Columbus, OH

Raleigh News & Observer

Michigan Man Rich Eisen Absolutely Roasts Ohio State

Rich Eisen has always been a very proud graduate of the University of Michigan. He never shies away from an opportunity to talk about the maize and blue and has even served as an honorary captain for a football game. He also jumps at the opportunity to take a shot at enemy, especially when it's Ohio State. Obviously Eisen hasn't been able to do that much over the last couple of decades so now that he can, he's capitalizing on the opportunity.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

Medical student dies nearing finish line of 102-mile bike race, Ohio officials say

A 27-year-old medical student at Ohio State University died while racing in the 102-mile Pelotonia bicycle race for cancer research, officials say. Mason Fisher was biking in the annual Pelotonia race for the third time, but in the event on Saturday, Aug. 6, in Columbus, he experienced a “medical event” and later died, Pelotonia CEO Doug Ulman said.
COLUMBUS, OH

