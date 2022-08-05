ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albertville, AL

Marshall County, AL
Albertville, AL
WAAY-TV

3 arrested after Trinity vehicle search reveals meth, heroin

Three people face multiple drug-related charges after a traffic stop Friday led to the discovery of methamphetamine and heroin in their vehicle. Trinity Police Chief Randy Hughes said officers with his department pulled the vehicle over for having an expired tag. During the traffic stop, officers learned 36-year-old Adam Jared Roney and 29-year-old Morgan Jean Ponder, who were in the vehicle, had outstanding warrants for their arrest.
weisradio.com

Two Northwest Georgia Men Arrested in Wake of Shooting Incident

On Sunday, July 31st just after midnight Summerville Police officers were dispatched to 44 McGinnis Circle in reference to shots having been fired from a vehicle, with the vehicle then fleeing the scene. Police say that during the initial investigation officers were able to obtain the vehicle description and the...
SUMMERVILLE, GA
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 8

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 8, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 1145. domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1098. theft of property; Co. Rd. 734. permitting dogs to run at large; Moehring Rd. trespassing,...
CULLMAN, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday, August 8th

Steven Hardy, age 37 of Gaylesville – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia;. Mitchell Hunter, 20 of Ft Payne – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, Pistol without a Permit, Disorderly Conduct and Domestic Violence 3rd Degree;. Rashaud Price,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Limestone Co. man arrested after stealing two EMS vehicles

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested Sunday morning after stealing an ambulance and then a firetruck after crashing the ambulance. According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Tyrek Hayes was picked up by an Athens-Limestone EMS ambulance for a welfare check. Hayes then entered the driver’s seat leaving one EMT in the patient area and throwing another from the vehicle.
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police: Argument between men ends in murder

The Huntsville Police Department has charged 32-year-old Paul Rambert with murder following a shooting that happened shortly before midnight Friday. Huntsville Police responded to the 1,900 block of Mangum Drive and found Michael Williams, 32, with life-threatening injuries. Williams was transported to the hospital where he died. Major Crimes Unit...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Saturday shooting turned into a stand-off

One person was shot and killed by a deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night after he pulled a gun on the deputy. Huntsville man charged with capital murder for domestic dispute shooting. Updated: 9 hours ago. Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department believe that the shooting...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

1 dead in Lawrence County deputy-involved shooting

A man is dead and an investigation is underway after a fatal shooting involving a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Sheriff Max Sanders has identified the man who died as Marty Hutto. He did not identify the deputy but said they are on paid administrative leave while the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigates the shooting. This is standard procedure in deaths involving law enforcement.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Marshall County Schools - New security measures

Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid. Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid. Huntsville man faces murder charge after alleged shooting incident. Updated: 7 hours ago. Huntsville man faces murder charge after alleged shooting incident.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL

