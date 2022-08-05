DeSantis appoints judge for 2nd time to Florida Supreme Court after lawsuit in 2020

Read on www.local10.com
Related
Fox News
Florida attorney general: FBI's 'respect' hinges on this case
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody reacts to the FBI's Monday morning raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on "The Ingraham Angle." ASHLEY MOODY: And you would expect there to be subpoenas if there was any suspect of classified information - requesting documents - as has been done in these similar cases, not 30 FBI agents rushing in on a search warrant.
Former Florida Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum's trial moved to April
TALLAHASSEE - A trial that could determine whether former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum is convicted of federal wire fraud and conspiracy charges has been delayed until April, according to an order issued by a federal judge on Thursday. Pushing the trial back to April 17 from its initially scheduled August 16 date is "reasonable and appropriate" in the case, U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor wrote in the order. "This takes into account the volume of discovery and the time defense counsel seeks for adequate preparation," Winsor's order said. A one-time rising star in national Democratic politics, Gillum, who narrowly lost the 2018 governor's...
FBI searches Trump's Florida home as part of presidential records probe
PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug 8 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday and broke into his safe in what his son acknowledged was part of an investigation into Trump's removal of official presidential records from the White House to his Florida resort.
FBI executes search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago in document investigation
The FBI executed a search warrant Monday at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought there, three people familiar with the situation told CNN.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump says FBI agents searched his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida
Former President Trump said FBI agents executed an "unannounced raid" at his home in South Florida Monday. His son said it was related to documents taken from the White House when Trump left office.
'Banana Republic': Ron DeSantis slams FBI Mar-a-Lago raid
Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
Trump says Mar-a-Lago was "raided" by FBI
Former President Donald Trump said Monday that Mar-a-Lago, the Florida club that is his primary residence, is "currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents." Sources tell CBS News the search is connected to a Justice Department investigation of claims by the National Archives that it found 15 boxes of records including classified material at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year.
Crowd of Trump supporters gather outside Mar-a-Lago hours after FBI raid: 'They're terrified of him'
Dozens of supporters of former President Donald Trump gathered outside his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday, after it was raided by FBI agents who were allegedly looking for classified documents. The protestors traveled to Palm Beach, Florida, after the former president released a statement about the raid. Sources close to the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Are Republicans coming for no-fault divorce?
First, the Supreme Court eliminated the federal right to an abortion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. Then, Clarence Thomas signaled that, if he had his way, the rights to contraception, same-sex relations, and gay marriage — established in Griswold v. Connecticut (1965), Lawrence v. Texas (2003), and Obergefell v. Hodges (2015), respectively — could be next on the chopping block.
Comments / 0