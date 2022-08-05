ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis appoints judge for 2nd time to Florida Supreme Court after lawsuit in 2020

 3 days ago
Fox News

Florida attorney general: FBI's 'respect' hinges on this case

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody reacts to the FBI's Monday morning raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on "The Ingraham Angle." ASHLEY MOODY: And you would expect there to be subpoenas if there was any suspect of classified information - requesting documents - as has been done in these similar cases, not 30 FBI agents rushing in on a search warrant.
CBS Miami

Former Florida Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum's trial moved to April

TALLAHASSEE - A trial that could determine whether former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum is convicted of federal wire fraud and conspiracy charges has been delayed until April, according to an order issued by a federal judge on Thursday. Pushing the trial back to April 17 from its initially scheduled August 16 date is "reasonable and appropriate" in the case, U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor wrote in the order. "This takes into account the volume of discovery and the time defense counsel seeks for adequate preparation," Winsor's order said. A one-time rising star in national Democratic politics, Gillum, who narrowly lost the 2018 governor's...
CBS News

Trump says Mar-a-Lago was "raided" by FBI

Former President Donald Trump said Monday that Mar-a-Lago, the Florida club that is his primary residence, is "currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents." Sources tell CBS News the search is connected to a Justice Department investigation of claims by the National Archives that it found 15 boxes of records including classified material at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year.
The Week

Are Republicans coming for no-fault divorce?

First, the Supreme Court eliminated the federal right to an abortion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. Then, Clarence Thomas signaled that, if he had his way, the rights to contraception, same-sex relations, and gay marriage — established in Griswold v. Connecticut (1965), Lawrence v. Texas (2003), and Obergefell v. Hodges (2015), respectively — could be next on the chopping block.
