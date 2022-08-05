Lemon Blueberry Basil | The Mocktail That Boosts Immune Systems

Photo by Miguel Á. Padriñán

By Samantha Huber | MS, RDN, LDN, CPT

Enjoy this refreshing mocktail by the pool or while relaxing with friends at a summer party. This mocktail is immune boosting, provides anti-inflammatory properties, and is full of vitamin C and antioxidants!

When it comes to beverages that not only refresh you but improve your health and mood, they are few and far between. This beverage not only provides you with that refreshed feeling. It also tastes great and boosts your health and immune system.

Health Benefits of This Beverage

The benefits of a beverage like this include anti-inflammatory (which helps with pain), Vitamin C (which boosts your immune system), and antioxidants (which protect your cells against free radicals). Also, it may play a role in heart disease, cancer, and other diseases. Free radicals are molecules produced when your body breaks down food or when exposed to tobacco smoke or radiation.

Blueberries | Contain vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that provide notable health benefits. Also, it's rich in Vitamin K, which promotes heart health. Vitamin K aids bone health and blood clotting.

Basil | Provides several antioxidants such as lutein, zeaxanthin, beta-carotene, and beta-cryptoxanthin.

Lemons | Are high in vitamin C, fiber, and various beneficial plant compounds.

Ingredients:

Ice

Juice from ½ a lemon

¼ cup of blueberries

1 teaspoon cane sugar

Dash of dried basil

Drizzle of agave syrup

Club soda to top it off

Optional lemon rind to dress it up!

﻿Directions:

1. Juice the lemon ½ into a glass

2. Place 3-4 ice cubes in a glass

3. Add the rest of the ingredients and give the drink a light stir

4. Top with a lemon rind and enjoy!

If you are health-conscious and love cool refreshing summer beverages, you cannot go wrong with this lemon blueberry basil mocktail.