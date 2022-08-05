An off-duty Sumer County sheriff’s deputy assisted in the drunk driving arrest of a West Palm Beach man. The deputy had completed her shift at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday and was on her way home when she spotted a silver Kia Sportage on U.S. 301 that was exceeding the speed limit and could not maintain a single lane. She initiated a traffic stop and called for assistance from on-duty personnel.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO