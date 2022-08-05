Read on www.technologynetworks.com
The Race for Reproducible Data
Data reproducibility is an essential goal of modern research. In this infographic, we review the principles of reproducible data, why it has proved so difficult for science to achieve and the steps researchers can take to enhance the reproducibility of their data. Download this infographic to:. Discover the facts behind...
How Coronaviruses Exploit Host Defense Mechanisms To Replicate Efficiently Revealed
Researchers from Department of Microbiology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine of The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) revealed insights into the mechanism of how coronaviruses including SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV-1, and MERS-CoV exploit a host protease called ‘cysteine-aspartic protease 6’ (caspase-6) for efficient replication. The findings are peer reviewed and recently accepted for publication in the leading scientific journal Nature [link to publication].
Special Hydrogel Vastly Improves the Shelf Life of Vaccines
Nearly half of all vaccines go to waste. This is due to the logistical obstacles involved in transporting them to diverse regions of the world. Most vaccines require strict temperature regulation from the manufacturing line to injection into a patient's arm. Maintaining a constant temperature along the cold (supply) chain is a challenging feat in the best of circumstances. In Sub-Saharan Africa and other developing regions, for example, limited transport infrastructure and unreliable electricity compounds the already immense challenges of delivering viable vaccines.
Microbes Don't Stay on Plastic Particles as They Descend to the Deep Sea
A bit of good news from the deep sea. Research has shown that microbes on floating plastic particles can be transported over long horizontal distances. New research carried out by Annika Vaksmaa (Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research NIOZ) and Matthias Egger (The Ocean Cleanup) shows that microbes are not staying on plastic particles as these particles subside into the deep sea. Microbes at the deeper parts of the ocean and the sea floor live in a delicate harmony with their harsh environment. Visitors from a different world at the surface of the oceans could disturb and destabilize the deep sea eco-systems.
Arcobacter Risk in the Food Industry Explored
The MikroIker team of the UPV/EHU's Department of Immunology, Microbiology and Parasitology has conducted a study into the prevalence and characterisation of bacteria of the Arcobacter genus using a large number of samples of different foods (seafood, vegetables, meat products and fresh cheese), including some that have never been analysed in our environment previously. In addition, they have studied the ability of these bacteria to adhere to various surfaces frequently found in food processing environments.
Protein May Predict Risk of Diabetes and Death From Cancer
New research, published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]), suggests that people with elevated levels of the protein prostasin (mainly found in epithelial cells which line the surfaces and organs of the body) may be at higher risk of developing diabetes. Importantly,...
Nanopore Sequencing of Cancer Genomes
Nanopore sequencing is a rapidly developing third-generation sequencing technology which allows for sequencing of arbitrarily long reads coupled with the ability to directly infer nucleic acid modifications such as methylation. Long reads lead to improved accuracy in detecting structural changes which are frequently important drivers of carcinogenesis as well as allowing for long-range inference of haplotypes, enabling the detection of allele-specific methylation. This is very promising in a cancer genomics context where tumours have a combination of genetic and epigenetic drivers which can be surveyed comprehensively through this technology.
Benefits of TB Vaccine Seen in Infants More Than a Year After Vaccination
The immune boosting benefits of a tuberculosis vaccine can be seen in infants more than one year after vaccination, according to a new study. The research, led by the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI) and published in Science Advances, has shown how the BCG vaccine, developed to prevent the risk of tuberculosis, can produce a ‘trained immunity response’ lasting more than 14 months after the vaccine is administered.
Did the Human Brain Shrink 3,000 Years Ago?
Did the 12th century B.C.E. — a time when humans were forging great empires and developing new forms of written text — coincide with an evolutionary reduction in brain size? Think again, says a UNLV-led team of researchers who refute a hypothesis that’s growing increasingly popular among the science community.
