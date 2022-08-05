Lemon Blueberry Basil | The Mocktail That Boosts Immune Systems
By Samantha Huber | MS, RDN, LDN, CPT
Enjoy this refreshing mocktail by the pool or while relaxing with friends at a summer party. This mocktail is immune boosting, provides anti-inflammatory properties, and is full of vitamin C and antioxidants!
When it comes to beverages that not only refresh you but improve your health and mood, they are few and far between. This beverage not only provides you with that refreshed feeling. It also tastes great and boosts your health and immune system.
Health Benefits of This Beverage
The benefits of a beverage like this include anti-inflammatory (which helps with pain), Vitamin C (which boosts your immune system), and antioxidants (which protect your cells against free radicals). Also, it may play a role in heart disease, cancer, and other diseases. Free radicals are molecules produced when your body breaks down food or when exposed to tobacco smoke or radiation.
Blueberries | Contain vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that provide notable health benefits. Also, it's rich in Vitamin K, which promotes heart health. Vitamin K aids bone health and blood clotting.
Basil | Provides several antioxidants such as lutein, zeaxanthin, beta-carotene, and beta-cryptoxanthin.
Lemons | Are high in vitamin C, fiber, and various beneficial plant compounds.
Ingredients:
- Ice
- Juice from ½ a lemon
- ¼ cup of blueberries
- 1 teaspoon cane sugar
- Dash of dried basil
- Drizzle of agave syrup
- Club soda to top it off
- Optional lemon rind to dress it up!
Directions:
1. Juice the lemon ½ into a glass
2. Place 3-4 ice cubes in a glass
3. Add the rest of the ingredients and give the drink a light stir
4. Top with a lemon rind and enjoy!
If you are health-conscious and love cool refreshing summer beverages, you cannot go wrong with this lemon blueberry basil mocktail.
Comments / 5