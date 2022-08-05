ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AR

Prescott Curley Wolves strike the pose for 2022 media day this morning

By Jeff Smithpeters
swark.today
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on swark.today

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Tonya Kenward

Mrs. Tonya Kenward, age 52 of Lewisville, Arkansas, passed away Sunday August 7, 2022. Tonya was born on February 26, 1969 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Jules and Judy Barber Meyer Jr. She was a homemaker and a devoted wife, mother and enjoyed cooking for her family. Survivors include: husband...
LEWISVILLE, AR
ktoy1047.com

Veteran clinic moving to new location

As they get ready to transition to the new facility, the clinic has suspended operations for the rest of this week. They will resume normal operations at the new location on Monday, August 15, at 8:00 a.m. The clinic’s new location is 5701 Summerhill Road, Texarkana, Texas.
TEXARKANA, TX
kuaf.com

Shocked! Shocked to Discover Gambling in Hot Springs

This week we use archives from the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History to examine illegal gambling in Hots Springs in the 1960s. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Prescott, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Prescott, AR
Sports
City
Bismarck, AR
Prescott, AR
Education
texarkanafyi.com

‘Best Salsa in the Ark-La-Tex Contest’ Results

The Texarkana Texas Farmer’s Market held their annual “Best Salsa in the Ark-La-Tex” contest this last weekend with over 2 dozen locals submitting their best recipe concoctions for judgment and here are the results. Over a dozen entries in 5 categories… Restaurant, Specialty, Mild, Medium, Hot… and...
TEXARKANA, TX
Majic 93.3

Peek Inside This 10 Million Dollar Barndominium In Arkansas

Can you believe that there is a 10 million dollar 'Barndominium' in Arkansas?. There is a monster house located in Decatur Arkansas, which is between Fayetteville and Bentonville Arkansas. This house or 'Barndominium' is massive. It is 23,450 square feet and boasts 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Oh and 50 garage spaces for whatever you drive.
DECATUR, AR
arkadelphian.com

Body recovered from Caddo River

CADDO VALLEY — Officials on Monday located the body of a Nash, Texas, man who went missing this weekend on the Caddo River. At 7:41 a.m. Monday, the body of Jakeylon Burnett was recovered about 1.7 miles downstream of the Highway 7 bridge over the river. It was near the bridge that on Saturday evening the 19-year-old Burnett was first reported missing when those in his party phoned 911 to report they watched him go under, resurface and return below the water.
NASH, TX
swark.today

Watermelon Festival Parade moves down Hope streets proudly despite grey skies

Twenty-five groups joined the Watermelon Festival Parade route Monday evening about 6:00 p.m. as pageant contestants, political campaigns, local businesses, police and fire departments and bicyclists showcased themselves down Hope’s streets. The sounds of sirens from the Hope Police Department and Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office vehicles could be heard...
HOPE, AR
ktoy1047.com

Law enforcement reminds residents to stop for school buses

Unless you are on a road with a divided median with the bus on the other side of the road, you must come to a stop every time you see a bus with its flashing red lights on. Most even have a Stop sign that deploys from the side to further enforce this. Even if you’re on the other side of the road, you must come to a complete stop until the bus has finished loading or unloading students.
TEXARKANA, AR
arkadelphian.com

1 killed, 2 hurt in Arkadelphia rollover

A vehicle rollover Friday evening claimed the life of an Arkadelphia child and injured two others. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary, Khadija Campbell, 28, of Arkadelphia, was traveling north on 15th Street in a 2003 Chevrolet SUV when she entered a curve “with too much speed.”
ARKADELPHIA, AR
High School
Education
Sports
magnoliareporter.com

TexARKana youth dies in Sunday wreck

A TexARKana juvenile died Sunday afternoon when the car in which he was a passenger wrecked on Jim Walters Road. Juvenile victims are not named in Arkansas State Police preliminary wreck reports. According to the report, Marnier K. Greer, 18, of TexARKana was driving a 2022 model Ford Escape north...
TEXARKANA, AR
myarklamiss.com

South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
arkadelphian.com

Crews searching for possible drowning victim

CADDO VALLEY — The search was ongoing Sunday afternoon for a Nash man who went missing on the Caddo River on Saturday evening. According to Clark County Sheriff Jason Watson, the 19-year-old “went under water, came up and never was seen again” while visiting the popular waterway. A 911 call made at about 5:40 p.m. summoned law enforcement to the river, near the Highway 7 bridge.
txktoday.com

The New Texarkana Community Based Outpatient Clinic will open August 15, 2022

The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center will unveil the new Texarkana Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) on Monday, August 15 at 8 a.m. The new CBOC is located on 5701 Summerhill Road, Texarkana, TX 75503 neighboring the Social Security Administration office. It is moving across the state line from the old address of 910 Realtor Avenue, Texarkana, AR 71854. The construction for the new clinic started on July 24, 2020.
ktoy1047.com

Body found in Hope pond identified

The body was found Monday in a pond off of Highway 29 North in Hope. Police have identified the man as 55-year-old Christopher Chancellor. Chancellor was originally from Texarkana but had been living in the Hope area for several months at the time of his death.
hopeprescott.com

Shannerica Cobb Charged With Aggravated Assault

On July 29, 2022 at approximately 2:23pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Shannerica Cobb, 29, Texarkana, TX. Ms. Cobb was arrested and charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault. The arrest occurred in the 800 block of South Mockingbird Street in Hope, AR. Cobb was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
arkadelphian.com

Pedestrian struck, killed in front of Oaklawn

A Hot Springs man was struck and killed Tuesday while traversing a sidewalk at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort. Police say 64-year-old Donald Ray Thompson was walking north on the Central Avenue sidewalk when a 2015 Mack truck, turning from a parking lot into the southbound lane, struck him. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary filed by Arkansas State Police, the vehicle’s bumper made contact with Thompson, causing fatal injuries.
HOT SPRINGS, AR

