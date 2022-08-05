Read on www.wkdzradio.com
Karen Hopson, 61 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 61-year-old Karen Jackson Hopson, of Hopkinsville, will be Tuesday, August 9 at 11 am at the First Street Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday morning from 9:30 until 11 at the church. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of...
Maria Soriano, 74 of Hopkinsville
A funeral mass for 74-year-old Maria Teresa Sanchez Soriano of Hopkinsville will be held on Tuesday, August 9 at 11am at at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation...
Charlene Hall, 63, of Cadiz
Graveside services for 63-year old Charlene Long Hall, of Cadiz, will be Tuesday morning, August 9, at 11:00 at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Morgan’s Funeral Home in Princeton is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Steven Wyatt Hall, I of Cadiz; three...
Rebeca Nichols, 55, of Russellville
Funeral services for 55-year old Rebecca Lee “Beckie” Nichols, of Russellville and formerly of Todd County, will be Friday morning, August 12, at 11:00 at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial will follow in Gant Cemetery in Sharon Grove. Visitation will be Thursday afternoon, August 11, from 5:00...
Angela Jasmin, 61 of Georgia
A visitation for 61-year-old Angela Eugenia Gold Jasmin, 61, of Georgia and formerly of Hopkinsville will be on Wednesday, August 10 at 11am at Gamble Funeral Home in Hopkinsville. Burial will follow in the Cave Spring Cemetery.
Man Injured During Crash Into Fort Campbell Boulevard Business
A man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 3 p.m. a car was northbound when the driver lost control went across the southbound lanes of traffic, went through a parking lot, and struck the Game Xchange building.
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Kidnapping Ex
A Hopkinsville man was charged with kidnapping an ex-girlfriend in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they arrested 19-year-old Mikel Smith who was found in a home on Normandale Drive with a girl that had an emergency protective order to keep him away from her and her family. The girl reportedly told her mother Smith was going to hurt her if she didn’t go with him. Police say Smith brought the girl across several state lines.
Tractor-Trailer Fire Temporarily Blocks Pennyrile Parkway (w/VIDEO)
A tractor-trailer fire on Pennyrile Parkway temporarily blocked the southbound lanes of traffic Monday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a tractor-trailer located 3 miles north of the Crofton exit led to the southbound lanes being temporarily blocked. The truck was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived just before...
Whitfield Relays EKY Devastation To PADD Members
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield has already experienced one tragedy in the last eight months — having to help shepherd Dawson Springs following the December 10 and 11 west Kentucky tornadoes. He now possesses unfortunate, but necessary, knowledge about lifesaving and disaster relief. And it’s knowledge he took with...
Hopkinsville Man In Critical Condition After Crash
A wreck on Lafayette Road at Stone Valley Drive in Hopkinsville sent two men to the hospital one with severe injuries Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by Calvin Merritt was northbound attempting to turn onto Stone Valley Drive when it collided with a southbound truck driven by David Saltsman.
Two Injured, One Severely Injured In Hopkinsville Crash
A wreck on Lafayette Road at Stone Valley Drive in Hopkinsville sent two men to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was northbound attempting to turn onto Stone Valley Drive when it collided with a southbound truck. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to. Jennie Stuart Health...
Men2Be Celebrates Leaders At 2nd Annual Gala
A Night with the Stars Saturday will provide dozens of boys the chance to experience new and life-changing events. Men2Be hosted its Second Annual Gala at the Bruce with hundreds gathered to celebrate a successful second year. Organizer LaDessa Lewis tells the News Edge the Gala raised an estimated $50,000.
Man Charged In McPherson Avenue Shooting
A man was charged after a report of shots fired on North McPherson Avenue in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and when they arrived one person fled inside the home. After further investigation, police say 34-year-old David Colgin fired a shot and also pointed a gun at two people during some kind of altercation.
Christian County Water District Boil Water Advisory
The Christian County Water District is issuing a boil water advisory for customers along the Princeton Road northwest of Hopkinsville. Officials say the advisory runs from 6695 Princeton Rd to 10381 Princeton Rd, from 3580 Gracey Sinking Fork Rd to 6215 Gracey Sinking Fork Rd. It also includes the areas from 3730 Harmony Grove Rd to 5132 Harmony Grove Rd, and all customers on Shepherd Rd, JC Kelly Rd, Shurdan Creek Rd, and Tucker Ln. The advisory also includes Cerulean Sinking Fork Road.
Clarksville Man Charged With Attempted Burglary In Hopkinsville
A Clarksville man was charged with attempted burglary after a report of a man pointing a gun at a home on West 1st Street in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called for 22-year-old Christian Berrian who had pointed a rifle in a window of the home then fled the area before law enforcement arrived.
Two Guns Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
Two guns were reported stolen on Harton Place in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a .45 caliber handgun along with a .22 caliber handgun were taken out of a vehicle sometime between July 29th and Thursday. The guns have a combined value of $1,000. No arrest has been made...
Christian County Schools Welcoming Staff Back
The Christian County School District is welcoming teachers and staff back with special activities at Christian County Middle School Monday. Superintendent Chris Bentzel says this is the first time in two years they will bring all staff together before the start of school. He says classes begin at the usual...
Farm Credit Loan Underwriters Receive On-Farm Experience
Underwriters from Farm Credit Mid-America recently got a first-hand look at agriculture in Western Kentucky. Christian County Agriculture Extension Agent Matt Futtrell says he spent two days with a group of new loan underwriters from Farm Credit to provide them some on-farm knowledge and experience that will help in their career.
