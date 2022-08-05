ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dania Beach, FL

WSVN-TV

Sanitation worker struck by police cruiser in Pompano Beach dies

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A drive involving a police officer in Pompano Beach has turned deadly. Fifty-nine-year-old Pedro Lugo-Bello, a sanitation worker, died Monday from his injuries after being hit by a police cruiser. The incident happened near North Ocean Drive back in July. Lugo-Bello was doing sanitation work...
NBC Miami

Woman Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash in Wynwood: Police

Police are investigating an early morning crash in Wynwood that sent one woman to the hospital and has officers looking for the hit-and-run driver involved. Miami Police said the crash took place just before 2:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Northwest 1st Avenue and 23rd Street. Officers arrived after...
MIAMI, FL
villages-news.com

Off-duty Sumer County deputy assists in DUI arrest of West Palm Beach man

An off-duty Sumer County sheriff’s deputy assisted in the drunk driving arrest of a West Palm Beach man. The deputy had completed her shift at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday and was on her way home when she spotted a silver Kia Sportage on U.S. 301 that was exceeding the speed limit and could not maintain a single lane. She initiated a traffic stop and called for assistance from on-duty personnel.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Teen in critical condition after shots fire in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager is the latest victim of a slue of gun violence here in South Florida. On Monday, bullets flew around 1 a.m. at Southwest 171st Street near 105th Avenue. Police said they found the teenage male shot when they arrived at the scene. Neighbors...
WSVN-TV

MDPD officer hospitalized after police-involved crash in North Miami; 7News source says driver in custody

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An on-duty Miami-Dade Police officer was taken to the hospital after, police said, the officer was involved in a crash in North Miami. North Miami Police, Miami-Dade Police, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 125th Street and Fifth Avenue, just before 2:45 p.m., Saturday.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
cbs12.com

Woman found dead in a canal in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — The body of a woman was pulled out of a canal in Tamarac on Sunday morning. Just after 9 a.m., the Broward Sheriff's Office received a call reporting a body floating in a canal just off of NW 59th Place. District deputies, Tamarac Fire Rescue...
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

Power lines likely sparked Miami Gardens tree fire that injured 1

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Power lines likely caused a serious spark in Miami Gardens, leaving one person injured. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a tree fire in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 159th Street, Saturday morning. 7News cameras captured several MDFR and Florida Power and Light...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
cbs12.com

Former CNN anchor arrested for hit-and-run in Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested after a hit-and-run in Palm Beach, per authorities. The Palm Beach Police Department said it responded to the incident on Thursday, July 28, where they learned a white Mercedes struck the back of a black Ford before fleeing the scene.
WSVN-TV

2 men critical after shootings in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two men are fighting for their lives at the hospital following a barrage of bullets in Miami. City of Miami Police responded to the 3600 block of Biscayne Boulevard following reports of a double shooting in the area, Friday night. Shortly after, investigators said, the men appeared...
MIAMI, FL

