auburn News
District attorney Ventiere wins national award for getting guilty verdict in murder cold case with no body
Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere has received a national award for her work in prosecuting the no-body, cold case of Derrill “Rick” Ennis, who was found guilty for the murder of 24-year-old Lori Ann Slesinski of Auburn. Ventiere was recognized by the Association of Government Attorneys in...
Woman dead, others injured in Hogansville shooting
UPDATE 8/6/2022 2:17 p.m. – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Hogansville Police Department in the investigation of a deadly shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 6, 2022. According to Hogansville PD, three individual were transported to area hospitals after being injured during the altercation. Police said a woman, […]
Georgia school bus driver killed in wreck with utility truck
THOMASTON, Ga, (AP) – A Georgia school bus driver has died after a school bus and utility truck collided Friday morning south of Atlanta. Two students suffered minor injuries. The bus driver was working for the Thomaston-Upson County school district. The Georgia State Patrol says 69-year-old Sebastian Ciarcia of Yatesville was driving. State troopers say […]
wgxa.tv
Reynolds Police make drug arrests following traffic stop
TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men have been arrested in Taylor County on drug charges. In a post to Facebook, the Reynolds Police Department says 26-year-old Tyquan Jamal Terry, of Shellman, Georgia, and 36-year-old Raymond Barnes, of Stockbridge, Georgia, were arrested Friday. Their initial charges were connected to a traffic stop for a tag light violation, along with charges for driving on a suspended license, and no insurance.
WTVM
VIDEO: West Point officer on administrative leave following viral security footage
WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - A West Point officer is placed on administrative leave behind a viral video on social media. The footage allegedly shows Officer Bramblett throwing homeowner Tomeisha James Madden’s security camera in some nearby bushes and using a racial slur. According to the West Point Police...
wbrc.com
Last woman convicted during Salem witch trials exonerated
(CNN) - It took more than 300 years, but the last woman convicted during the Salem witch trials has been exonerated. The name of Elizabeth Johnson Jr. is now cleared, thanks to the effort of an area teacher and her eighth-grade civics class. Johnson was accused of witchcraft in 1692,...
Columbus Police investigating shooting on 10th Street
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on August 4, 2022, on 10th Street near Samson Avenue around 10:00 p.m. Officials tell WRBL that police began investigating the shooting after the victim, a male, arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle. […]
MCSO arrest Columbus man and recovers three stolen vehicles
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Over the pasts three days, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office recovered three stolen vehicles and arrested a Columbus resident. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the MSCO Uniform Patrol Deputies conducted area checks following reports of multiple vehicles being stolen. At around 4:20 a.m., deputies found a stolen 2020 Toyota Camry. The deputies attempted […]
Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family’s Killer
Mobile home at 3547 County Road in Dadeville where murders occurred(Photo: Google) Earlier this week, a 12-year-old girl was discovered walking down the road in Tallapoosa, Alabama, after having chewed through her restraints to escape. She had broken her braces to gnaw through her bindings after being held captive by the man who killed her mother, Sandra Vazquez Ceja, and brother on July 24.
