What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Fidelity National Info

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Benzinga

Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings

CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Novavax, Emerson Electric And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Emerson Electric Co. EMR to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $5.12 billion before the opening bell. Emerson Electric shares gained 1.1% to $91.00 in after-hours trading.
STOCKS
Benzinga

ONEOK: Q2 Earnings Insights

ONEOK OKE reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ONEOK beat estimated earnings by 2.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.9. Revenue was up $2.61 billion from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
#3m#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Edgio EGIO shares moved upwards by 13.5% to $3.19 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 108.5K shares come close, making up 8.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $698.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Talkspace Q2 Earnings

Talkspace TALK reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Talkspace missed estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was down $1.14 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: TaskUs Q2 Earnings

TaskUs TASK reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TaskUs beat estimated earnings by 15.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $66.44 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Perdoceo Education: Q2 Earnings Insights

Perdoceo Education PRDO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Perdoceo Education beat estimated earnings by 13.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.37. Revenue was down $7.86 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For August 9, 2022

• Cognition Therapeutics CGTX is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter. • Gilat Satellite Networks GILT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $56.24 million. • Drive Shack DS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Babcock & Wilcox: Q2 Earnings Insights

Babcock & Wilcox BW reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Babcock & Wilcox missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was up $18.10 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Castle Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Insights

Castle Biosciences CSTL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Castle Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 1.32%, reporting an EPS of $-0.77 versus an estimate of $-0.76. Revenue was up $12.08 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Superior Group of Companies Q2 Earnings

Superior Gr of Cos SGC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Superior Gr of Cos posted an EPS of $0.08. Revenue was up $17.15 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: FS KKR Capital Q2 Earnings

FS KKR Capital FSK reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. FS KKR Capital reported in-line EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.67. Revenue was up $173.00 million from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Apellis Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights

Apellis Pharmaceuticals APLS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Apellis Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 7.35%, reporting an EPS of $-1.46 versus an estimate of $-1.36. Revenue was up $15.70 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

6 Analysts Have This to Say About Allstate

Within the last quarter, Allstate ALL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Allstate. The company has an average price target of $134.33 with a high of $159.00 and a low of $110.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: PlayAGS Q2 Earnings

PlayAGS AGS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PlayAGS beat estimated earnings by 233.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $9.75 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Clover Health Investments: Q2 Earnings Insights

Clover Health Investments CLOV reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clover Health Investments missed estimated earnings by 4.76%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was up $434.23 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Oportun Financial: Q2 Earnings Insights

Oportun Financial OPRT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Oportun Financial beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.09. Revenue was up $87.50 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

