ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting

America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
UVALDE, TX
The Spun

Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly parted ways with a former first round pick. According to a report on Sunday morning, the Chiefs have released a former New York Giants first round selection. Kansas City had signed cornerback Deandre Baker, but is parting ways with him before the regular season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Larry Brown Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo could end up with surprising NFC team

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is working his way back from an offseason shoulder surgery and expectations are that he’ll soon be traded. But to whom?. Most early rumors have centered around the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions. However, with each passing day, it seems like potential destinations are being dropped off the list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Jon Gruden’s agent makes bold claim

Jon Gruden was forced to resign as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders midway through the 2021 season over a leaked email scandal. Many have predicted that we have seen the last of him in the NFL, but Gruden’s agent says that is a poor assumption. Bob...
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about

The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Richard Seymour pokes fun at Tom Brady in great Hall of Fame speech

New England Patriots legend Richard Seymour took his well-deserved place in Canton on Saturday as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2022 class. The former defensive lineman played the first eight years of his career with the Patriots before playing the final four with the Raiders. Seymour helped the Patriots win three Super Bowl titles (2001, 2003, 2004), was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and was selected to the HOF's All-Decade team for the 2000s.
NBC Sports

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas' cause of death revealed

Demaryius Thomas’ cause of death has been revealed just under eight months after his tragic passing. The former NFL star wide receiver died of complications related to a seizure disorder, according to an autopsy report from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. The report was obtained by 9NEWS and The Denver Post.
ROSWELL, GA
The Spun

Jaguars Cut Running Back On Sunday Morning

The Jacksonville Jaguars made some notable moves at running back on Sunday morning. According to reports, the Jaguars signed a new running back after waiving/injured another tailback. "Jaguars signed former USFL RB Matt Colburn. Also waived/injured RB Nathan Cottrell," Dov Kleiman wrote. "The #Jaguars also worked out former USFL RB...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Signing Veteran Wide Receiver

The Kansas City Chiefs aren't done adding weapons to their offense. On Saturday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced that the team is signing wide receiver Devin Gray. Gray signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted rookie in 2018. His status on the team changed several times over a three-year stretch.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Jon Gruden’s agent decries “hit job,” believes Gruden will coach again

On Thursday, the Raiders played the first preseason game of the first year of the Josh McDaniels era. It would have been the fifth year of Jon Gruden’s return to the team. And, yes, but for the emails that were leaked last October to the media, Gruden would still be coaching the Raiders. He had survived three non-playoff seasons. Given that interim coach Rich Bisaccia took Gruden’s team to the wild-card round after Gruden left, Gruden surely would have made it there himself. And even if he hadn’t, it would have taken a lot for owner Mark Davis to fire the man for whom Davis had become more sidekick than boss.
NBC Sports

Why Lance looks 'different' to Bryant Young in 49ers camp

When the 49ers reported to Santa Clara for the opening of training camp this summer, Pro Football Hall of Famer Bryant Young was there to meet and greet a few of the team's current players. Young previously met quarterback Trey Lance at a fundraising golf event last year in Carmel....
