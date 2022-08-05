Mel Pearson out as Michigan hockey coach amidst allegations

ESPN’s FPI is predicting every Michigan State game heading into 2022. Coming out of 2021, the Spartans are looking to build on an 11-win season and Peach Bowl win. Heading into the season, the Football Power Index has some favorable projections for Mel Tucker’s squad. Though some of the games are projected to be neck-and-neck, the Spartans are given good odds to win 9 games on the schedule.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO