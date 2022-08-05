Read on weisradio.com
Guntersville man charged in connection to 3 overdoses
A man is facing drug charges in connection to the overdoses of three people in February, according to the Marshall County Drug Task Force.
Marshall Co. pawn shop suspects could face federal charges as months-long investigation continues
Six people face charges after local and federal officials raided an Albertville pawn shop. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said $42,000 in items, 263 guns, a variety of gun accessories and $88,000 in cash were seized in the Aug. 4 raid at Joe’s Pawn Shop on U.S. 431 South in Albertville.
Sheriff: 3 arrested after drugs found at tattoo shop
Three people now face several drug charges after a search of a Scottsboro tattoo shop.
MCSO: $42k in stolen items, $88k in cash recovered from Joe’s Pawn
Sheriff Sims said during the search of the pawn shop, multiple items believed to be stolen were recovered. Many of these items were still in original, new packaging. Investigators determined that the items had been stolen from retail stores including Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot, and Target.
3 arrested after Trinity vehicle search reveals meth, heroin
Three people face multiple drug-related charges after a traffic stop Friday led to the discovery of methamphetamine and heroin in their vehicle. Trinity Police Chief Randy Hughes said officers with his department pulled the vehicle over for having an expired tag. During the traffic stop, officers learned 36-year-old Adam Jared Roney and 29-year-old Morgan Jean Ponder, who were in the vehicle, had outstanding warrants for their arrest.
Guntersville man charged with distributing cocaine that led to at least 3 overdoses
A Guntersville man is behind bars on drug-related charges after investigators say he distributed cocaine that led to at least three overdoses in Marshall County. John Siggers of the Marshall County Drug Task Force said those overdoses were among five confirmed overdoses in the county between Feb. 25 and 28, two of which were fatal.
Man accused of stealing from church and funeral home
A Decatur man is accused of stealing catalytic converters from a church and trying to steal another from a funeral home.
Man indicted for manslaughter in DeKalb County crash
A Cottondale man has been indicted on one count of manslaughter and four counts of third-degree assault following an investigation into a crash late last year, court records show.
weisradio.com
Two Northwest Georgia Men Arrested in Wake of Shooting Incident
On Sunday, July 31st just after midnight Summerville Police officers were dispatched to 44 McGinnis Circle in reference to shots having been fired from a vehicle, with the vehicle then fleeing the scene. Police say that during the initial investigation officers were able to obtain the vehicle description and the...
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 8
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 8, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 1145. domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1098. theft of property; Co. Rd. 734. permitting dogs to run at large; Moehring Rd. trespassing,...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday, August 8th
Steven Hardy, age 37 of Gaylesville – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia;. Mitchell Hunter, 20 of Ft Payne – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, Pistol without a Permit, Disorderly Conduct and Domestic Violence 3rd Degree;. Rashaud Price,...
Limestone Co. man arrested after stealing two EMS vehicles
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested Sunday morning after stealing an ambulance and then a firetruck after crashing the ambulance. According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Tyrek Hayes was picked up by an Athens-Limestone EMS ambulance for a welfare check. Hayes then entered the driver’s seat leaving one EMT in the patient area and throwing another from the vehicle.
Huntsville Police: Argument between men ends in murder
The Huntsville Police Department has charged 32-year-old Paul Rambert with murder following a shooting that happened shortly before midnight Friday. Huntsville Police responded to the 1,900 block of Mangum Drive and found Michael Williams, 32, with life-threatening injuries. Williams was transported to the hospital where he died. Major Crimes Unit...
State authorities investigating fatal shooting of 50-year-old suspect by north Alabama deputies
State authorities have launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old suspect by north Alabama sheriff’s deputies Saturday night. Marty Hutto, 50, of Trinity, was shot dead following a vehicle pursuit near Lawrence County Road 222 around 9:15 p.m. Saturday. The State Bureau of Investigation has started...
Phil Campbell man pleads not guilty to murder
A Phil Campbell man facing one count of intentional murder has pleaded not guilty, according to court documents.
Saturday shooting turned into a stand-off
One person was shot and killed by a deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night after he pulled a gun on the deputy. Huntsville man charged with capital murder for domestic dispute shooting. Updated: 9 hours ago. Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department believe that the shooting...
1 dead in Lawrence County deputy-involved shooting
A man is dead and an investigation is underway after a fatal shooting involving a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Sheriff Max Sanders has identified the man who died as Marty Hutto. He did not identify the deputy but said they are on paid administrative leave while the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigates the shooting. This is standard procedure in deaths involving law enforcement.
Marshall County Schools - New security measures
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid. Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid. Huntsville man faces murder charge after alleged shooting incident. Updated: 7 hours ago. Huntsville man faces murder charge after alleged shooting incident.
3rd person arrested in Albertville pawn shop raid; sheriff says more arrests expected
UPDATE: Joe Campbell, 47, of Albertville was booked into the Marshall County Jail at 9:20 p.m. Thursday on one count of buying/receiving stolen property. Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims confirmed Joe Campbell is the son of Wandarine Campbell. The two are among multiple arrests related to a raid at Joe's Pawn Shop in Albertville.
North Alabama man shot dead by deputy following vehicle pursuit, sheriff says
A man was shot to death Saturday night by a Lawrence County deputy following a traffic stop, according to Sheriff Max Sanders. Chief Deputy Brian Covington said the incident began with a traffic stop begun around 9:15 p.m. Saturday at or near the intersection of County Road 217 and County Road 214.
