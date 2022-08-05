Is the U.S. in a recession? The committee that decides is looking at all the data

Read on www.npr.org
Inflation Reduction Act aims to lower costs in multiple areas of the economy
Let's turn now to a top economic adviser to President Biden. Brian Deese is director of the National Economic Council. Director, how exactly does the Inflation Reduction Act reduce inflation?. BRIAN DEESE: Well, it does it in two ways. The first is it lowers costs for families. And so millions...
Donald Trump says Mar-a-Lago home ‘raided’ as FBI executes search warrant – live updates
Former US president described the incident at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida as ‘an unannounced raid’ but did not specify what was taken
Inflation Reduction Act, Blinken in Africa, Healthcare Poll
Senate Democrats pass major legislation addressing health care, taxes, and climate change. Antony Blinken is in South Africa to lay out a new strategy for US relations in the region. Results of a new poll find stark racial disparities when it comes to accessing healthcare.
The Senate passes the Inflation Reduction Act and it moves on to the House
Senate Democrats have passed a major climate, health care and tax bill after months of negotiations. It is a centerpiece of President Biden's agenda. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CHUCK SCHUMER: It's been a long, tough and winding road. But at last, at last, we have arrived. Senate Majority Leader Chuck...
Sen. Schumer talks on what the Inflation Reduction Act means for Americans
And right now we're going to take stock of this weekend's big news in the Senate, which passed a massive package of climate, tax and health care measures known as the Inflation Reduction Act. This was a culmination of more than a year of negotiations and Democratic infighting - history-making legislation. We are joined now by NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell, who's been following all of this. Hey, Kelsey.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is holding high-level talks in South Africa and laying out a new strategy for U.S. relations in the region.
The U.S. is vying for influence on the continent, seeking to counter China's involvement and shape the narrative around the war in Ukraine. Blinken's trip follows recent visits from top Russian and Chinese officials. FADEL: NPR's Michele Kelemen is traveling with the secretary and joins us from Pretoria. Hi, Michele.
Efforts are underway to reduce the high costs of prescription drugs for U.S. patients
Americans pay way more than people in other countries for prescription drugs, and several provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act that the Senate passed late yesterday aim to address this problem. NPR's Allison Aubrey joins us now. Good morning, Allison. ALLISON AUBREY, BYLINE: Good morning, Leila. FADEL: So Allison, this...
News brief: Senate passes major bill, Blinken in South Africa, health poll
Senate Democrats pass a climate, health care and tax bill after months of negotiations. Secretary of State Blinken holds high-level talks in South Africa. A poll delves into some racial disparities. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Senate Democrats have passed a major climate health care and tax bill after months of negotiations.
Blinken tells African countries they needn't pick a side as U.S. competes with China
Secretary of State Antony Blinken says African states shouldn't have to pick a side in great power rivalries, though the U.S. is competing with Russia and China for influence. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on a trip to Africa. He's telling countries that the U.S. doesn't want them to feel squeezed by geopolitics. The U.S. is in a struggle for influence on the continent with China and, to some extent, Russia. But Blinken says he looks to African countries as equal partners. NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.
Senate pulls an all-nighter to negotiate Inflation Reduction Act
And while you were sleeping... (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Senators voting in the affirmative - Barrasso, Blackburn, Blunt, Boozman... SELYUKH: ...Bleary-eyed senators and congressional staff worked through the night and the early morning... (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: My motion would simply prohibit the IRS...
Democrats passed a major climate, health and tax bill. Here's what's in it
Senate Democrats, after weeks of negotiations to revive the core of their election-year agenda, passed a spending bill which would attempt to tackle climate change, the high cost of prescription drugs and lower the deficit by roughly $300 billion. Late Saturday night and into Sunday morning, Senators voted on amendments...
Democrats pull off climate, health and tax bill in weekend sessions
A big victory in Congress today for President Biden and his party. After a lengthy debate that stretched from yesterday, through the night and into this afternoon, the Senate passed a major spending bill titled the Inflation Reduction Act. It's a $700 billion-plus package of tax and spending measures that Democrats say will fight inflation, reduce drug prices and help counter climate change. The final vote was strictly along party lines, with all 50 Republicans opposed and Vice President Kamala Harris casting her tiebreaking vote in favor. Joining us now with the latest is NPR senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving. Ron, welcome.
The Senate is moving ahead on Democrats' sweeping health, climate and tax bill
After weeks of negotiations to revive the core of their election-year agenda, Senate Democrats appear to be on the brink of passing a spending bill which would attempt to tackle climate change, the high cost of prescription drugs and lower the deficit by roughly $300 billion. Opening the Senate floor...
