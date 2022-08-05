A bit of good news from the deep sea. Research has shown that microbes on floating plastic particles can be transported over long horizontal distances. New research carried out by Annika Vaksmaa (Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research NIOZ) and Matthias Egger (The Ocean Cleanup) shows that microbes are not staying on plastic particles as these particles subside into the deep sea. Microbes at the deeper parts of the ocean and the sea floor live in a delicate harmony with their harsh environment. Visitors from a different world at the surface of the oceans could disturb and destabilize the deep sea eco-systems.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO