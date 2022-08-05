8 Analysts Have This to Say About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Read on www.benzinga.com
Related
Benzinga
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Livent
Livent LTHM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Livent has an average price target of $27.57 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $24.00.
Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings
CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
Novavax, Emerson Electric And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Emerson Electric Co. EMR to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $5.12 billion before the opening bell. Emerson Electric shares gained 1.1% to $91.00 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga
ONEOK: Q2 Earnings Insights
ONEOK OKE reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ONEOK beat estimated earnings by 2.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.9. Revenue was up $2.61 billion from the same period last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
If You Invested $1000 In Bitcoin Instead Of The Coinbase IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have
Cryptocurrency platform Coinbase Global Inc COIN had one of the biggest public listings of all time when it went public via direct listing in April 2021. Here’s a look at how shares have done since the Coinbase IPO. What Happened: Coinbase went public on April 14, 2021. The company...
Recap: Talkspace Q2 Earnings
Talkspace TALK reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Talkspace missed estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was down $1.14 million from the same period last...
Recap: TaskUs Q2 Earnings
TaskUs TASK reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TaskUs beat estimated earnings by 15.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $66.44 million from the same period last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzinga
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Edgio EGIO shares moved upwards by 13.5% to $3.19 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 108.5K shares come close, making up 8.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $698.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
Perdoceo Education: Q2 Earnings Insights
Perdoceo Education PRDO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Perdoceo Education beat estimated earnings by 13.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.37. Revenue was down $7.86 million from the same...
Castle Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Insights
Castle Biosciences CSTL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Castle Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 1.32%, reporting an EPS of $-0.77 versus an estimate of $-0.76. Revenue was up $12.08 million from the same...
Recap: Velodyne Lidar Q2 Earnings
Velodyne Lidar VLDR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Velodyne Lidar beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was down $2.09 million from the same...
Recap: New Mountain Finance Q2 Earnings
New Mountain Finance NMFC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. New Mountain Finance beat estimated earnings by 3.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.3. Revenue was up $6.55 million from...
Atara Biotherapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Atara Biotherapeutics reported an EPS of $-0.31. Revenue was up $47.71 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Recap: Vishay Precision Group Q2 Earnings
Vishay Precision Group VPG reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 05:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Vishay Precision Group beat estimated earnings by 23.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.55. Revenue was up $13.28 million from...
Recap: Helios Technologies Q2 Earnings
Helios Technologies HLIO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Helios Technologies beat estimated earnings by 0.85%, reporting an EPS of $1.18 versus an estimate of $1.17. Revenue was up $18.25 million from the same...
Clover Health Investments: Q2 Earnings Insights
Clover Health Investments CLOV reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clover Health Investments missed estimated earnings by 4.76%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was up $434.23 million from...
Recap: Par Pacific Hldgs Q2 Earnings
Par Pacific Hldgs PARR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Par Pacific Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 68.88%, reporting an EPS of $3.31 versus an estimate of $1.96. Revenue was up $888.00 million from...
Mesa Air Group: Q3 Earnings Insights
Mesa Air Group MESA reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Mesa Air Group beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was up $9.24 million from...
Aspen Technology: Q4 Earnings Insights
Aspen Technology AZPN reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Aspen Technology beat estimated earnings by 13.02%, reporting an EPS of $2.43 versus an estimate of $2.15. Revenue was up $40.96 million from the same...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
67K+
Followers
156K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0