Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Urbanspace’s New York City holiday market is coming to Lincoln Road this winterBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
What really is the bizarre Miami Circle?Evie M.Miami, FL
Tatiana Blades is Miami's Triple Threat: Musician, Entrepreneur, Free ThinkerShe Got Game MediaMiami, FL
Dr. Jeff Rocker Day Announced by City of North Miami BeachShe Got Game MediaNorth Miami Beach, FL
WSVN-TV
Vehicle collides with a CSX train in Dania Beach; child transported to hospital
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 6-year-old child was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle collided with a CSX train in Dania Beach. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the scene along Griffin Road and Anglers Avenue, Monday morning. Individuals in the vehicle suffered minor...
WSVN-TV
Sanitation worker struck by police cruiser in Pompano Beach dies
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A drive involving a police officer in Pompano Beach has turned deadly. Fifty-nine-year-old Pedro Lugo-Bello, a sanitation worker, died Monday from his injuries after being hit by a police cruiser. The incident happened near North Ocean Drive back in July. Lugo-Bello was doing sanitation work...
Second Fatal Crash Involving Brightline Train In PBC In One Week's Time
Police say a 67-year old man was walking around the crossing gates near MLK Jr. Boulevard around 2 p.m. Sunday when the train struck him while traveling at 65 miles per hour.
NBC Miami
Woman Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash in Wynwood: Police
Police are investigating an early morning crash in Wynwood that sent one woman to the hospital and has officers looking for the hit-and-run driver involved. Miami Police said the crash took place just before 2:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Northwest 1st Avenue and 23rd Street. Officers arrived after...
Man struck and killed by Brightline train in Boynton Beach
A 67-year-old man was fatally struck by a Brightline train in Boynton Beach Sunday afternoon. The incident happened at the railroad crossing near MLK Jr. Blvd. and Federal Hwy.
WSVN-TV
Father arrested in Hialeah after 3-year-old son fired gun; toddler transported to hospital
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A close call in Hialeah as police responded to the scene of an accidental shooting that left a toddler injured. Orlando Guzman Labrada was arrested and charged with culpable negligence. Police said he left his gun unlocked and unattended on the bathroom counter. Labrada’s 3-year-old son...
villages-news.com
Off-duty Sumer County deputy assists in DUI arrest of West Palm Beach man
An off-duty Sumer County sheriff’s deputy assisted in the drunk driving arrest of a West Palm Beach man. The deputy had completed her shift at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday and was on her way home when she spotted a silver Kia Sportage on U.S. 301 that was exceeding the speed limit and could not maintain a single lane. She initiated a traffic stop and called for assistance from on-duty personnel.
Man beat unconscious on South Florida beach after fight over bathroom line
WSVN-TV
Teen in critical condition after shots fire in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager is the latest victim of a slue of gun violence here in South Florida. On Monday, bullets flew around 1 a.m. at Southwest 171st Street near 105th Avenue. Police said they found the teenage male shot when they arrived at the scene. Neighbors...
WSVN-TV
MDPD officer hospitalized after police-involved crash in North Miami; 7News source says driver in custody
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An on-duty Miami-Dade Police officer was taken to the hospital after, police said, the officer was involved in a crash in North Miami. North Miami Police, Miami-Dade Police, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 125th Street and Fifth Avenue, just before 2:45 p.m., Saturday.
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Video Voyeurism at Aventura Mall Had Dozens of Videos: Police
A man is facing a video voyeurism charge after police said he was filming multiple women at Aventura Mall. Andrew Joseph Eastburg, 22, of Lake Worth, was arrested Sunday at the mall, an arrest report said. The investigation began after Eastburg was pointed out by a mall patron as filming...
cbs12.com
Woman found dead in a canal in Tamarac
TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — The body of a woman was pulled out of a canal in Tamarac on Sunday morning. Just after 9 a.m., the Broward Sheriff's Office received a call reporting a body floating in a canal just off of NW 59th Place. District deputies, Tamarac Fire Rescue...
WSVN-TV
Power lines likely sparked Miami Gardens tree fire that injured 1
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Power lines likely caused a serious spark in Miami Gardens, leaving one person injured. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a tree fire in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 159th Street, Saturday morning. 7News cameras captured several MDFR and Florida Power and Light...
NBC Miami
Passenger Killed After Driver Swerves to Avoid Debris on I-95, Crashes Into Tree: FHP
A car passenger was killed when the driver swerved to avoid debris and crashed into a tree on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County early Friday, officials said. The Lexus sedan was traveling north on I-95 near Northwest 125th Street when the driver tried to avoid the debris, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.
hotnewhiphop.com
27-Year-Old Rapper Stitches Arrested In Florida On Firearm & Cocaine Charges
Phillip Katsabanis – better known to his fans as Stitches – was arrested last week in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida, Local 10 reports. The incident took place on Wednesday, and the 27-year-old bonded out of the Miami-Dade County Jail by Thursday afternoon. The “Molly Cyrus” artist was charged...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Boca; police seek two drivers
BOCA RATON — Police are seeking help finding two drivers believed to have fatally struck a man Wednesday. A 2008-2015 Nissan Rogue SUV and a 2011-2017 Hyundai Veloster hit a man just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 2300 block of Glades Road, just west of Interstate 95, as the pedestrian crossed the road, Boca Raton police said Friday.
cbs12.com
Former CNN anchor arrested for hit-and-run in Palm Beach
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested after a hit-and-run in Palm Beach, per authorities. The Palm Beach Police Department said it responded to the incident on Thursday, July 28, where they learned a white Mercedes struck the back of a black Ford before fleeing the scene.
cbs12.com
'Facial Specialist' arrested for practicing nursing without a license in Broward
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is facing charges of practicing nursing without a license when one of her patients needed medical treatment, after she removed their stiches. Pembroke Pines police say the Florida Department of Health got a complaint about an unlicensed person practicing without a license.
Reward offered after mail carriers robbed in Boca Raton, Fort Pierce
The U.S. Postal Service is offering $50,000 rewards after a series of incidents where letter carriers were robbed this year at locations in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.
WSVN-TV
2 men critical after shootings in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Two men are fighting for their lives at the hospital following a barrage of bullets in Miami. City of Miami Police responded to the 3600 block of Biscayne Boulevard following reports of a double shooting in the area, Friday night. Shortly after, investigators said, the men appeared...
